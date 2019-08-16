Pat Narduzzi addressed the media ahead of Friday’s practice. It will be Pitt’s final practice before the second big scrimmage of camp on Saturday. See what the Panthers head coach had to say.

Narduzzi: Good morning, we got practice 13 today. We had a very solid practice yesterday, obviously today’s a little lighter we’re out in shells - the kids always love to not have those pants on, so that will add a little bit more energy and freshness to their mind, although it will be the same tempo. We didn’t have any live periods or today really, so we’re trying to stay healthy that way.

But tomorrow’s a jersey scrimmage No. 2, which is important and just like gameday you always try to keep it a little fresh before gameday. Tomorrow’s a big day, tomorrow’s a last chance to really make that move on the depth chart. I think they’ll be some different moves and some solidification of the depth chart after tomorrow and the next week we get into a lot of game planning in preparation for Virginia and as well as continue to work on our trade. So, questions?

Which position group in the scrimmage tomorrow will you be watching closely?

PN: I’ll be watching the quarterback to make sure he doesn’t get hit, that’s the one I’ll be watching because it’s always intense out there on gamedays and it always scares the heck out of me. But that’s what the tape is for, I’m looking for details. I’ll be watching the offense, missed tackles - it’s not like I’m watching a position. The film is for that, it’s the video tape afterwards. It’s every position, it’s not like you go, ‘I’m good there, don’t worry about that’ because that guy you think you’re good with he’s got to show up tomorrow to play too. So it’s every position, it’s not just one focus because the O-Line is going to focus on the O-Line and I mean Coach Borbely is going to be all over them. But as a whole, my job tomorrow is just to kind of focus on the team, making sure we get situations that we need, and then we’ll focus on that certain position. But every position is open, really. Every position is where you. Might think you have a solid 1, but hey whose the 2, 3? Those are all huge battles that will happen at every position.

When you brought in Mark Whipple to run the offense, how important was his multiple-style week-by-week? How important was that in your decision making to bring him in?

PN: It was important, obviously, when you’re looking to bring in a new offensive coordinator you’re looking for some diversity as far as what he does. It was important that he was not a fast-tempo, spread guy like 90% of college football is. I didn’t want that, I wanted a different identity. So he gives you the same identity as a pro-style that likes to run the power that’s going to do things the old-school with a little flavor of the new stuff. He’s a gym rat as far as football goes. There’s not a day you walk by there that he’s not just watching our video, he’s watching NFL football. He’s evolved through the years, but he’s still got that old-school mentality.

Coach Capel and the basketball team obviously just came back from Italy trip, and other college football programs have done trips like that. Is that something you would ever consider for your program?

PN: I’d consider it. I’d love to go to Italy. I’d love to go back to the home country, however it’s just time. I think it’s kind of just a recruiting, if you’re talking to different people at different places that do that, people don’t get real excited about that. It’s more of a grind and our kids just need more time off, they need time away from our coaches. It started off as a way to get more spring ball somewhere else like spring training. If it was that exciting and everybody heard rave reviews about it, everybody else would be doing it. Because I don’t think it ever comes down to money, it comes down to what’s best for your kids so that’s my opinion on that.

Talking about the linebacker race, how is Saleem Brightwell coming along?

PN: Saleem’s doing well. At that mike spot, Elias is doing well, it’s a battle there of course. I feel like we’ve got two starters there and Saleem can also go play the boundary so you feel good about that. He’s worked both sides.

How close is Mychale Slahuddin close to being full-go?

PN: He’s full-go and he’s been full-go for a couple of days. He’s been full-go and we kind of slowly got into him and he did go full-go this week, but he did not go full-go in the scrimmage and we was upset about it. We’re live and ‘hey Mychale we’re going to take a day off and it’s a recovery day for you’ And then this week we’ve started to get him hit. Again nobody’s going to be more down if we put him out there week one, which we could have and said ‘you’re live like everybody else,’ but it’s just being smart and letting him get his feet back underneath him. It’s been a year, so God forbid anything happens. You at least have regrets as a coach and our main concern is the safety of our football players and I think everybody will look at it and say, ‘they did that guy right.’ We’re just taking our time even though he’s like, ‘Coach I’m mad, I’m ready,’ It doesn’t matter, I’m not ready I want to make sure you’re good. So he’ll go live tomorrow so it’ll be a great opportunity for him.

How excited are you to see him live in that scrimmage?

PN: I’m excited to see everybody, but for him and Habba (Habbakkuk Baldonado) is in the same boat. Habba, again, those two guys were on the same track. This week he’ll do more live, well I should say he’s done more live all this week. He’s been impressive this week as well. The basketball team went to Rome, we’re going to see a defensive end from Italy that’s going to play for the Panthers here this year.