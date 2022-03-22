Narduzzi: 'They're having a lot of fun'

Pat Narduzzi broke some some young standouts and talked about spring camp to date on Tuesday. Here's the full rundown of what he said.

Narduzzi: Number seven today. I don’t know if you guys - you probably could hear it on the other side of the building in the parking lot: they’re having a lot of fun, which is good. We talked about Saturday’s work that we got, just details, we’ve got to have more details. But they’re getting good work, we’re getting better, little by little. I like where we are, again, after seven. The big thing is, they’re having fun out there. We just have to stay with the quarterback at times, and I thought it was a good day.

What kind of progress is Rodney making?

Narduzzi: Rodney Hammond?

Yes.

Narduzzi: Day by day. All three of those tailbacks are doing a nice job. All three of them. Our run game probably looks as good as it’s looked in the last three years, because there’s an emphasis on it. We’d like to run the ball out of every different personnel grouping, formation, whatever it may be. So our run game looks good, which makes those tailbacks look good.

It’s easy to forget people here and there, but who stood out in the scrimmage on Saturday?

Narduzzi: That’s a great question, because I just old EJ, I have a couple linebackers that are going to come in - I’ve got Solomon DeShields and I’ve got Bangally and Shayne Simon, those guys have all looked good, but he said I could only bring two out today, so I figured I’d bring the two older guys, for now, or at least the two guys who have been here for a little longer.

But they both - it’s like, you’re starting to see it. DeShields had a sack off the edge where he, you know, kind of faked the long arm and dipped and ripped and got about that low off the ground and came around the corner and it was like, wooo, I haven’t seen anybody really do that. So he’s big, he’s strong, he’s athletic. You’ll like what he looks like. He looks a lot better than me sitting at this little podium here. Those two guys stood out.

Another young guy to keep on your radar is Khalil Anderson. I’ve been impressed with Khalil Anderson. A young guy out of Georgia; you guys probably go, ‘Who’s that?’ He’s wearing No. 3; at times out there he looked like the old No. 3, if you know who I’m talking about. Damar Hamlin. He’s just a really good football sense at safety. We moved him to safety, he was at corner, that’s been a spring ball move that we had. So there’s a safety that I’ve talked about. You know Erick and Brandon Hill, so I’m not saying they didn’t play good; I’m talking about young guys that are starting to look good. Let me think of a young corner here.

I’ll tell you what, Noah Biglow - no, check, check, Noah Biglow doesn’t look as good as I want him to - Ryland Gandy is a guy that I’ve noticed a lot of. Again, another young corner that’s physical, he’s tough and he’s really smart. He’s making some moves, so the Noah Biglow’s and the Crumpley’s better turn around and go, where’s he at? So that’s that side of the ball.

Both quarterbacks look good, Patti and Slovis. The running backs, that’s easy. And the other guy - Jake Renda, if you get into some two-tight end sets, obviously we know Gavin, but Jake Renda has kind of moved around a little bit. He can run and he’s turning some heads there. And wideout, it’s a pretty good group of guys there. I don’t think there’s anybody that you guys don’t know about.

Are DeShields and Kamara working on the outside?

Narduzzi: Yeah, they’re both outside. Right now, DeShields to the field and Bangally to the boundary. But they can both do both.

You’ve had athletic guys there, but I have to think that’s pretty high in terms of athleticism at the outside spots.

Narduzzi: There’s no question. Obviously Solomon DeShields is big and athletic. You look at him and you’re going to say he looks like a defensive end. But he’s done a nice job. He’s grown up. And again, conversation months ago where, ‘Hey, I want to be a linebacker’ - I think I told you that story. He’s really taken to it out there and done a nice job.

He showed flashes last year; how has he transitioned from showing flashes to being consistent?

Narduzzi: He’s been more consistent but there’s still little tiny details with both of them that still need cleaned up. Believe me. There’s like alignments - and I’m talking perfect alignments. They get in the area; they think being in the spot is good enough, so there’s still much more details to go. But just what they’ve done as far as when the ball is snapped and moving and making tackles and making plays, that’s what’s impressed me. Their details still have to get better.

Do you get a sense that the linebackers know that there’s opportunities there? Do you get that sense of urgency from them?

Narduzzi: I think so, for sure. I think DeShields had that sense of urgency in the bowl game when he was like, ‘Hey, I don’t want to play wideout; I want to play linebacker.’ I think he saw that there’s opportunities there, for sure.

Rodney is a hard runner; we saw that all last year. How does that come across in spring camp when he’s running hard against his own guys?

Narduzzi: It’s - this whistle right here - it’s the head coach. Today they were chanting over on the sideline, ‘Duzzi’s cheating,’ you know, for the offense. But it’s hard to control them all. 22 guys out there and you’re just trying to keep them up off the ground and trying to keep them safe at the same time.

But Rodney runs hard. They all do. Vince runs hard. They all run hard.

Does that make coaching these kinds of practices a lot more fun when you’ve got young linebackers?

Narduzzi: You guys talk about nerves at Pro Day yesterday - I have nerves every time I walk on the field and say it’s ‘thud’ because I don’t know if they really know what ‘thud’ is. It’s staying off the ground.

What inspired the move with Khalil Anderson from corner to safety?

Narduzzi: Just a lack of depth at the safety position, as far as guys going through the spring. And we’re always going to recruit a bunch of corners and slowly move them in there. We did that last year with Rashad and we moved Rashad back to corner. We said, ‘Let’s try Khalil.’ We’ve been really - Rashad never really grew into the position, but I think Khalil can do that.

Field safety?

Narduzzi: Yeah, field. But he can be the boundary, too. He can do either one. And he’s really just being smart back there. He’s a smart football player.

What kind of flexibility does that offer to have Erick and Brandon already doing pretty well back there?

Narduzzi: Yeah, and then you’ve got P.J. O’Brien and Steph Hall hasn’t had a lot of contact, but he’s mentally really good as well. And I’m forgetting about a safety behind Brandon Hill.

Oh, here’s another one I didn’t give to you. Javon McIntyre. He’s another guy that really is playing well.

How did Kedon and Nick look?

Narduzzi: They both look good. I won’t give you stats or anything like that, but they both are doing good things and taking advantage of the opportunities that they have. They’re both rotating with the one’s and the two’s to find out how they both do, so Coach Cignetti has done a good job rotating them and keeping that competition going.

Any side - offense or defense - winning more right now?

Narduzzi: You know, last Tuesday, the offense kicked the defense’s butt. Thursday, the defense kicked the offense’s butt. Saturday, to me, there was a lot of good things on both sides, so I would say it was kind of a draw, is what I would say. It wasn’t a scrimmage, it was just a practice, but there was a lot of going back and forth. They won that play, they won the next play, they won that series or that drive or that period and then the next - so they went back and forth, which was good. That’s what I wanted to see.

Who won today?

Narduzzi: I would say probably a 60% defensive day. The pass rush got after the offensive line today, so I would probably say that.