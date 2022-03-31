Narduzzi: 'The attitude has been, Let’s go to work'

Narduzzi: Practice 11, a lot more pleased with today compared to Tuesday. Just more energy. I don’t know what they did over the weekend - maybe they were watching too much of the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight, stayed up too late - but they had a lot of energy today, it was crisper, clean, so I’m good with today’s practice.

Overall since camp started, have you felt like the team has had - not a different mindset, but since they won a conference championship, they’ve seen what it takes to get there, have you seen them approach things differently?

Narduzzi: Not really. I don’t see it any different. You guys probably feel it or, you know, you’re thinking too much. But I think it’s the same attitude. Our guys, it’s always the same mindset. They’re not working any harder, they’re not working any different; they’re working like they normally do. So, I don’t see anything different there.

We’ve asked you as it’s gone along, but now about a week out from the spring game, how has the install offensively gone?

Narduzzi: I’d say we’ve probably got about 80% of it in. We’ve got a lot of stuff in right now. I mean, a lot. And the offense is very multiple with what we’ve done. Some of the new stuff that we put in is going to really help us, especially our run game. The pass game will be pretty good, but just some of the things that we have in for the run game to get us in some better runs, I think, are really going to help us. So install is going great.

How has Konata (Mumpfield) settled in?

Narduzzi: He’s really done a nice job. He’s going to play a lot of football for us. When you look at it, he’s athletic, he’s quick-twitch - when you get the ball in his hands, he can make plays. Really, when you look at slot receivers, guys that can make plays with the ball in their hands, Jaylon Barden, Konata and Jordan Addison inside with (Jaden) Bradley and Jared Wayne on the outside, it’s a pretty good - I know I’m missing somebody, but it’s a good group of receivers.

With the extension, do you have any long-term plans for this program?

Narduzzi: Just try to keep winning. That’s the goal, is to win every Saturday afternoon or Saturday night.

With Rashad (Battle) - now that John (Petrishen) has moved on from that Star position, do you see him stepping into that role?

Narduzzi: Yeah, Rashad’s done a nice job, not only at corner - he played some safety last year but we have him at corner and feel good there. I think I mentioned Khalil Anderson, we moved him to safety; sometimes you make dumb decisions as coaches and get the wrong guy, but I really like what we’ve done with getting him back.

But Rashad and McIntyre, Javon McIntyre, are the two guys working on third down at that Star position to replace Johnny Petrishen. So they’ve done a nice job. And Erick Hallett can always go in there; he’s smart and has got it down. But those are two guys that can really help us out there. And it puts five DB’s back on the field, where last year it was four linebackers on third down, which wasn’t so bad because John was so athletic.

You were talking about the offensive installation; how has that been for the defense facing a new offense for the first time in three or four years?

Narduzzi: You know, it’s good. We’re seeing different stuff that we haven’t seen before. You see the same stuff for three years in a row and you kind of know the passing game a little bit. But we’re getting tempo, we’re getting huddle, we’re getting 22 personnel, which is two tight ends and two backs in the game, we’re getting 10 personnel, which is four wideouts, so we’ve got a lot of different stuff, so our defense is having a lot thrown at them as well. Which is good.

With that 22, is (Jake) Renda the tight end two right now?

Narduzzi: Yeah, I’d say Renda is No. 2 right now. Renda is doing a nice job. He came in here at 210 pounds. He’s 255 right now. He’s bigger, stronger, he’s playing really well. So he would be that extra tight end in there, and then we can also sub with an offensive lineman as well.

There’s been a lot of talk about the offensive line coming back; are you finding some depth on the offensive line this spring?

Narduzzi: You know, still a little banged up there, so I don’t know if we’re finding depth. Ryan Jacoby has done a nice job getting in there, but just - again, nothing bad on the O-line, but just, you know, you can’t say there’s a whole lot of depth there. But I feel good with our two-deep.

Actually, one guy that has gotten a lot better is Jason Collier. He’s made some major strides at right tackle right now. We had him at guard a lot last year, but he has just grown up and he’s starting to figure it out, so we’re happy with where he is.

You said at the start of camp about forgetting about last year; have the guys done a good job of forgetting about that and focusing just on this?

Narduzzi: Yeah, I think so. The only way you gauge that is how they practice. Do they think they’re too good now to practice? Do they want to have a different attitude? Again, the attitude has been, ‘Let’s go to work.’ So that’s how I gauge it. We don’t talk a lot about it. I should say, we don’t talk about it at all. We’ll talk about it - we hope the rings are here for the spring game, so maybe we’ll talk about it a little bit that day, have a breakfast with all the parents and families in the morning and get those out.

Did you say the rings? Did you design those or how did they get designed?

Narduzzi: No, I think one of those rings companies designed it. But we had say in what they looked liked and what we wanted on those things. So we designed it together. Me and (Chris) LaSala, pretty much, with a little input from the players. They liked them.