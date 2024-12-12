Narduzzi speaks ahead of GameAbove Sports Bowl

Pitt is back home after five games away from the Petersen Events Center. What do the Panthers need tonight?
Pitt added 15 scholarship players from the transfer portal this offseason. How did they do for the Panthers in 2024?
News and notes about the 8-2 Pitt Panthers
Pitt lost 19 players to the transfer portal and added 15 last offseason. How did that work out for the Panthers?
The Pittsburgh Panthers (8-2, 1-0) went into Blacksburg (Va.) and emerged victorious for the first time since 2003.
Pitt is back home after five games away from the Petersen Events Center. What do the Panthers need tonight?
Pitt added 15 scholarship players from the transfer portal this offseason. How did they do for the Panthers in 2024?
News and notes about the 8-2 Pitt Panthers