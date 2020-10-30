Narduzzi speaks during the bye week
Pat Narduzzi addressed the media during the bye week on Friday afternoon. The Pitt coach wrapped up his thoughts on last week’s loss to Notre Dame and talked about the team’s approach this week. He...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news