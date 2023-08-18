Narduzzi: Just getting ready for a little scrimmage tomorrow, so it’s the day before the game. We’ve got spider pads today, so it will be a less physical practice than the normal. We’ll get their minds right and get ready for a scrimmage.

Week three is normally known as the dog days of camp. How do you feel like this team has managed itself during this tough week?

Narduzzi: I think they’ve done a great job, really, when we look at it. I think mentally we’re in a good place. I think the NCAA - and I’ve maybe mentioned this before - giving us those two extra days keeps these guys a lot fresher. It’s not like it used to be. The dog days - there are no dog days. Dog days was back when we played and you had triple sessions and double sessions and it got brutal around practice 14. But day 14 or day 17, whatever we’re on, could have been practice 24 when you had double sessions. It’s not that hard anymore like it used to be. So I can’t even call it dog days.

Back then, you probably thought you had to have two-a-days to toughen guys up. Do you look back now and think you probably didn’t need to do that?

Narduzzi: I think there’s a toughness that you like. Since I’ve gotten here, we could do two-a-days and we never did the amount that you had to; I felt like I probably two, maybe three a year, maximum. It was just to say we did it. Everybody else was doing it, so you kind of - but if everybody’s under the same rules, you’re good, and everybody’s doing the same thing. I think that’s our advantage, is we’re going to be detailed out and get it done in the time we’re allowed to. Matter of fact, I think we have still one less practice than you’re supposed to, because I think freshness is important. I think we’ve got to keep our kids fresh. We want to be as healthy as we can be going into that opener.

How has your defense responded after losing the first scrimmage?

Narduzzi: Fine. I mean, you lose a scrimmage - sometimes it’s the head coach helping you lose. But like I said, it’s part of it. I don’t know if they lost a scrimmage in the spring, but I don’t think they’ve looked back and said, ‘Oh, we lost, what are we going to do?’ and panic. They probably blame me for it. I think the big passes that you gave up, it’s just a lesson. You’ve got to lose some of those. You have to lose the battle to win the battle, I think. I’d much rather lose it on a Saturday than lose it on a game day. Our guys need to know where they are, and I think it was great by our offense and it was like, ‘Okay, defense, you better buckle up.’ And they have this week, so they’ve responded good.

How has the battle for that second quarterback spot gone between Nate and Christian?

Narduzzi: It’s a battle. I think Christian had the upper hand yesterday, and it goes back and forth daily. So it’s about that consistency we talked about and who’s going to be that consistent guy? I think both of them are guys we can win with.

What is the specific NCAA rule you reference all the time about days off during the week?

Narduzzi: Yeah, there’s certain - I wish I could give you the number on it, but they added two extra days to day off. You only have so many days. I think they let us come to camp two days extra so that we could give them a day off. So the NCA always talks about health and safety, but it’s like, you’re giving us a small window to get these practices in and we’re going to get them in. But in the spring, when we practice on Tuesday, we have Wednesday off, we practice Thursday, we have Friday off, practice Saturday, have Sunday off and Monday off, it takes care of your body and I think that’s the important thing. That’s what the doubles - not doing doubles - has done for our kids. I think they’re healthier and we’re taking care of them a lot better and it’s important.

Are there any younger players standing out on defense?

Narduzzi: On defense, younger guys, I’ll tell you - the Brookins kid from Steel Valley, Cruce is doing a great job. He’s getting even some reps with the two’s; we’re just sprinkling it in without too much and he’s played a little corner, he’s played a little safety, he’s very capable, he’s smart. So I would say on defense, he’s the guy. And Jordan Bass and Rasheem Biles are going to be really good players at the linebacker position. I think it’s too early on the D-line; it takes a little bit more development there on defense.

When you’re watching your linebackers practice, what are the elements you look for to indicate to you and your staff that guys should be at Star, Mike or Money? Are there different things that you see that stick out to you guys when you go over the tape?

Narduzzi: No doubt about it. I mean, there’s guys that can play in space and guys that can’t. The other linebacker I didn’t mention is Braylan Lovelace, who is another freshman - I guess I don’t look at him as a freshman because he was here in the spring.

There’s different characteristics of all those guys. That Star linebacker is playing in space most of the time versus all the spread offenses. Our offense is a little combination of spread and some two-back and tight end pro sets. So there’s definitely some changes as far as what they do athletically. The Mike linebacker is going to be the bigger of the most. And again, we’d like to play with three guys - you know SirVocea can play all three, so you’re recruiting more athletes that can play it all, and then that bigger athlete can play inside and play in the box.

How different of a player is Bub Means in this camp compared to last camp?

Narduzzi: Totally different. I mean, last year he was just trying to learn the offense. He came in the summer, I believe; I might be wrong but I think he was a summer visit. I remember having breakfast with him. But he’s learning the offense and he’s a much different player.

Will the young linebackers be part of the rotation this year?

Narduzzi: Lovelace, for sure. Those other guys, to be determined. Saturday’s scrimmage and how they progress and you never know. We have enough depth at linebacker that you’d like to hold them if you could because they’re going to be great players in the future and you’d hate to sprinkle in. But you never know how the injury bug will hit you.

On the linebacker question, going back to 2020 with Bangally and Solomon, those were guys who were safeties and receivers in high school, and it seems like that’s what you’ve recruited the last three or four years. Was there a shift of trying to find bigger safeties and bigger athletes to play linebacker?

Narduzzi: No. That’s always been our deal. Wherever I’ve coached, we’ve wanted athletes. I’d prefer a linebacker that played tailback, okay? Our linebackers, they do the same thing that tailbacks do: tailbacks get the ball and what do they do? Find a hole. Linebackers do the same thing. We want guys that know how to find the hole and fill it and hit the guy that’s got the ball. We’re looking for athletes at all of those positions.

Who on your defense can play all three spots right now?

Narduzzi: All three spots…do we have a SirVocea Dennis? I’d say most of them are two spots right now. Our outside ‘backers are interchangeable on the outside and Shayne, as you guys know, can play inside/outside and so can Brandon George. The guys in the box can play those two spots. The guys on the outside can play field and boundary.

I was watching Underwood yesterday; have you ever had an assistant coach with as much enthusiasm on the field?

Narduzzi: Um, yeah. He better have enthusiasm. They better all get cranked up. That’s good. Make sure he has it today. If you see him dead today, get after him a little bit. Let me know. That’s good that there’s enthusiasm. There better be. The players feed off the coaches; if the coaches aren’t enthusiastic, the players kind of feed off that.