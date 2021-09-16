Narduzzi on Western Michigan, the running backs, and more
Pat Narduzzi met with the media on Thursday afternoon to preview his team’s game against Western Michigan. Here is a complete rundown of his remarks. Narduzzi: OK, we've got a great week of practic...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news