Pat Narduzzi met the media before Pitt's practice on Tuesday and broke down the Panthers' first scrimmage and more. Here's video and a full rundown of his remarks.

Narduzzi: We got a nice Sunday practice in after a scrimmage. We had 141 offensive snaps-slash-defensive snaps in the scrimmage. Defense was aggressive. We had 24 special teams snaps. Defense won the scrimmage, I'd say pretty handily. They got after it. I think they were locked in. I always say the key is emotion and energy coming in that first scrimmage - you better have it. If defense had it, offense didn't have as much, didn’t do as good a job executing as we'd like.

Expect to see it totally different. We came out Sunday and they had focus and energy. It's one of those days. We expect to see a lot more here today as we move forward.

How did the quarterbacks do?

Narduzzi: They looked good. They did some good things. The quarterback - if you're going to win the scrimmage, your quarterback's got to play really good. I don't think they played really good. I think they played solid. But when the defense has got energy, you better watch it. You better match the energy.

Did you get any big turnover creators on defense?

Narduzzi: I think we only had one turnover. Offensively, they did not turn the ball over, but had too many unforced errors and just put themselves behind the sticks too many times. If that happens, nobody looks good. When it's third and ten, it's not good.

Who got your turnover?

Narduzzi: Oh, boy. Hey, McIntyre, who got the turnover in the scrimmage the other day?

Javon McIntyre: Cruz and P.J.

Narduzzi: We got two?

McIntyre: Yeah.

Narduzzi: Yeah, so there's two. Cruz and P.J., there you go.

Interceptions?

Narduzzi: Yeah, interceptions. Yeah, no fumbles on the ground, thank God.

I feel like one of those cliches in football always is that defense starts faster than offense when you get into camp. When does that start to shift? When do you typically like to see that start balancing out?

Narduzzi: You know, again, it's natural. It happens that way. And then the other thing is you've got a defensive staff and a defense staying consistent for going into the tenth year, right? But, you know, I'd say around this time. I mean, you're going to have to push it today. You know, the word of the day is persistence. So, you’ve just got to keep pushing. But it comes down to focus. I mean, it comes down to focus all the time. I mean, you know, and again, sometimes when you're in a competition, whether it's a quarterback position or somewhere else, you start to press and you start to think I've got to make good plays. Instead of taking what the defense is giving you, you start to, you know, try to make something that's not there. And that's when you get into trouble.

For the operational things, like getting lined up, getting who you want in and, you know, getting the ball up, getting the plays in quickly. Was that kind of where you wanted it to be?

Narduzzi: Yeah, the operation was good, I think, you know, except for the unforced errors. You know, guys getting set late. You know, we're trying to go fast, and when a receiver doesn't get set - we had some snapping infractions as well because you're trying to go fast. And, you know, again, I think it comes down to some of the cadence and some of the clapping that's going on. So, we'll fix that stuff up. That comes with time.

I think it's first scrimmage. I think, you know, first scrimmage you come out and you're kind of like, okay, let's go, and you want to do so well, and then all of a sudden you don't help yourself much.

Other than those two picks, who stood out on defense?

Narduzzi: Who stood out on defense? I mean, you know, they played pretty darn good. I mean, again, it's not always about the picks. You can have a pick and play awful too, right? So, you know, overall, I mean, I just think it was a solid performance.

Brandon George and Kyle Louis played well. There's a lot of guys. You know, Nate Matlack. I tell you what, Isaiah Neal - “Ghost," nicknamed A.K.A. Ghost - I think, showed us that he can make some plays and he's quick twitchy. He's a twitchy dude.

At the back end, Ryland Gandy continues to play strong. Tamon Lynum continues to come on. Rashad Battle's playing really good, so we're excited about that.

We've heard about that linebacker position, how deep it is. How many spots do you actually have for guys who will be in the rotation and play a lot?

Narduzzi: You want to have six. Keye Thompson's played well. I mean, you look at Brandon George and Keye, you know, at the Mike, Lovelace and Biles, Jordan Bass with Kyle Louis out there. You know, Nick Lapi’s still in. So there's guys out there. There's some good competition, and there's some good players that you want to put on the field and rotate.

Is this as deep a linebacker group as you've had?

Narduzzi: You know, I don't know. About four years ago, I remember going out in the middle of summer and looking out there going, oh, my gosh, this is all we got. So, I would say maybe. I would say maybe. But I've got a bad memory sometimes thinking back to what they were. You know, it's all about right now. Nobody cares what you used to be. Nobody cares about the future or the past. It's about now. But I'm just locked into what we've got now. I'm happy with the depth, but, you know, you can always have more.

Speaking of right now, what about Edwards? He's going to play this year, right?

Narduzzi: Sincere, yeah. Sincere's going to play this year without a doubt. You know, we'll continue to work on just getting him 100% healthy. So, he's been a little bit banged up. But we always ask the injury questions.

How did the offensive line look in their first scrimmage?

Narduzzi: They looked solid. I mean, they did some good things. They haven't totally game-planned our defense as far as, you know, getting protections pushed one way or another. But I feel like we've got, you know, 10 guys that can go in the game for us right now. I mean, some of the younger guys, you know, Isaiah Montgomery's really stepped up. Terrence Enos has done a nice job playing guard and also left tackle backing up Branson. So, there's been some good pieces. I think they're good fundamentals. And I'm kind of happy with where they are.