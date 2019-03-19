Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-19 11:55:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Narduzzi talks offensive line, Mark Whipple, and graduate transfers

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair.com
@JimHammett
Staff

Obviously it’s always exciting to strap the pads on. I think our kids came out with a lot of emotion today. There was some good things offensively and defensively as you went through it. We had thr...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}