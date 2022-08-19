Narduzzi previews the final scrimmage

Narduzzi: We’ve got a scrimmage tomorrow so we’re out in spiders today. 90-minute practice. 89 minutes, actually, today, so we’re just getting ready to roll. We had a great day yesterday. It was good to get the ACC Network here and let them see what we are and what we’ve got, and we’re really just ready to get into the scrimmage tomorrow. We’re in scrimmage mode, getting our guys ready to roll.

Is there anybody this camp who - I don’t want to say surprised you, but maybe performed above your expectations?

Narduzzi: I think any newcomers - anytime you have a newcomer that just comes in, a guy that comes in and you don’t know anything about. Like, Karter Johnson, impressive, Tylar Wiltz, impressive. We’ve really just done a great job evaluating those guys, and they come in and you’re like, ‘Wow, they’re what we thought they were.’ Sometimes you watch the tape and they’re not what you thought they were. C’Bo, I.mean, he started off slow. I have to be honest with you: he started off a little slower, but C’Bo has come on the last few days and he’s finally got his legs back. You think about a guy who was graduating from Notre Dame, his focus was on getting his degree and graduating, he knew he was coming here but it’s hard to work out on your own. It’s hard when Coach Stacc’s not on your tail every day about running and lifting. So for him, it was a slow process. But he is impressive. He’s been physical, he’s tough, he’s smart; it just took him longer than you’d like, just getting his legs where they need to be. So those new guys impress me. I’m probably missing somebody. Those are the three new guys that just came in, besides some of the true freshmen that have hung in there - Ryan Baer and (Ryland) Gandy are guys that look to be able to play for you this year as freshmen. There’s probably one more freshman that you kind of go, he’s got a chance to do something for us.

How have you seen your running backs - I know you guys want to use your trio and maybe even a quartet this year - how have you seen them in the passing game, both in protection and going out and working on routes for the quarterbacks?

Narduzzi: They’ve done a good job. Really, what we’ve seen in the past. They’re able to catch balls out of the backfield, they’re right up in empty, being able to do that. They’re able to obviously run the football. They can be used on every down. So they’re every-down guys who can do everything. That’s what we recruit. We’re not recruiting a guy who just runs the ball and can’t pass protect or vice-versa. Those guys have to be complete guys, and really, we’ve got a few that are complete guys right now. And then we’ll find out what happens on game day.

Is their route tree a little bit more diverse than normal, being that they all know the system now?

Narduzzi: Yeah, they all know the system. The route tree’s about the same. We passed the ball a lot a year ago, so they’ve got the route tree down.

Are you approaching this scrimmage any differently in structure or what you’re looking for?

Narduzzi: A little bit. I would say there are some guys that we’ll say, ‘Hey, you’re only getting this many reps.’ We’re going to start off just going skelly to start off with, just so we can get our pass stuff done without being physical and just getting some work there, which we didn’t do last week. We went right into contact. So we’ll change it up that way and probably get less reps than we did last week. At least with the older guys.

What has (Matt) Goncalves shown you so far this summer?

Narduzzi: Matt’s been great. He was great last spring, he was great in the fall. He’s a guy that, coming from the football he played out in New York, which was awful, has been one of those impressive guys that’s going to be a great player for us. He just keeps getting better every day, every time we come on the field.

You mentioned guys who have come in and impressed you. How much does that change - is it daily where your depth chart internally is changing because of guys having good and bad practices?

Narduzzi: No question about it. We look and talk personnel every evening at 6:45. We talk about the practice, everything we watch. You see what we do out here: we practice and then we go in and we watch it, try to get lunch and eat on the run, then we meet with our players, then we go right into our staff meeting to talk about what we saw, then we just into another team meeting. That’s how our days go. Our off days, it seems like they last forever and our practice days seem like they go this fast. It’s like, there’s no time.

The depth chart changes daily and we go over the personnel and who played well and who didn’t and what we have to fix.

How has Ryland progressed for you in camp?

Narduzzi: Ryland is just one of those steady guys. He doesn’t have a down day at all, and he’s able to pick up and understand the installs. Coming from Buford High School, his area down there, the guy’s just been really, really shocking. Shockingly good.

It sounds like your days are nothing but work and sleep. How many hours do you work every day during training camp?

Narduzzi: I don’t know. I didn’t count them. But we’re in here at 6 am or 5:30 and I’m checking in the hotel at 10 o’clock. I don’t know how many hours that is, but that’s our season.

How important will tomorrow be for the quarterback competition?

Narduzzi: Tomorrow will be a big day. It’s number two and this is really our last big scrimmage, even though we have scrimmage situations. But it’s our last big one so it will be important tomorrow what they do, how they do, for everybody in that room and for the offense.

Does this scrimmage have a lot of weight on who’s going to win the quarterback job?

Narduzzi: I would say it has weight, just like last scrimmage had weight, just like every day. But you measure the scrimmage days, the game days, and this one is at Acrisure Stadium, so it weighs a little bit more. It’s kind of like it’s one of your final exams. Everybody’s class is a little bit different, but each one of those homework assignments, they don’t count. You have to turn that in. You can’t just get an A on the test and just avoid all the homework during the semester. Every day counts, every pass and every run check matters.

We’re less than two weeks away from kickoff. You’re obviously focusing on yourselves here at camp but you have West Virginia on the mind as well, I’m sure. At what point do things start to get a little more hyper intensive toward preparing for West Virginia?

Narduzzi: We’ll start next week for sure. There’s no question about it. We’ll start slowly getting them into it. I don’t want to get into it so long they get bored with it. Coaches never get bored with game plans; kids can start to go, ‘Okay, I got it, I got it, I got it.’ Then they start to slip on it. So it’s kind of like bowl practice. Sometimes you don’t want to get into - if you have too many days of bowl practice, it becomes boring. So we’ll get into it soon enough and our guys will be ready.

Are you looking at a day next week for the quarterback decision?

Narduzzi: I don’t know. I haven’t picked a day.

You’ll let us know, though, right?

Narduzzi: You’ll be the first ones to know, right here, this group. First ones to know.