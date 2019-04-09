Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-09 14:53:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Narduzzi on the running backs, spring rivalries, and more

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair.com
@JimHammett
Staff

I thought we had a good Saturday at Heinz Field. It was good to get in there a second time. I don’t know if you guys heard, but the offense won the scrimmage - they did some nice things. Defense lo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}