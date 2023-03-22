Pat Narduzzi didn’t hold back on the biggest topic during his first media briefing of the spring Tuesday afternoon. The topic was Pitt’s quarterback group for 2023, and the Panthers’ head coach was effusive. “I mean, that room is loaded,” Narduzzi said Tuesday, even though no one had asked - yet - for his assessment of the signal-callers. “We’ve got some really good players in that room,” he went on. “Besides a Kenny Pickett-type guy, that room is as deep as it’s been. I mean, you walk out there and look at them and you’re like, ‘Wow, that looks like a group of guys there.’”

Phil Jurkovec (Matt Hawley)

In Narduzzi’s terms, “a group of guys” serves as a stand-in for an impressive collection of players who look like they’re ready to play. And that’s what the Panthers’ ninth-year head coach is hoping to get from a rebuilt quarterback room after that position, perhaps more than any other, struggled at key moments during Pitt’s 9-4 performance last season. The efforts to replace Kenny Pickett’s Heisman finalist campaign in 2021 turned to USC transfer Kedon Slovis, who came to Pitt having shown accuracy and effective play early in his Trojans career, but as the season progressed, that history seemed to grow more and more distant. Slovis finished the year with 2,397 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 11 games, and he decided to look for a better-fitting offense with a return to the transfer portal that ultimately led him to BYU. Pitt’s coaches, meanwhile, went back to the portal themselves and brought in former WPIAL star-turned-Notre Dame reserver-turned-Boston College starter Phil Jurkovec and Penn State backup Christian Veilleux. Add in Ty Dieffenbach, who joined Pitt’s recruiting class just before Signing Day in December, and Narduzzi and offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti effectively rebuilt the quarterback room with three newcomers to join Nate Yarnell and a handful of walk-ons. “I’ll tell what. It’s a great room,” Cignetti said last week. “First off, bringing in four new quarterbacks” - Pitt also added walk-on David Lynch this offseason - “they have really worked well together. I think they’re having a lot of fun together. They’re competing with each other. It’s a great room. (Assistant quarterbacks coach) Jon DiBiaso and the new guys, they’ve put a lot of time and effort into it. They had great preparation in the offseason for spring practice. Really proud and pleased with the group that we have.” Jurkovec comes into 2023 with a healthy amount of experience. He played in 32 games over five years (two at Notre Dame, three at Boston College) and completed 59.7% of the nearly 700 passes he attempted, throwing 37 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in the process. The key data set comes from what Jurkovec did in 2020 and 2021. Those were the two seasons he spent with Cignetti at Boston College, and he competed 59.4% of his passes for 3,472 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions while the two worked together. He only played 16 of Boston College’s 23 games, missing seven due to injury, but the Eagles were 10-6 in those 16 games. “Technically, this will be Phil’s third year in this system with myself,” Cignetti said last week, “and I can just see that he has played in it, he knows the calls, he knows what to do, he’s made very good decisions, he’s been decisive with the ball. Obviously, his athleticism shows up, whether it’s in the run game or the scramble phase, at least in the first two days. And I’ve seen the growth and maturity in him in terms of leadership. He’s always been the ultimate competitor, but you’ve seen the maturity that you love to see in all of those players as they go through this time in their lives.”

Christian Veilleux (Matt Hawley)