Narduzzi talks to the media following Tuesday's practice
Pat Narduzzi spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon after his team’s fifth spring practice of the year. The team just ended a week-long pause due to COVID protocols. The Pitt head coach touched on...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news