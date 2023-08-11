Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi met with the media ahead of his team’s practice on Friday. Here is a complete rundown of everything Narduzzi had to say.

Narduzzi: We get a little scrimmage tomorrow, so we’re out in shells today for about 90 minutes and head to Acrisure Stadium tomorrow. Hopefully in the evening, but depending on the weather.

Whatcha got for me?

Big NIL news yesterday with the team deal, what are your thoughts on it?

Narduzzi: Chris Bickell has been unbelievable since I’ve gotten here. He’s become a great friend and he’s a huge supporter of Pitt football and he’s taking care of our guys. I can’t thank him enough for everything that he does for this program. It took us a while to get where we are, but we did it the right way, or he did it the right way.

How did college football or college athletics reach this point?

Narduzzi: I think it was long enough that the kids weren’t getting what they really should get. We had cost of attendance or whatever where they would get, I don’t know, like $4500 a year based on where you’re located with the federal government and all of that. I don’t know how we got there, but it’s a good thing. Like I said a couple of weeks ago we still need a salary cap on all of that. We still need to all be working from the same game plan. Period. Whether the salary cap is at the top, it’s got to be that way.

Do the tiered payments bother you at all?

Narduzzi: No. I mean hey, there’s guys going to have tiered payments and guys who have special deals whether that’s Kenny Pickett or Calijah Kancey, we’ve had those guys in the past when it first got here. I tell our guys all the time that you earn what you get. You put it out there on the field and that’s why you come to work everyday. You bring your helmet with you and you try to obviously make the team and university better and make your bank account better.

Was the team-wide concept you idea, or were you consulted at all?

Narduzzi: Yea we’re talked about it and there’s no question about it. Chris Bickell is a good friend so we’ve talked about what I would like to have. To me it’s about ‘We we’ with that sign right over there. It’s ‘We not me’ and it bothered me when just some guys had it and i’ve seen locker rooms torn across the country when some of them draw this and you’re bringing a freshman class in making whatever and you’ve got guys starting on the team not making anything. It just doesn’t make any sense to me. Everybody needs to be together and we’ve got to make it the same as much as were can. I can’t control the money, but it’s a team thing. Chris Bickell knew that’s kind of what we wanted.

What’s the impact for the program to have that in place?

Narduzzi: I think it’s big-time. I think a lot of places have that in place. Again, nobody knows what everybody is doing, that’s the other thing. But everybody has got something in place, but I don’t know if everyone has got a team-wide deal. That would be a great study.

For it to be one of the first of its kind, what does it say about the university initiative taking to reward their student athletes?

Narduzzi: It’s run by Chris Bickell. It’s Alliance 412 and it’s greatly appreciated. It says a lot. Heather is all behind it, our athletic department is behind it, and obviously the university is behind it.

Last year a big part of your offense was Abanikanda being able to make big plays. Where will the explosive plays come from this season?

Narduzzi: We’re going to find out. Obviously he had that second gear that he could go. We’re hoping out blocking is even better this year so regardless it a guy can run 4.3 or 4.5 that we can still get those big explosive plays. Our blocking on the edge, we always talk about how critical it is for our receivers blocking. Everyone always talks about the catches and the explosive plays they’re going to make, but the blocking on the perimeter and winning that war out here on the edge is obviously critical regardless of what the speed of the tailback is.

What makes you think the offensive line will be better? Is it maybe because they won’t get hurt?

Narduzzi: Did I say that…that they were going to be better? I didn’t say that. Come on Jerry, don’t put words in my mouth. We hope they are, right? We all hope. You hope you are better at everything and we’ll find out come September. That’s why we play the games. I think they can be good. It’s another year in the system. I think that’s beneficial to everybody. Again I just watched them in the run game yesterday and I still think we need to work on our pass protection. I think two sacks out of 13 games. The first two games we weren’t very good in [pass protection, again two good football teams obviously. The rest of the year, there was only two games out of the 11 that we gave up two sacks. Our run game has gotten better, I see the improvement. The pass game I’m still waiting to see more improvement.

You mentioned Zion and Kenny Johnson…Are these young receivers still in the mix?

Narduzzi: Yea, their arrow is pointing up. Izzy Polk is back today, so we’ll get to see him back. He’s been banged up just a little bit. He went through 15 days of spring ball no problem, so he;’s excited to be back a little bit today and he's another guy who figures to be in the mix.

I recall last year you were a little upset at the first practice after the first day in full pads. How was that bounce back this year?

Narduzzi: It was good. I think we’ve been pretty consistent in everything we’ve done so far. I think from practice one to practice seven to how we act at team meetings, everything we’ve done so far has been very business-like and consistent for our guys.

Kenny Pickett vs. SirVocea tonight, are you going to get a chance to watch that?

Narduzzi: What time does the game start?

7:00, I think…

Narduzzi: No. I wish I would, but we’ve got a staff meeting at 6:45 and 7:30 team meeting. So our guys will be able to catch the second half, but I don’t know if Kenny will be in in the second half. I don’t know how much SirVocea will play. It will be fun to watch.