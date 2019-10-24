News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-24 16:18:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Narduzzi previews Miami, talks Paris Ford, and more

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
@JimHammett
Staff

New game. First thing I’ll start off by saying is Miami is a really good football team. A lot of people look at their record and go down year and all that. When you put the video tape on, you don’t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}