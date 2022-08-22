Narduzzi recaps the scrimmage, looks ahead to last week of camp

Pat Narduzzi spoke to the media ahead of Monday’s practice. He recapped the scrimmage on Saturday, and looked ahead to the final week of camp. Here is a complete rundown of everything he had to say.

Narduzzi: Hey, it’s a beautiful Monday. I’m glad that the rain stayed away for a little bit. We had a great weekend: had Sunday off, Saturday scrimmage. We got about 132 plays, I think, offensively and defensively with the 1s, 2s, and 3s. We had about 32 snaps on special teams as well of different sorts. We got some really good work. I was impressed with just the contact in the scrimmage. When I’m talking 132 plays, I’m talking live, we’re playing football the way it’s supposed to be played. But 132 plays of contact and again that’s kind of what we’re about in Pittsburgh. So I am impressed with the way our guys came through it, and again just the physicalness. I think we’ve got a tough football team. Obviously need to pay attention to the details more like going through the scrimmage like, ‘Ah, you should have done this’ There is so much correction and there will be correction after the opener and correction after the 13th game of the season wherever it may be. But there is always going to be things we’re finishing and correcting. Overall I thought we did a great job on offense, defense. Our offense won the scrimmage, I want to say I don’t even know what the score was — 45-11, 45-13…Our offense won pretty handily. Why? And I tell you guys every week, the offense will win the scrimmage every week if you don’t turn the ball over. The defense gets major points for turnovers, so zero turnovers. We’re protecting the football and that gives you a chance to win the football game all the time. If you lose the ball, the scrimmage gets up as far as the numbers go when you have a scrimmage like that.

Questions.

Did everyone walk out the way they walked in?…Nevermind.

Narduzzi: Yea, my knees hurt a little bit, but I walked out good.

Who on offense impressed you?

Narduzzi: Obviously the quarterbacks were…Nick Patti was efficient and made some plays, did some really good things. When you look at the turnovers obviously the running backs did a great job of not putting it on the ground. Jaylon Barden had a heck of a day offensively. He made some plays. He was the MVP of the scrimmage to be honest with you. And then defensively we were solid. We got a lot of guys reps and we found out a lot about people.

Heading into the last week of camp, do you have a good sense of the depth chart? You’ve mentioned the battle at right guard, are there any other battles right now heading into the final week?

Narduzzi: There’s a lot of battles going in. To me, there will be battles going into games five and six. We’re going to continue to…There’s battles going on all over the place. Obviously the quarterback, the kicking job is up for grabs, but there’s battles of who is going to get reps. Who can we trust on the field to do these things? The competition continues.

Was the scrimmage as clean as the first one was?

Narduzzi: It was. Probably cleaner. It was probably cleaner. There was better execution across the board offensively, defensively, even on special teams. We’ll get some more looks at some things today that we need to correct and there comes that tractor again…

Are you getting closer to naming a quarterback?

Narduzzi: Getting closer, yea. Getting closer every day.

Overall how much improvement have you seen from the beginning of camp to now?

Narduzzi: You see the biggest increase from like day one to day four to maybe what it was in spring ball. Especially offensively with doing a lot of different things and combining two offenses together and try to do what we did well and try to fix and all those things. So you see that in a big way. But everyday you get a little bit better I think. I talk to our kids about getting 3% better and they might be 1%, but we’ll take any percent as far as getting better.

What is one good thing that Kedon did and one good thing Nick did on Saturday?

Narduzzi: They both protected the ball. They’ve got the hardest job. I’d say they both did the same in protecting the ball. They got us in the right play. The quarterback’s got a hard job. They’ve got to do everything, so it’s not like — if it was a productive scrimmage it’s because those quarterbacks are running the show and getting us in the right run play, getting the call into the huddle, and our tempo call whatever it may be.

The deep pass was a big thing last year. Is that going to be the same again this year?

Narduzzi: You always have to stretch the field deep, and we probably had at least four explosives, maybe five explosive passes.

How many of those were to Barden?

Narduzzi: Quite a few.

Did you see your players react differently to playing in Acrisure Stadium rather than scrimmaging here?

Narduzzi: That’s a great question. One of the things I said to them afterwards was they know how to get prepared for a game. My first couple years you weren’t sure what you were going to get. Guys walked into Acrisure Stadium and we’re locked-in just like they were the week before and that’s another thing you are looking for. You didn’t know in the drag of fall camp how they were going to respond. I think a couple of extra days off during camp has helped guys stay fresh. We had fresh legs, guys were running around well, the GPS’ all looked like what we want them to look. They were locked-in, they know how to prepare for a game. I told them to get your mind right, get ready for a football game, and they did and came ready to go.

Last week after the day off you weren’t happy with the practice. Are you anxious to see how they respond today?

Narduzzi: Yea, I didn’t tell them they did as good probably. We have a lot of stuff to clean up, so we’ll find out. We’re out in pads today, so it’s hard to not turn it up. You’re going to get your butt kicked today if we’re in pads. We won’t go all live today. We’ve got one period where it’s possibly live depending on how they’re doing. But when you’re out in full pads it kind of negates…someone’s going to punch you in the mouth. So if you don’t go live, you’re going to go live the next play.