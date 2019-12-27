Narduzzi: Well, I mean you guys from Pittsburgh know how we do it. We just did it one more time. We didn’t care what the score was, we didn’t care how it happened, but like our kids have done all year: they fight, they claw, they got hearts and credit to these guys here and the rest of the guys in the locker room. We’ll open it up for questions.

After a couple of losses, do you think you had to come out with something to prove?

Narduzzi: I think anytime coming off a loss last game of the season, you want to come prove yourself and end the season with a ‘W’ and that’s what we did. Every week we have something to prove, win or loss.

What’s it feel like to get your first bowl win as a head coach?

Narduzzi: You know what, head coach, coordinator, it doesn’t really matter. A win’s a win. I’m happy for these guys. I get to coach next year. (motioning to Hamlin) He may be on the road, but maybe he’ll get back for another year. We’re hoping, we’re trying to get another year out of Damar. We did, I shouldn’t say we’re going to, we’ve been working on that, so maybe you didn’t see the last of Hamlin. Again, it goes to these guys, I’m happy for them, that’s what it all comes down to.

So you are trying to get a sixth year for Damar?

Narduzzi: Oh yea.

You have two players get punched and to not have your players escalate the chippy game…

Narduzzi: We talked about that coming into the game. There was some escalation during the week, during the bowl time, and I talked to our guys several teams about in the pregame that we’re just going to shut our mouths and talk with our pads and our kids did a good job. I guess with the interception celebration….I’m not real happy with that one, but other than that our kids had their composure and I was happy with that.

During those fourth quarters drives you have Kenny coming back, Taysir, Shocky, Vincent - is this something you can build off of next season?

Narduzzi: No question about it. We got some nice mid-year’s coming as well, so we’re going to reload and go. We need to get our run game going better than it is right now, so that’s something we’re going to work on in the offseason. Jared Wayne is another guy coming back, and like I said we’ve got some talented young guys coming in that we’re excited to work with.

You have a legacy here in Michigan being with Michigan State. Did this game mean more to you?

Narduzzi: Not really, it’s all about Pitt. It’s all about Pitt and we came back to play Eastern Michigan and it was about this game and our kids.

Maurice broke Larry Fitzgerald’s record for catches in a season, can you reflect a little on that?

Narduzzi: I wish we could get another year out of him (laughs). Maybe we’ll try that one too. Maurice Ffrench has had a heck of a year, and that’s with missing a couple of games as well. Just think if he played those other two games. He fought back with that jaw, broken jaw and that 96-yarder topped it off, that was beautiful.

How long do you celebrate this and start thinking spring ball?

Narduzzi: More than 24 hours, I can tell you that. We’re going to enjoy the New Year and that’s the great thing with ending the season with a victory. We’re going to take some time off here and get through the new year and we’ll meet back up on January 2nd as coaches and get ready for the new year, period. It’ll start real quick and we’ll be back on the road to finish off this class.

Before the game Heather said she expects the entire class to come back, is that your expectation also?

Narduzzi: No question about it. I hope so. There’s always change at the end of the year and when you’ve got a great staff people will come get them, but we’ve already averted one thanks to Heather Lyke.

Who was the coach?

Narduzzi: No comment.