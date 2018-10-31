We had a good week of practice and we’re ready to go. We’ve got three of them in already by Wednesday. The short week - Virginia is probably the worst team that you could possibly pick for a Friday night game or a Thursday night game, just because of all the stuff they do. You’ll see it Friday night, just how many different formations, shifts and motions and everything they do on offense, the 3-4 on defense and special teams-wise, they just do a lot of stuff that you have to be sound adjust out. So we actually, as a staff, I hate to say this, but mostly defensively, we put a lot of time into it last Thursday and Friday, just because of all the stuff they do. So we spent a little time on them prior to even playing Duke; I think that hopefully will pay off a little bit. We’ll find out and go from there.

Narduzzi: In tribute to the victims last Saturday morning and to people of Squirrel Hill and the city of Pittsburgh, we thought we’d make a tribute to them for the game and really for the rest of the year, just thinking about who we’re playing for. We play for this city. We talk about it all the time, and it will just give us a little bit more motivation to play for this city.

How much are you still trying to work through how you utilize this redshirt rule with a guy like V’Lique or even Mychale or Marquis, or do you feel like you’ve figured out how you want to use it?



Narduzzi: It’s like, you know, Mychale, we’ve used three, and we’re just kind of waiting. You never know what happens at your tailback spot. It’s like, if I use all four of them and then all of a sudden, last week of the season - I’ve been places where two tailbacks are down - and you’re going, ‘Gosh, why did we use - we could have used Mychale now at full-time tailback?’ It’s a new rule, so we’re just kind of playing with it. It’s like, when do you need it? When is it good to use them? When is the right time? Are they giving you jet sweeps?

So it all depends on what they’re doing defensively. I think that’s something we have to look at and make sure we’re sharp with.

Does the bowl game count as one of those four?

Narduzzi: Yes.

So you need to account for that as well?

Narduzzi: Mm-hmm. That’s right.

And there have been times when you have guys you lose during that month, whether it’s transfers or injuries -

Narduzzi: You’re talking bowl practice?

Yeah.

Narduzzi: Or seniors don’t play very good. Or they don’t play at all. We’ve seen that. You see guys go train somewhere else. That’s why I think this four-game is such a great rule, and you’d like to save them. You talk about how many games you have left and if there’s a possibility of getting to a bowl game, that’s a bonus. But you have to take into account - you don’t want to use all your bullets early. So that’s why we have to be smart with what we do. We’ll make that decision.

A lot of times, we’re making it game-time. You know, we have different packages in every week. Sometimes we don’t use a package, so we could have a couple plays in and then say, ‘We don’t need it’ or, ‘Hey, it’s not there today.’ So you find out what they line up on tape, what are they lining up today? How are they defending us? Then make a decision based on that.

How much of it is guys forcing their way onto the field, either what they do in practice or someone like V’Lique with what he did in the game, versus making a strategy of putting someone out there that the other team doesn’t have film on?

Narduzzi: Well, we’re not going to just stick a guy out there that’s not getting it done, first of all. So it has to do with what you do on the field first. They better show something ont eh field that tells you, that guy can help us win a football game, and that’s what V’Lique has done, that’s what Mychale has done, and it’s got to be those skill guys that can do that for you.

It probably depends on the individual guys, but generally speaking, have you seen the freshmen seem to remain more engaged than previous years because that carrot is still dangling there?

Narduzzi: Maybe. Maybe. Some of their ears perk up when you say, ‘Hey, this week might be a shot for you; let’s see what you have.’ So I think it does keep them perked up. But I think trying to compare what their faces look like Week 8 or 9 compared to what it looked like Week 8 or 9 last year, you know, I’m not that smart.

You had mentioned about talking to the guys about doing their job defensively; how was this week as far as trying to that?

Narduzzi: It’s been good. I think, in practice, you’re usually good. It’s when the lights come on and the cameras are out there, there’s people in the stands and your parents are watching on TV or they’re in the stands watching and you want to go make a play and you try to do too much. But we wouldn’t put them on the field if they didn’t do it right in practice. But things happen. I can throw some plays up there and you’d be like, ‘What?’ Like I say all the time, when the lights go on, what are you going to do?

It comes down to focus. They’re not trying to do it. They just have to make plays.

You mentioned working extra time trying to figure out what their defense does. How much of the emphasis has been on ball security, knowing that their defense doesn’t allow a lot of points?

Narduzzi: It’s always - ball security, we didn’t change anything as far as what we do. We’re not worried about the points they don’t give up or give up. We just have to go out and play our game and worry about what we do, not what they do.

You’d love to run the ball every week like you were able to last week, but what challenges does Virginia’s front present that makes them tougher than Duke?

Narduzzi: It makes them tougher, and that’s why they’re ranked where they are defensively in the run game and everything else. But it’s a 3-4 defense; they have Snowden on one side and Peace on the other, and they create problems with the 3-4. Very similar to the Georgia Tech defense, so I know they’re looking hard at Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech, I think, held us to 138 yards rushing at home, which is the lowest yards rushing at home, so if that’s any indication about the battle we’re going into, now you’re going on the road facing a very similar 3-4 defense. So we’ve got to execute better than we did. We’ve got some other stuff, obviously, in that we need to do better and see where it goes.

That being said, do you feel pretty good about the play of your offensive line?

Narduzzi: So far this season?

Yeah.

Narduzzi: Yeah. Obviously, when you rush for almost 500 yards, you feel good with where they are, what they’re doing, and I’m happy with the way Coach Borbely’s coached them up and got them ready week in and week out.

How much different is it finding out about the tragedy Saturday morning and having to play, versus having a chance to kind of absorb everything and see everything that’s going on, have a chance to wear things that will honor the victims and then playing on national television Friday?

Narduzzi: That morning’s tough. I mean, it’s tough. You’re talking the day of. You’re getting the news and you’re getting an email like, ‘What?’ Almost like it’s April Fool’s but you’re in the middle of October. Someone mentioned it to me like, ‘Did you get the email?’ I’m like, ‘No.’ And I kind of blew it off, I didn’t realize - I heard there was something going on but I didn’t know anybody was hurt. Then you’re kind of like, ‘Holy cow’ and it becomes real. And it affected our kids that morning as well.

I mean, you’ve seen the Steelers do it now, the Penguins, have a chance on a national stage to show your support and represent the city.

Narduzzi: Yeah, I mean, we’re playing for the city like we always do, and now we’re playing for a little bit more than just the city. We’re playing for those victims and the people, and it’s a big thing. You think about everything that went on yesterday with POTUS coming to town and it gets bigger every day. Now people are burying their loved ones; it’s big. This will be a great show of support.

There was a lot of talk about how players handled the actual day itself after the game; what about the week following since the dust has settled?

Narduzzi: It’s hard because we get to be around them about three hours a day. When they get here, they don’t have a lot of time to talk. We’re talking, we’re coaching, we’re on the field worried about the focus of what we’re doing out there for three hours. That’s kind of a sad answer I’m giving you, but I’m kind of giving you the reality of what we’re doing. It’s not like you’re sitting in their living rooms at night finding out - ‘Hey, look what happened today.’ I really don’t know. We know what happened and our kids are trying to get locked into what we have to do this week. I’m sure they’re talking about it. They’re probably - shoot, we had five guys yesterday late for class, just trying to get to class because of all the chaos in Oakland. So I’m sure they’re thinking about it on campus, just like we think about it over here. We talk about it more in offensive and defensive staff meeting rooms about what’s going on, just knowing what’s going on in life. I’m sure they have their time to talk about it with their friends, girlfriends, loved ones.

Maybe this comes to mind because Virginia has a Thomas Jefferson guy, but how is Devin Danielson looking in practice?

Narduzzi: Devin’s doing good. I mean, Devin has got a lot more reps. Obviously, we took him off the scout team when Keyshon got hurt, so you may see Devin Danielson in the game. Devin’s a tough dude and he shows the ability to - he’s going to be a great player for us, put it that way. So we’ll see if we need him, when we need him, but he’s ready to go. Put it that way. He’s ready to go this week if we need him.

You tweet about it every week, the Pitt players in the NFL. Avonte was here this week. I’m sure that’s a recruiting benefit for you; is there a benefit to the guys on your own team to see guys that they came up, played alongside, having success at the next level?

Narduzzi: There’s no question about it. Recruiting’s great but it’s really not about recruiting. It’s about two things: number one, that he comes back, because he’s not from Pittsburgh. He’s from Detroit, he’s from Michigan, but he comes back here to his second home. I still say Michigan’s his first home. But the impressive thing is, he loves Pittsburgh enough, he loves his teammates enough, to come back here and he talked to our team afterwards. He talked about - I didn’t tell him what to talk about, he just talked about, you know, keep fighting, he talked about knowledge. I mean, Avonte’s a guy that - you know, Chris LaSala actually, at the Notre Dame game, one of their scouts was there and said he was looking for me to tell me but he couldn’t find me, nor would I probably talk to a scout on game day, and said, ‘Listen, I just want to tell you, Avonte Maddox is unbelievable. That guy knows everything to do at every positon on the defense and that’s why he’s still with us.’

Avonte went there as a nickel - he told the story yesterday, he went there as a nickel and when he got there, he started studying every position in the back end and now he’s playing safety because he has knowledge, and that knowledge is - in the back of our room, we talk about it all the time. He said there’s more talented, there’s faster guys, there’s bigger guys with the Eagles, but not all of them know what they’re doing at all positions. So, to his advantage, he’s a guy that learned here what to do. He played corner all the time, but he knew what to do at safety, and I think it’s a lesson for everybody to understand that, ‘Hey, if you know what to do, you’re going to be a much better football player.’

That’s why he’s so good, because not only does he know what to do; he knows what the other guys are doing, too, because he’s not just worried about himself. That’s what makes him a great competitor. So it was great to have him back. It puts a smile on your face as a coach when your guys come back. That goes for Aaron Donald, who’s back here - obviously a Pittsburgh, but he comes back here all the time and having the success he’s having. All of those guys - Bam Bradley was back last week, he was on the sideline for the game, he was at practice last week, still recovering from an injury, still with the Ravens. So all of those guys - Freeze has been back. So all of those guys come back, which is - that’s why you coach, for those guys to come back, and the kids love seeing them come back.