Need to know: Everything to get ready for Pitt-Duke

Pitt (6-2, 3-1) will look to bounce back from its loss to Miami with a trip to Duke (3-5, 0-4) on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know to get the week started.

Time, TV and radio info

Pitt-Duke is set for a noon kickoff at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham (N.C.) on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network with radio coverage in Pittsburgh on 93.7 The Fan. What’s the spread?

Pitt is a 20-point favorite over Duke, according to the early lines on BetOnline. Weather outlook

According to weather.com, Saturday in Durham will see a high of 53 degrees with a 24% chance of precipitation. Game week schedule

Pat Narduzzi will hold his weekly press conference on Monday at noon. Select players and assistant coaches will address the media on Tuesday and Wednesday; Narduzzi will also have his weekly radio show on 93.7 The Fan at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. On Thursday, Narduzzi will have his final press briefing of the week. Here on Panther-Lair.com, The Kenny Pickett Show debuts every Wednesday morning and the Panther-Lair Show live stream airs Wednesday nights at 8:30 p.m.

Notes of note

- Pitt is 15-9 all-time against Duke but 6-1 since joining the ACC. The Panthers have not lost to the Blue Devils in five games under Pat Narduzzi. - The last three Pitt-Duke games have had final scores separated by less than 10 points. The 2017 game in Durham finished 24-17. 2018 was a 54-45 final after a late Pitt safety at Heinz Field. And the 2019 game in Durham finished 33-30 on a late-game touchdown pass. The Panthers and Blue Devils did not meet last season as part of the ACC’s COVID-adjusted schedule. - Narduzzi is 48-36 as Pitt’s head coach; only five coaches in school history have won more games. The Panthers are 32-22 in ACC games under Narduzzi. - Pitt is 6-2 for the second time under Narduzzi. The Panthers opened the 2015 season - Narduzzi’s debut - at 6-1 before a loss to North Carolina dropped them to 6-2. They lost to Notre Dame the following week to fall to 6-3 and finished the regular season 8-4.