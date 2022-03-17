Narduzzi: 'The great thing is they're competing'

Narduzzi: Practice number five in the books. We’re a third of the way through spring ball now. Again, as always there’s good things and bad things. We watched Tuesday’s practice and I thought the offense had the upper hand in Tuesday’s practice, just after watching the videotape and obviously some of the things you saw on the field. And then today the defense came back and looked really good. The great thing is they’re competing, they’re battling back and forth, and that’s what you want. That’s what it takes, and that’s what I told them after practice: it comes down to consistency. You know, who’s going to be consistent on a day-to-day basis? One day, it seems like one group is ready to play and got the upper hand and no one’s leading to get it back. Then all of a sudden it’s the opposite on the next day. So, overall, great work.

Third of the way in, quarterback questions are probably going to be asked a few more times this spring. How have they looked after five now?

Narduzzi: You know, they’ve all looked good. And again, it’s so early to start discussing that, so I’m probably just going to stay away from that right now. But Nick Patti has done great things, Slovis has done great things; they both are really good. Joey Yellen and Davis Beville are battling it out as well. So it’s a work in progress, but we’ll know a heck of a lot more after 13 practices, I’d guess. Then we’ll find out on draft day who gets drafted.

Have you seen anything from Kedon that has kind of surprised you so far?

Narduzzi: Surprised? No, nothing that surprises me. What you saw on tape is what you get. He’s been smart and the ball comes off his hands - he’s a good passer. So nothing surprises me. That’s why we recruited him.

In terms of the locker room, how has he ingratiated himself and gotten in with the guys?

Narduzzi: I think our guys have always embraced our transfers in here. And around the country, based on as many are flying around as it is, you better. But our guys have been great. That quarterback thing is good. They’re all together, they work together, they coach each other. So it’s been really good.

How much of that is now Frank coming in and working with those quarterbacks?

Narduzzi: Yeah, I think it helps. I think it really helps having a new quarterback coach when you have a battle going on, as opposed to maybe it being, ‘I’ve known you for three years and I’ve known you for three months.’ So I think that helps a little bit. But Coach Cignetti has done a great job.

With Preston leaving and the linebacker situation, where do you see the depth at that spot?

Narduzzi: I feel good with our linebacker depth. The strong survive. We wish him luck. We saw it coming, probably last fall. So it’s good for him and he’ll go find a place he can play.

How has Buddy looked since moving from safety?

Narduzzi: Buddy has looked good. He’s twitchy. He’s just learning. If you guys remember, we moved John Petrishen to the Star position and it took him almost a year. I think Buddy’s a little bit further along. He’s learning it. He loves it. You can just see his energy out there. So he’s done a nice job.

When you consider a safety for a move like that, whether it’s Petrishen or Phil Campbell even before that -

Narduzzi: Or Seun Idowu before that, who’s still playing up in Canada.

Is it physicality - is that one of the biggest things you look at to pick a guy for that kind of move?

Narduzzi: Yeah, it’s definitely physicality. It’s the ability to put some weight on to get to what you need there. And it’s just trying to get your best 11 players on the field somehow, some way. You look and, is he going to beat out Brandon Hill at boundary safety? And you’ve got Steph Hall and Javon McIntyre as well, they’re getting reps, it’s just like, how do we get - you talk about the linebacker position, it’s like, we’re always going to find - people say, ‘Hey, you’re low on numbers.’ I don’t feel that way. Sometimes you have to pull the weeds in a program, or sometimes the weeds die. We’ll just find a new one.

You had a lot of rotation last year. Do you feel good about being able to do that again this year?

Narduzzi: Yeah, I do. I do. We’ll be fine. It’s spring ball and we’ve got some good players out there. Solomon DeShields is really playing well, when there was a lot of questions. After five days, I would tell you, Coach Bates probably and Coach Manalac are really excited about where he is right now after five practices.

I think he got some work at receiver for a little while last season. Was there uncertainty about where his future would be?

Narduzzi: Yeah, there was. We were looking at the receiver spot and Taysir went down, Barden went down with a collarbone, so there was certainly - you’re always looking for guys, and we know he played receiver in high school. He likes it. But after the season, he was like, ‘Coach, I want to play linebacker.’ Once a guy says, ‘Hey, that’s what I want’ - because there were some times the first two years where he was like, ‘Coach, can I go play receiver today?’ It’s like, ‘Yeah, go over there, let’s see what you’ve got.’ So he’s played on scout team on both, he’s done a little bit of both, but he’s at a different level now than our coaches really have seen in the first two years.