Narduzzi: Good week of practice. I’m interested in seeing how our guys bounce back. Two tough losses where you feel like there were some things you didn’t do cleanly that you need to get better at, and we need to learn from experiences. I get excited every Saturday to watch our guys play and get better. It’s just another opportunity. I told them today: we’ve got four guaranteed opportunities left, and this is one big one. We have two left at home and two on the road and I’m looking forward to watching them play against a good Syracuse team that’s good on offense, defense and special teams. They play hard.

On Monday, you said you were going to switch it up at practice. What did that look like?

Narduzzi: It looked good. I liked what we did. You’re always looking for something to just change up. We did a water break and then we went right to our ACC period. It was good. On Tuesday, the defense got after the offense and I wasn’t happy with the offense. And then on Wednesday, the offense came back and competed. It’s just coming down to playing the best football in that fourth quarter. We’ve got to step up in the fourth quarter.

So, I don’t know if it will make a difference; it’s just a mental thing, you know? But we focused more on that and we’ll see if it works.

What’s different about Sean Tucker this year? You guys handled him pretty well last year but he has obviously grown as a player.

Narduzzi: Yeah, he’s working on his passing game for the league, I guess. And they’re just throwing him more balls. Maybe they’ll run it 35 times and hand it off to him; it just doesn’t seem that’s what they want to do. But they’re getting him touches in the passing game. So he’s going to line up opposite the tight end a lot; the tight end’s going to be on one side over here and he’s going to be on this side. He’s running a lot of swing routes and different routes, and we’re going to have to tackle him in space. Last year, we tackled him in the box and fit gaps and all of that. It will be more gaps out there - it will be in space. We have to tackle well in space when he gets the ball out there. That’s kind of what they do this year.

Are there special things you guys have done to prepare for how he moves in space?

Narduzzi: There’s always something you can do. We can put two guys out there, and all of a sudden, then you have to worry about quarterback draw. When he’s got the ball in space, you have to play football. You have to be detailed in your drops and your matches, whatever they may be, whatever the coverage is. If the quarterback’s got to look it off and go, ‘I can’t throw to that guy because that guy’s covered’ - we don’t really want him to throw it to that guy, because if they throw it to him, then we have to tackle him. Wide receivers are different. Receivers are not running backs when they catch the ball, at least most of them. Different deal when you’re tackling a tailback in space.

What other tangible things are they doing this year that’s different from what they’ve done in the past?

Narduzzi: Their offense is totally different. Coach Anae, it’s his offense. Although there are some - there are a couple plays where they arc-release their offensive tackle and run bubbles, which they’ve done in the past and they kind of brought it up. So Coach Babers is still in there saying, ‘Hey, I’ve got a play for you.’ They line up two receivers to the boundary and arc-release the tackle to go block the corner, so we’ve worked on that quite a bit this week, which they did back in that 70-point game a long time ago, remember? That was one of the issues: we never saw it on tape. So they’ve brought it back up on tape and I think Coach Anae must like it because he’s run it a few times and I wouldn’t be surprised to see if we see that, just to see how we defend it. We’ve seen it two years in a row. One year, we got killed with it. The next year, we defended it pretty good. But we’ll see that, whether they throw it to the arc-release bubble or they run it, which I could see them running it inside, based on what we did last time.

SirVocea is facing his hometown team again, and the story of how you discovered him and recruited him is pretty unique with the dunk. If it weren’t for that video, would things be different today?

Narduzzi: There’s no question. He probably wouldn’t be playing linebacker for us. Luckily we had a scholarship available at the time. That was a good visit down at his high school, his prep school, down in south Jersey. But things happen for a reason and we’re fired up to have him.

He’s a semifinalist for the Butkus Award? How far has he come and what really sticks out to you about him as a linebacker?

Narduzzi: You know, SirVocea Dennis’ deal at linebacker is just his instincts and his athletic ability. He’s got great instincts as a linebacker. At the next level someday, he’s going to play outside, he’s going to play middle linebacker, wherever it is, he’s just really smart and he’s a football player. He can blitz; he’s one of our better blitzers, so if you want to blitz someone, you better blitz him, depending on what the blitz is. And he’s a football player. That’s what he is. He’s a smart football player, too. His intelligence is - it’s ridiculous. He’s really smart.

You talked a lot about the fourth quarter this week and your players did, too. How possible is it to simulate the exhaustion and pressure of a game-like fourth quarter in practice?

Narduzzi: It’s hard. We hope they’re not that exhausted.

I take that back. Sometimes I think practice is harder than games. If you ask the players, they would say that. In the second half, I think we had two 12, 13-play drives, but even when we go scrimmages in the summer, scrimmages are easier than practice because there’s so much individual. The kids get exhausted in individual.

It comes down to execution. I don’t know if we get tired in the fourth quarter. I don’t know what it would be, to be honest with you. I don’t think it’s a matter of exhaustion or tired; it’s just focus. There’s a lot going out there. There’s a lot of things these guys have to know. You have to have complete focus, laser focus, to get those details late in the game. If you just kind of daydream for a minute, you’re going to get beat.

Do you think sometimes it’s nerves and situational football and sometimes some guys respond differently when it’s all on the line?

Narduzzi: Yeah, maybe. That could be. Obviously nerves play a part in everything. Everybody reacts differently to how it’s going - okay, fourth quarter, we’re down by four or we’re up by four, whatever it may be. I know this: our offense feeds off our defense when they make a play, so we need to make plays on defense. And our defense feeds off our offense when they make plays. Being up by 14 is much better than being up by one or down by one, you know? So we just have to go out and execute. Some guys do get tight. Some guys don’t make a play. Is it because they aren’t capable? Is it physical? Or is it mental? Or is it structural? That’s what we do as coaches: try to figure out which one it is and we hope it’s not mental.

Deslin got nominated for an award for community service. Just talk about his involvement in the community and how that impresses you and how he’s able to do that so well.

Narduzzi: Deslin is such an unselfish guy. His Fifth Down for Haiti is a big deal. He’s into that. He wants to take care of his people back home, he still has family there, so anybody out there that’s interested, please help Deslin out. I think he’s trying to get to $50,000.

He’s just a guy that cares about other people, and that’s what you better have. You better have a loving team that cares about other people, not just themselves. That goes into the “We, we” not the “Me, me” part of who we are and who we try to be. But he’s just a tremendous kid. When you sit down and talk to him, it’s just like, that guy will do anything for anybody. And it’s not just the Fifth Down deal; he does it all through the summer. I get texts from our Life Skills and Celeste, just pictures out of the blue like, ‘Look what Deslin’s doing on a Sunday at noon.’ There was nothing planned; he’s just out there helping.

How difficult can it be when you’re game-planning for two different quarterbacks and you don’t know who’s going to start? How do you divide that time in scouting and even with scout team looks?

Narduzzi: It’s hard. Number one, you only have so many scout team quarterbacks, and it’s really - you’re not going to, for the most part, get that guy to do this and the other guy to do that. The other thing I’d say is, the offense is not going to change a lot. If you had a big stiff guy in the pocket compared to an athlete, we’d be able to get that. But they’re both athletic guys, so they both can move around and they both throw a nice ball. It’s not like there’s this big difference. It’s not like Jerry’s in the pocket and all of a sudden Chris is in the pocket; it would be two different guys back there, mainly based on the age, right?

Jerry’s got a cannon.

Narduzzi: He’s got a cannon, but you know what? We know where he’s going to be and he isn’t moving very fast. So we’ll be able to get him. At least we know he’s not going to scramble on us. But Peak, he’s an athlete, he’s got a tattoo right there on his left arm and he might be able to go.

What kind of conversations have you had with M.J. about decision-making on punts and maybe some of the rules are back there and what he needs to do?

Narduzzi: It’s the same thing with the penalties a couple years ago. We’ve had conversations with him. Everybody wants to go make a play, you know? He comes off the sideline like, ‘Coach, I thought I was going to make a play.’ It’s like, listen, take what they’re giving you, don’t try to be the hero all on one play and then be the zero. Because you can go from hero to - you’re asking me this question today, it’s like, you know, how’s his decision-making been back there? He’s just trying to make a play. ‘I thought I could get to the edge.’ Okay, but we have to be smart. They’ve got guys on scholarship, too. They’ve got speed. And if it doesn’t work out, you hurt us. So don’t hurt the team, take what they give you and play it that way. We’ve had those conversations.

You guys have struggled to find some consistency in the passing game. You saw some sparks last week but now you’re facing the number-one pass defense in the ACC. What do you have to do to find some chemistry against that group?

Narduzzi: We have to go make plays, right? We have to execute. That’s what it comes down to. It won’t be easy: they’ve got a good defense. They’re good versus the run, they’re going to change it up, they’re going to blitz you, they’re going to bring all kinds of stuff. They bring crazy stuff, to be honest with you, and we’ve got to pick it up offensively, not only in the run game but in the passing game. That’s probably one of the things - they do a lot of different stuff. So Kedon’s got to be on and the receivers have to be where they’re supposed to be and then they have to make plays when they get their opportunities.

Do you feel like these guys are excited to play another home game? It’s been awhile since they’ve gotten to play at Acrisure.

Narduzzi: I think our guys are excited to play any game, anywhere. I think being at home is just another bonus. There’s less travel. You don’t have to worry - you know where you are. The last two weeks were hard when you’re scheduled for two 8 o’clock games on the road and get home at 3 o’clock in the morning. That’s what they’re excited about. When the game’s over, I’m hoping they’re looking for the victory lights on the Cathedral lit up.

Do you see Rodney getting more playing time relieving Izzy this week?

Narduzzi: I think so. Do you want me to put Rodney in there more?

It wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Narduzzi: Okay, we’ll give Rodney more carries this weekend. It’s on you.

If he scores a touchdown -

Narduzzi: I’m giving you credit.

Orande Gadsen has stepped up at Syracuse’s clear number-one receiving target. Based on what you saw from him last year, what has separated him a little bit this year?

Narduzzi: He’s the go-to guy. Him and Sean Tucker. He’s a good route-runner. He’s got a big catch radius. They like to throw inside routes, so a lot of his catches are going to be inside the hashes, a lot of in-breaking routes when you see him in the slot. They line him up all over the place. They’ll line him to the boundary number one, field number one, both slot receiver sides. But a lot of in-breaking cuts that we have to do - our linebackers have to do a good job of protecting the inside and safety - we have to do a good job on him. He’s a good football player. He’s like a big, tall, athletic guy that can catch the ball.

We saw a couple times against North Carolina where your linebackers were in position and it seemed like they were giving up inside leverage trying to take away an outside route. How do you guys work to make sure that they’re working in tandem with the rest of the defense more? These are different units - they’re all one defense but they do a lot of individual work; how do you get them to understand, ‘I’ve got this position because I know Erick Hallett’s got this position’?

Narduzzi: Yeah, it’s like I just explained with - we know what they’re going to do. We know there will be some out-breaking routes and we have to be on that. For an outside ‘backer, if a guy goes out, we have to help there and we have to help if he goes in. But sometimes they’re so conscious of getting their hands on a guy - they have to protect the inside this week, for sure, and it’s been a focus. We have team periods and that’s what we do: play the coverage, whether it’s seven-on-seven or pass skelly, it’s what we do. They have to go out and execute. We can talk about it all we want. They have to get lined up correctly. If you get lined up too wide, then the guy beats you inside, so it’s perfect alignment is where it starts. You can go back and look at that tape like, how are they aligned? Are they lined up too wide, too tight? Those are all things that play into part of the coverage.

Your secondary has a bunch of proud and experienced guys; do you think the fourth quarter at North Carolina was a motivator for them to not let that happen again?

Narduzzi: I think so. Again, you have to take every week as they go. Not to take anything away from North Carolina, but they were not happy after the game. So they’ve got pride about who they are and what they do back there, and I think they take it personal. I can tell you that. We’ll see how it transfers to the field Saturday at 3:33.

When you say that they take it personal, what did you see this week that made you think that?

Narduzzi: It’s just the way they practiced. But you have to go play it in a game. But I know they took it personal after the game, too, in the locker room. I know it was personal. They were all talking to each other like - they were down, and that’s not what they want to be. That’s not who they want to be. Which, every unit should be like that.

In 2020, I remember you guys lost to Notre Dame and it was a rough point and you guys found a way to rally and win three of your last four that season. There are a bunch of guys that are on this roster that were on that roster as well. Younger, admittedly, but they were guys that saw that. Have you seen any response that’s similar to how you felt that group was, as far as, ‘Hey, let’s draw a line in the sand’?

Narduzzi: Not really. I don’t think you can compare 2020. If I recall, I think Joey Yellen was the starting quarterback against Miami and Notre Dame, and maybe the ‘it’ factor was when No. 8 came back. Was it the rest of the guys? It’s who’s playing and who’s executing and who’s making plays. I would probably attribute it more to that than, ‘We drew a line in the sand’ and they had enough.

What’s the difference between Garrett Shrader and Del Rio-Wilson, their two quarterbacks, as you prepare for them this week?

Narduzzi: I don’t have the size on me, but Shrader’s 6-foot-5 and the other guy’s 6’1, 6’2, so I’d say that’s the biggest difference. Other than that, they both throw a nice ball. I think the quarterback coach and offensive coordinator have done a great job doing what they do and the offense doesn’t change. I don’t think it matters who plays quarterback for them, to be honest with you. The offense is going to stay the same. I don’t think they’re going to change a whole bunch and I think they have faith in both of them throwing the ball. And they both look the same throwing the ball. They know where to go with the ball. I think they’re keeping it very simple and saying, ‘Hey, throw it to that guy. No. 19. Throw it to 34. And every once in a while, take a shot and throw it to No. 7 or throw it to No. 17 or 82.’ They’ve got a bunch of good players.