Narduzzi sees a 'loaded' room at quarterback
Pat Narduzzi didn’t hold back on the biggest topic during his first media briefing of the spring Tuesday afternoon.
The topic was Pitt’s quarterback group for 2023, and the Panthers’ head coach was effusive.
“I mean, that room is loaded,” Narduzzi said Tuesday, even though no one had asked - yet - for his assessment of the signal-callers.
“We’ve got some really good players in that room,” he went on. “Besides a Kenny Pickett-type guy, that room is as deep as it’s been. I mean, you walk out there and look at them and you’re like, ‘Wow, that looks like a group of guys there.’”
In Narduzzi’s terms, “a group of guys” serves as a stand-in for an impressive collection of players who look like they’re ready to play. And that’s what the Panthers’ ninth-year head coach is hoping to get from a rebuilt quarterback room after that position, perhaps more than any other, struggled at key moments during Pitt’s 9-4 performance last season.
The efforts to replace Kenny Pickett’s Heisman finalist campaign in 2021 turned to USC transfer Kedon Slovis, who came to Pitt having shown accuracy and effective play early in his Trojans career, but as the season progressed, that history seemed to grow more and more distant.
Slovis finished the year with 2,397 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 11 games, and he decided to look for a better-fitting offense with a return to the transfer portal that ultimately led him to BYU.
Pitt’s coaches, meanwhile, went back to the portal themselves and brought in former WPIAL star-turned-Notre Dame reserver-turned-Boston College starter Phil Jurkovec and Penn State backup Christian Veilleux.
Add in Ty Dieffenbach, who joined Pitt’s recruiting class just before Signing Day in December, and Narduzzi and offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti effectively rebuilt the quarterback room with three newcomers to join Nate Yarnell and a handful of walk-ons.
“I’ll tell what. It’s a great room,” Cignetti said last week. “First off, bringing in four new quarterbacks” - Pitt also added walk-on David Lynch this offseason - “they have really worked well together. I think they’re having a lot of fun together. They’re competing with each other. It’s a great room. (Assistant quarterbacks coach) Jon DiBiaso and the new guys, they’ve put a lot of time and effort into it. They had great preparation in the offseason for spring practice. Really proud and pleased with the group that we have.”
Jurkovec comes into 2023 with a healthy amount of experience. He played in 32 games over five years (two at Notre Dame, three at Boston College) and completed 59.7% of the nearly 700 passes he attempted, throwing 37 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in the process.
The key data set comes from what Jurkovec did in 2020 and 2021. Those were the two seasons he spent with Cignetti at Boston College, and he competed 59.4% of his passes for 3,472 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions while the two worked together. He only played 16 of Boston College’s 23 games, missing seven due to injury, but the Eagles were 10-6 in those 16 games.
“Technically, this will be Phil’s third year in this system with myself,” Cignetti said last week, “and I can just see that he has played in it, he knows the calls, he knows what to do, he’s made very good decisions, he’s been decisive with the ball. Obviously, his athleticism shows up, whether it’s in the run game or the scramble phase, at least in the first two days. And I’ve seen the growth and maturity in him in terms of leadership. He’s always been the ultimate competitor, but you’ve seen the maturity that you love to see in all of those players as they go through this time in their lives.”
Veilleux doesn’t have nearly the experience that Jurkovec has, either on the field or working with Cignetti. He played two seasons at Penn State and saw playing time in five games over those two seasons. His high-water mark was a November 2021 home game against Rutgers when he replaced an injured Sean Clifford and threw three touchdown passes on 15-of-24 passing to lead a 28-0 victory.
Veilleux only attempted 11 passes in four games over the remainder of that season and the 2022 season before entering the transfer portal last November. While he hasn’t played as much as Jurkovec, Vellieux has still impressed the Pitt coaches with his ability.
“Obviously, as you stand out here and watch Christian, he’s been blessed with talent, as the whole group has,” Cignetti said. “Christian throws a beautiful ball. The ball spins so pretty. He’s got a nice, live body. He’s smart and puts a lot of time and effort into it. Like we said when Phil came in and Christian came in, they knew that, hey, there would be a competition here between Phil, Christian and Nate (Yarnell). And I think those guys have worked well together, they’ve done a great job out here through two practices and it’s a talented group.”
Pitt’s need for improved play at quarterback was laid out, sometimes painfully, last season. Slovis’ struggles were never more amplified than they were during October losses to Georgia Tech and Louisville. In the former, he threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns, but 167 of those yards and two of those touchdowns came on the final two drives; in the first quarter of the game, he completed 2-of-6 passes for eight yards (including a three-yard pass to offensive lineman/tight end Ryan Jacoby) and took one sack.
In the loss at Louisville, Slovis threw two first-half interceptions in the red zone before completing 7-of-15 for 46 yards in the second half, costing the Panthers a victory despite the defense only allowing two touchdowns.
Those two losses weren’t entirely on Slovis, but they kept Pitt from returning to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game, and the impact of the play at quarterback is undeniable - and it’s where Pitt needs to improve the most in 2023.