Pat Narduzzi met the media after Pitt's practice on Friday and talked about the first week of spring camp, the first practice in pads, Signing Day, in-helmet communication and a lot more.

Narduzzi: Well, just finished an intense practice number three. I didn’t see you guys on Wednesday but we had two spider days and put the pads on today. You guys got to see a pretty lively competitive special teams drill. Something you guys haven’t seen before, as far as just what we were doing, how we were doing it. That’s Coach Bronowski’s deal there, and I really love what we’re doing special teams-wise The only special teams that we finally lined up today was field goal. We lined up near the end of practice and kicked some field goals. But to this point, we haven’t lined up in a punt formation, haven’t lined up in kickoff; just working on fundamentals, which I really like and a new philosophy there.

But overall, three practices, again, pretty - I shouldn’t say pretty; it was extremely intense. I haven’t seen our kids compete and just fight - had a couple fights out there today; we won’t have one the next one, or they’ll be running gassers. But it was intense and it was back and forth. The first period of the day was just kind of three plays with the one’s, two’s and three’s and offense took control of that one pretty easily. And then the last period of the day, we had a two-minute and the defense took control of that one. And then everything in between was pretty much back and forth and great competition.

This is the biggest roster you’ve had in spring camp with all the early enrollees and transfers. Do you like having this bigger group?

Narduzzi: You certainly love having a bigger group. We’re working one’s, two’s and three’s out there. How long can we do that with the tempo and the physicalness of every day? We’ll see. But it’s good to be able to go one’s, two’s and three’s.

We’ve had some pretty good roster sizes. The last few years, we’ve had more guys in every spring. I can’t remember a time where we couldn’t go one’s and two’s, and I would say probably in the last five years, at least three of those, we’ve been able to go three’s because it’s developmental. We’re not getting ready for a game, besides the spring game. So you want to get as many guys developed as you can, whether it’s a true freshman, scholarship kid, walk-on - all of those walk-ons need an opportunity to find out how much better they are. I always tell all those young guys that, ‘Hey, this is your time.’ Fall camp comes around, there’s not a whole lot of three’s; we’ll be one’s and two’s and one’s and two’s, so it’s their time right now to show who they are, whether it’s special teams, offense or defense.

Tim Daoust said the other day that this is the best time of year to be a football coach. Do you agree with that?

Narduzzi: Oh, there’s no question about it. Recruits get to come on campus. We had a huge crowd out there today. And you get to coach football. On Tuesday and Thursday this week, we had offense, defensive meetings, you get an hour. We also had developmental meetings; all the young guys have their own little meeting with the coaches, whether it’s D-line or O-line, so there’s a lot of development going on, especially with a new offense and new special teams, it’s good to have that extra time and development.

We talked to a couple players the other day and they said they think the offense will be effective at wearing down opposing defenses with tempo. Do you agree with that?

Narduzzi: After day one, I’d say yes. I just think it’s great for our defense because they’re getting the tempo, they’re getting a lot of reps in and we’re seeing stuff that we see on a weekly basis. I think that’s great for the defense. Other defenses will be ready for our offense because it’s stuff that they see every day, too, so that’s the negative to it. It’s like, ‘Who’s going to be better at what they do?’ I’ll put my money on our offensive staff and our kids.

I think you asked the question on Monday after practice, are the kids excited about what we’re doing? That tells you they’re kind of excited, because they feel like they have a chance to be productive.

Javon was telling just that Cruce Brookins has made a lot of strides. Is that what you’ve seen?

Narduzzi: Cruce Brookins is a dude. He’s going to be a really good player. We saw that at the end of the year; he started getting in and playing. He’s smart. He understands the defense. And he plays with an attitude. He’s a guy that you’re going to see a lot of football next fall, for sure.

What kind of stuff has he shown you that makes him so competitive?

Narduzzi: He’s competitive, he’s smart and he’s physical. He’s a football player. Not to take anything away from our coaches, but he’s got a lot of innate skills that his mom and dad gave him growing up, I guess. He’s a football player. There’s some guys that are great athletes and they’re not great football players, and you have to teach them how to be a great football player. He’s a guy that’s a great athlete that’s also a really good football player. And he plays like it for a young guy.

With this week of spring practice over, which position group or area of the team do you think has made the biggest jump since the fall?

Narduzzi: I would say our offense, based on how they’re playing, what they’re doing and the different attitude in those rooms. I would pick that offensive unit. Defense is the same, as far as what we’re doing. You have tweaks here and there defensively. But I would say the offense and just the attitude, the overall feeling that you get out of that room right now and what they showed on the field today, fighting back - there were some things they did against our defense that doesn’t normally happen. As a head coach, you’re going, ‘Okay, is our defense bad? Or is it just getting spread out and they’re doing some good things?’ We’ll see.

There was a lot of talk last year about the four freshman wide receivers. Are any of those guys other than Kenny stepping up this spring?

Narduzzi: Yeah, I mean, Kenny’s been good, as you said. But Lamar Seymore’s been really good. Zion’s had some - he had a nice catch early, a nice deep ball catch today. He had one the other day, too, in one-on-one’s, not in a team period. And then Izzy Polk is coming along. Just have to get him a little more intense, but he’s got a ton of talent and he’s going to be really good.

Last year, you lost your two starting safeties and all of your corners came back. This year it’s kind of the opposite with losing the corners but getting back the three safeties who played the most snaps last year. How do you feel like those guys have improved, Javon, Donovan and P.J., and how do you feel like their communication is in the back of the defense?

Narduzzi: It’s 100 times better. They’re so much better back there. And it helps. Last year, post-spring ball, I remember asking M.J., A.J., who’s the starting safety, and they said Javon McIntyre. Every one of them. I said, ‘Who’s the second safety? Who’s the other safety?’ ‘Coach, we don’t have one yet.’ That’s how it was coming out of spring ball. They trusted Javon to make the call.

Now, I think they trust all of those guys, even Cruce Brookins. Jesse Anderson’s come along as well; he showed some spurts out there. If we can just keep him in line and staying in his lane, he’s a talented kid as well from Cardinal Gibbons down in Florida. So Jesse Anderson’s got a chance as well. We’ve just got to keep bringing him along and making sure he’s paying attention to the details.

So that room, if I asked them now, they would be confused like, ‘Coach, they’re all good.’ Now they’re building that corner spot. I’m going to be asking those guys after spring ball, ‘Hey, who’s our top two corners? Who’s the next two?’ Because I say this all the time: our players pick the starters. I don’t pick them. It should be very clear who the starters are. If it’s not clear, then okay, I’ll pick them. But it should be very clear. Everybody will know who those guys are, as long as they’re in live competition.

Will you be able to experiment with the receivers in the helmets? I know you’ll have them in the fall.

Narduzzi: Yeah, we use those helmets in the fall, too.

Oh, you’re talking the helmet mics. Not in the receivers.

So, new rule with the green dot, just like the National Football League, is one person on offense, one on defense. I would say most people around the country are going to put their Mike linebacker and the quarterback in those things. The receivers won’t - there will still be a little bit of signals going on from the sideline because it depends on how fast you want to go and what you’re doing. If an offense is huddling and a defense is huddling, one guy can tell everybody what to do and there should be no signaling. You can just talk to them. But if it’s a tempo, then they’re obviously going to use those signals.

Could you use that technology now?

Narduzzi: We could. We decided not to. We’re going to use it for the defense next week. We’re going to let our offense learn all the signals, because we think it’s important. You never know when those things go down. We want our offense to learn the signals. We’re going to use it on defense, and then we’ll use it next fall, for sure, by everybody.

Do you feel like it’s going to be revolutionary for the game of college football? You guys used to have to run players onto the field.

Narduzzi: We used to have the quarterback come over to the sideline. We’ve done a little bit of everything.

I think it helps. With all the signal-stealing stuff that’s going on throughout the country - and it’s going on; it’s definitely going on - it’s going to help us. I think there will still be people trying to steal some stuff. They’re always going to try to steal what they can. Got to make sure all of those devices and the wavelengths they’re on, all of that stuff is secure. The next person will be someone from the Navy come in and see if they can steal - jump on the line and listen to you now. That’s even easier if you can listen to them. You know, how secure are all of those things? I don’t know. The good thing is, we’re doing it like the National Football League. The way the NFL does it, we should hopefully be able to do the same thing, the same way.

Will tempo negate sign-stealing a little bit if you guys are going faster, there’s not time to steal the sign and process it and communicate?

Narduzzi: You guys will probably remember after I tell you this. In the past, I’ve said this. Who steals the most signals? This is class. This is football 101. Who steals the most signals? Offense or defense? Offense does. The offense steals them, because what does an offense do? They get lined up really quick, that makes the defensive coordinator get the call really quick, they look at the defensive coordinator, they see the signal if you don’t have more than one, or they try to figure out who that guy is and they know already going into the game. Then they look to the sideline and the coordinator or someone up in the box says, ‘Hey, this is what we’re going to do,’ then they go back and they get to run a play that’s good versus that defense.

Defense has no time to steal signals. You can’t steal them. Could you possibly steal - it sounds like some people are stealing, you know, they get the signal, ‘Hey, it’s pass! Pass! Watch the pass!’ But, you know, it’s really hard on defense to get anything. But who controls the tempo of the game? Who controls the tempo of the game? That’s another question for you guys. The offense, right? The offense controls the tempo, right? How many seconds do they normally get? 40 seconds to snap the ball. So they can get lined up real quick, steal your signals, slow it down, let’s get ourselves in a good play and let’s have success. And we’ll do some of that. We won’t be stealing signals, but we’ll try to go fast and try to visually see what they look like. ‘Are they blitzing there? Are they going to play coverage? It looks like cover-2; okay, let’s go with this.’ So we’ll do some of the same stuff.

What has Ryland Gandy done to stand out?

Narduzzi: That’s why he’s in here today. Ryland’s been outstanding. I think if I asked most of the guys out there, ‘Hey, who’s our starting corners?’ I think the first name that would come out of his mouth would be Ryland. He wants to be on ESPN someday, so we’ll see - you guys can test him on that when he comes next.

But he’s come a long way. He’s learned from some good guys out there. The great thing about Ryland is, he’s been patient. You had those three really good corners last year and he’s stayed patient. He never got down. He was never in my office whining like, ‘Coach, when am I going to play?’ He just trusted the process throughout, and that tells you what kind of family he’s got. He’s got an outstanding family that raised him the right way.

It was reported yesterday they’re moving Signing Day up to the Wednesday before the conference championship games. That kind of eliminates all the in-home visits and everything leading up to Signing Day, right?

Narduzzi: Yeah, yeah. I don’t think it’s a done deal yet. I know across the country, I believe, if my figures are right, we got voted 8-1 to keep it either in December or move it up to June. The ACC, I can tell you for sure being on all our ACC head coaches’ calls and had another one on Wednesday at noon, this past Wednesday at noon - but I don’t think it’s a done deal. It’s another great question for Heather Lyke, who’s the chair of the FOC. But I don’t think it’s a done deal yet.

To me, our coaches’ calendar is messed up right now. Back in the old days - it used to be back in the day, you official visit kids in December and January and then we sign them in February, right? Official visit them, go visit them in schools in December and January, sign them then.

Now we bring them on campus in May and June and then we wait five months and sign them in December. Like, it doesn’t make any sense. The calendar is all whacked out. 90% of the country wants to do it in June, so I think there’s a good chance it could happen the last Wednesday in June, which I think the 26th of June would be the date. So you visit them May and June, sign them then and then - again, will all of them sign? If they’re smart, they will because the transfer portal opens up later on. People want to move it up before the transfer portal, which is kind of the reason to move it up to November, and to me, it just makes no sense at all. The reason I hate it in November - I would rather, don’t change it at all, just leave it in December - is because, you know, five months goes by, we visit them in June, five months go by, to me, it’s important to go in those homes of those kids after five months and remind them why they committed to Pitt. To me, that’s huge. Not to do that, I don’t know what will happen on Signing Day. So mark that down: I don’t know what will happen on Signing Day when you’ve got five months where you’ve never seen these kids. Maybe they came up for a game if you’re lucky, but you’re not around them. So I think that’s something that we’re going to have to pay attention to.

Again, it should either be in June or it should be left where it is right now and not changed at all. I think a lot of coaches in the country feel that way and hopefully they’ll get it right, because if they mess it up, it could be really ugly. And they’ve messed a lot of things up. So this is something we can control as commissioners, we can control as head coaches, kind of, and football oversight committee should be able to control it as well and get it right. Take your time and get it right.

I know it’s early, but how has Nate looked and has any other quarterback challenged him so far?

Narduzzi: A quarterback question. Nate’s looked good overall. He’s leading. But the other guys are challenging him every day. You look at, Christian is challenging. Eli Holstein has done a nice job. He’s been a little dinged up, just from winter workouts and all of that, he’s about 90%, but he’s out there doing everything because he’s tough. He’s pushing as well. And then Ty is working hard at it. Again, he’s just a baby. And Dugger’s doing a nice job as well, just for a freshman.

After three practices, is the competition level where you want it to be?

Narduzzi: Oh, there was competition out there today. You saw the competition in special teams, but it was like that the whole way. I had to calm them down and blow the whistle a few extra times and break it up. I felt like the referee out there breaking up different things. But they’re intense and passionate about what they’re doing right now. I like that. We just have to contain it and control it. Control your emotions.