Panther-lair - Narduzzi on the loss to Boston College

Pat Narduzzi met the media after Pitt’s loss to Boston College on Saturday night. Here’s the full rundown of what he said.

Narduzzi: Well, tough one for the Panthers today again. The kids played their tails off; I don’t fault their effort at all. They made a lot of big plays out there. Kessman kicks a long one to put us in overtime after we took a sack. That made it hard on him. The kids fought their tails off in overtime but came up a little short with that extra point. Just disappointing, but we’ll stick together and continue to move forward.

Zay Flowers had a big day against you guys. What were some of the things that you saw that you weren’t able to get done in the secondary or the challenges that you were faced with?

Narduzzi: He’s a good football player, and that big plays in the second half took the wind out of us. Great throw by Phil and Zay took it in. We’ll have to look at the coverage and look at the leverage of our corner and see what we did and didn’t do. We had a chance and guys have to make plays and coaches have to make better calls and the whole deal. It starts with me. We just have ot keep getting better. They’re a good football team. That was a good football team. They’ll win a lot of games this year and that’s kind of what it is. Zay Flowers is a good football player.

In the first half, it looked twice like Boston College had fumbled in the red zone and both times - one was called a fumble on the field and it was overturned, the other time it wasn’t fumbled - did the officials give you any explanation on either of those calls?

Narduzzi: No. No explanation. I thought both of them were fumbles. The second one, I didn’t think was a doubt. I don’t know how they overturned it, the first one, I don’t think the video evidence - but, you know, coaches will coach and officials will officiate. But we seem to be getting beat in the booth. Great job by our defense ripping the ball out and giving us a chance, but replay saw it a different way.

What can you say about the way Kenny was hobbling late in the game there, especially in overtime?

Narduzzi: Kenny’s a tough son of a gun, let me just tell you. I’ll go to war with that guy any day. He’s tough, he played his tail off and he turned it over one time down in the red zone, our defense stepped up and stopped them. I think Kenny played pretty good. We’ll look at the tape.

After the Miami game last year, Jimmy Morrissey said that the offense wasn’t reciprocating what the defense was doing, and it seemed on both sides, that was an issue tonight. Do you see that as an overarching issue with this team moving forward?

Narduzzi: No, I mean, it’s making plays out there. I mean, some days your defense is going to cover your offense and some days your offense is going to cover your defense. It’s called back and forth. They have 85 guys on scholarship and so do we. Some days it’s matchups and they played well. I’m not worried about offense, defense and who did this or did that. We’re not going to point any fingers. You guys can point fingers. We’re going to stick together as a football team and keep slugging away.

What went into the changes that you made on your offensive line?

Narduzzi: Owen got his first start at center and we felt like that was our top five. Kradel got a little banged up in practice this week on a freak play and he probably could have gone. But I told him last night, he was like, ‘Coach I can go,’ and I was like, ‘Listen, I need you for the rest of the year’ and I expect him to be ready next week. I just didn’t want to risk putting him out there. He’s tough and he wanted to go. So Jimmy Morrissey moved over to right guard and I thought that offensive line did a solid job, with that in mind.

Has Jimmy ever played guard before or has he ever practiced there before this week?

Narduzzi: No. I don’t remember the last time he did ever play guard, but he did a heck of a job in there and so did Owen Drexel.

In the secondary, was it schematic problems, was it busts or was it just being beat physically?

Narduzzi: It was just being beaten physically. It comes down to technique and fundamentals at the line. We’ll look at it. There was no coverage busts, from my knowledge. We’ll look at the tape and see what our checks were and what we did, but it’s hard to say when we’re on that sideline and it moves so fast.

When you lined up on the 58-yarder, you had the offense on first and then decided to go to Kessman; what was your thought process there and why did you decide to go for the field goal?

Narduzzi: Fourth down and 20 is a stretch and Kenny wasn’t moving real well, and then they were blitzing a lot near the end when they saw him hobbling a little bit, so obviously it was a good move to do that and at least get us to overtime. I just had a lot of faith. Kess’ said, ‘I got it’ and we went with it.

After a game like this, what’s the initial conversation you have with your guys? Do you say a lot, do you say a little, do you let them talk among themselves - how did that go?

Narduzzi: You don’t say a lot. They played their tails off, they fought and it’s never easy in the ACC to go on the road and get a win. Period. I don’t care who you’re playing. There’s no easy games on our schedule. I just told them, ‘Hey, we stick together.’ There’s no finger-pointing. You can point them all at me. It doesn’t matter. Our kids played hard, they played tough and that’s all you can ask for. It ain’t easy on the road and I thought our guys came in with great attitude and gave everything they had.

Have you or will you say anything to Alex after that?

Narduzzi: No question about it. I already grabbed him and half our team has already gone in there and grabbed him. It’s a tough way to finish it up like that. Kess’ got us to overtime, and it’s disappointing but that’s the stuff that happens. He got us there.