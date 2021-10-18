Need to know: Everything to get ready for Pitt-Clemson

No. 23 Pitt (5-1, 2-0) will face Clemson (4-2, 3-1) at home this Saturday in a huge ACC showdown. Here’s everything you need to get ready for this week’s game.

Time, TV and radio info

Pitt-Clemson will kick off at 3:30 pm ET at Heinz Field. The game will be broadcast on ESPN with radio coverage in Pittsburgh on 93.7 The Fan. Weather outlook

According to weather.com, Saturday in Pittsburgh will have a high temperature of 56 degrees with a 12 percent chance of precipitation. What’s the spread?

According to BetOnline, Pitt has opened as a 3.5-point favorite over Clemson, with the over/under set at 46.5. Game week schedule

Pat Narduzzi will hold his weekly press conference on Monday at noon. Select players and assistant coaches will address the media on Tuesday and Wednesday; Narduzzi will also have his weekly radio show on 93.7 The Fan at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. On Thursday, Narduzzi will have his final press briefing of the week. Here on Panther-Lair.com, The Kenny Pickett Show debuts every Wednesday morning and the Panther-Lair Show live stream airs Wednesday nights at 8:30 p.m.

Notes of note

- Pitt is 5-1 for the second time under Pat Narduzzi and the first time since Narduzzi’s debut season in 2015. That year, the Panthers opened the season with a 6-1 record before losing four of their final six. - This season is Pitt’s third 2-0 start in ACC games under Narduzzi. The Panthers were 2-0 last season and 4-0 in 2015. - Pitt is 2-2 all-time against Clemson. The Panthers beat the Tigers 34-3 in the 1977 Gator Bowl and upset Clemson in 2016. In 2018, Pitt lost to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game, and last season the Panthers lost to the Tigers on the road in a game that was added when the ACC reworked the schedule due to COVID. - With the regular season at the halfway point, Pitt will play four of its final six games at Heinz Field. This is the third time under Narduzzi that the Panthers have played more than three home games in the second half of the regular season. In 2015, Pitt finished the year with four home games and two road trips and went 3-3 in that stretch. The Panthers had four home games in the second half of the 2017 season, too, and also went 3-3. - After beating Virginia Tech on Saturday, Narduzzi is 47-35 as Pitt’s head coach. That puts him No. 6 among Pitt head coaches in wins, trailing Dr. John B. “Jock” Sutherland (111-20-12 from 1924-38), Glenn Scobey “Pop” Warner (60-12-4 from 1915-23), John P. Michelosen (56-49-7 from 1955-65), Walt Harris (52-44 from 1997-2004) and Jackie Sherrill (50-9-3 from 1977-81).