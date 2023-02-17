Pitt freshman defensive tackle Isaiah Neal met with reporters on Wednesday, but unlike many newcomers to college football, he looked right at home standing in front of a microphone. He had a calm and confident presence and presented himself as a veteran, not a freshman just six weeks into his first semester.

Neal is still getting acclimated to the college lifestyle, but he is already trying to fit into the culture of the Pitt program from a leadership standpoint. It’s just part of who he is, even as a newcomer.

“As a freshman you don’t want to overstep but at the same time, I’m not just going to be a church mouse and be quiet because that’s not in my nature,” Neal said confidently in his first introduction to the media as a member of the Pitt program.

Neal is new to the program, but said he is trying to keep up with the standards set by the Pitt defensive line room. Under the guidance of Pitt defensive line coach Charlie Partridge, the Panthers have had one of the more prolific pass rushes in college football in recent seasons. They hold themselves to a higher standard and Neal said he is already trying to make his mark with his teammates, even the ones much older than he is.

“It’s super important to me and it’s something that’s just natural,” Neal said about being a leader. “I want to lead and I feel like football has built that into me my whole life. I’ve been a captain since 9U.”

Neal does understand what he is walking into as a freshman, however.

Pitt returns three sixth-year seniors in Tyler Bentley, Devin Danielson, and David Green, who have plenty of playing experience. There are younger players eager to move up the depth chart like Elliot Donald and Sean FitzSimmons as well. Playing time won’t come easy, but the freshman from Washington D.C. does not see that as a bad thing.

“I feel like at the end of the day, I have three sixth-year guys ahead of me,” Neal said of the depth chart he is walking into. “I look at that like it’s more of an opportunity than it is a challenge for me because I get to soak up everything they’re saying and doing.”

The natural competitiveness in Neal certainly would love to play right away. He starred for St. Frances Academy in Baltimore this past year, one of the top high school programs in the country. Neal is used to winning and having a big part of it, but he is OK with waiting for his opportunity as well.

“Not to say I don’t want to play as soon as I could because of course, but I don’t mind being patient,” he explained. “Being patient is like a skill. If I’m able to be patient and soak up as much knowledge as I can until it’s my time, by the time it is my time, I should be ready to go.”

Neal is Pitt’s lone four-star recruit in the class of 2023. He was a highly-recruited player entering the program and the expectations are naturally high because of that ranking.

“At the end of the day I know that the stars are just stars,” Neal said brushing away his star ranking, not wanting to steal the spotlight from the other members of the class of 2023.

Another reason there are expectations for Neal is because of the position he plays. His skill set resembles some players who have played under Partridge and achieved great success. Neal’s decision to commit to Pitt was primarily about the football fit and also a comfort level.

He saw an opportunity to play under Partridge, a coach he reveres and one he had knowledge of because of a connection to one of his former pupils. Neal is friends with 2024 prospect Santana Williams, the younger brother of former Pitt defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman.

Twyman of course starred for Pitt from 2017-2020. In 2019, he was a first-team All-ACC selection and eventually was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings. Neal got to pick Twyman’s brain about Pitt the school and also what it is like playing for Partridge.

If that type of background knowledge wasn't enough for Neal, he was then paired with Calijah Kancey on his official visit back in June. Kancey was one of the best players in college football this past season, but his hospitality prior to this year helped play a role in Neal choosing Pitt.

“He’s super down to earth,” Neal said of Kancey, the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year. “He’s a regular guy. He was a big part of me making my decision on my official visit. I wasn’t planning to do that.”

At the end of the day, playing for a position coach like Partridge and also for a head coach like Pat Narduzzzi, who values defense so much, was his ultimate deciding factor in choosing the Panthers.

“We all know Coach Narduzzi loves some defense, so I came to a team not only where defense is emphasized, but the defensive line room,” he explained. “We have a lot of flexibility because of the trust Coach Narduzzi has in Coach Partridge.”

Neal has the look of a player with a potentially high ceiling in his career. He may not see the field in 2023 much and he’s OK with that because he’s willing to put in the time and ultimately knew that going in when he picked Pitt. Neal said he wants to look like Aaron Donald from a physical standpoint and knows that takes a whole different kind of dedication in the weight room.

Neal spoke to Twyman during his recruitment and was hosted by Kancey on his official visit. He studied their career paths and talked firsthand with them and how it was playing in this system, so if showing some patience as a freshman is all he has to do, Neal sees value in it.

“He knows what he’s doing,” Neal said of Partridge. “Him being who he is and having as much of a role he has here at Pitt, him being the associate head coach, that was huge for me.”