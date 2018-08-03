Pat Narduzzi met the media after Pitt’s first practice of training camp Friday, and here’s a full rundown of everything he said.

Narduzzi: Great first day of practice. Obviously yesterday was report day - lot of meetings as far as, you name it, we covered it. New NCAA rules, you know, we can have 110 come to camp this year; it’s the first time so we’ve got five extra guys. So we do have 110 in camp. We’ve got a couple on the fringe. We have dismissed one - just talking roster to start off here - we had to dismiss one that will no longer be with the program. Justin Morgan. So he was not out here today, if you were looking for him. But we’ll focus on the 110 that we have out there today and that’s the most important thing.

Overall, great day in helmets. The guys want to put pads on. They gotta wait two days. They’ve been all summer working their tails off getting better and just adding the helmets probably’s not enough for them; they’d like to have a little bit more than that. But overall, just a crisp practice. A lot of the details we have to clean up. The thing I dislike about summer workouts when they’re out there by themselves is, we’re busy breaking all the bad habits they created because there’s no way they can coach themselves. They’re getting the work in, but is it as clean and as crisp as you want it? It never is. I’ve never been anywhere as a coach where you’re happy exactly where they came out.

The attitude’s great, the enthusiasm is awesome and it’s going to be a great camp 2018.

There’s a lot of change in the team this year, players, coaches, staff, a lot of times change is a good thing -

Narduzzi: No question about it.

How has change affected this team in your opinion?

Narduzzi: Like you said, change is great. I don’t care if it’s from Dave Borbely in our offensive line and Coach Bates at coordinator, you talk change - you know, Coach Sanders and Coach Collins in the secondary, those have been all very, very positive. I think you heard last week that Tim Enright - ‘Ox’ - stepping away from the game after plenty of years, 20-some years working here, 30 overall combined with a Pitt guy. Sometimes that’s good. We hired a new equipment guy this week. Derek Moos is with us. He came up on campus, we had a pretty extensive search to find a new guy and Derek a guy I’m excited about.

Again, change is good. We’re always going to get better. We love ‘Ox’ to death. We love him to death. We wish him luck. We had a great, fantastic time together. But at times, sometimes you have to, you know, he’s got to do what he’s got to do.

Is that what you’re talking about, the change?

New coaches, new players, new quarterback.

Narduzzi: You know, new players, just watching the young guys move. In camp, we go one’s, two’s and freshmen, so we get a good look at the freshmen. I’m looking forward to watching the tape. I’ll tell you what, just something that stood out, Salahuddin, just watching him kind of wiggle through the line of scrimmage, I said ‘ooh.’ It’s kind of hard to see the defensive guys; you’re seeing playmakers more than what’s happening inside with the John Morgan and defensive ends. But I noticed Nick Patti out there just knid of being a guy that can sling the ball and put it where it needs to be as a true freshman.

So we’ll see the rest. I’m sure there’s plenty more, but those are two guys who popped at me when we went with the freshmen.

Coming off a 5-7 year, picked to finish fifth in the Coastal, how much do you play off that ‘nobody believes in us’ mentality with these guys?

Narduzzi: I try not to. It really doesn’t matter. It only matters what we think in that room. We can harp on that. They read the newspapers. I haven’t mentioned it at all, to be honest with you. But I’m sure they know. I don’t need to dwell on it, we don’t need to focus on that; I guess that’s where they think we are. That’s great. I like being the underdog. I like having a chip on my shoulder. And I guess we’ll see, right? We’ll see.

How high do you set the expectations for Kenny, given that he’s coming off really just one game?

Narduzzi: I think the expectations are way up there somewhere. But like I said, he’s still a sophomore, a true sophomore, and he has not played that much. But he’s a leader. We trust in that guy and I think he’s got a - I think he can explode through the roof. I think he can be really good. I think we can talk big things here in the next couple years as well.

He told us he wanted to work on being more vocal. Have you seen that from him and what the guys have said from the summer workouts?

Narduzzi: No question about it. I mean, he is vocal. He was vocal even last year as a rookie. He’s been vocal all summer. He’s a leader. I’m getting text messages from him, just being vocal with me, like, ‘Hey Coach, we need to do this, hey Coach, I saw this.’ It’s like, good. That’s what you need. We need as many leaders as we can get. We had a lack of them last year. This year we have a great senior class, I think 18, 19 guys, and as many as young guys that can step up and lead - we’re only as good as our leadership is on this football team, okay? If the coaches are the only ones that can lead, it’s going to be a tough year.

Someone said a couple years ago that you like fifth-year seniors. Your defense is now your defense with guys with experience -

Narduzzi: We’ll find out. You like guys with experience. I don’t care if their four-year seniors or they’re five-year seniors or six-year seniors - I think we had one of those in Ejuan Price, who I heard is doing really good out there with the Rams. But I think as much maturity as you have on defense or offense, I think it all helps you out, whether it’s the one’s or the two’s. We’re deeper on defense. We still have a lot of work to do. We’ll find out where we are on September 1st.

Do you have more expectations for this defense than you’ve had in the past?

Narduzzi: No, I don’t think the expectations ever change. You want to be a championship defense. You want to finish in the top of the conference in every category. I don’t think those expectations change. Are you more encouraged walking into camp? Yeah, no doubt about it. But we’ll find out when game day comes; that’s why we play the games.

Some of those seniors haven’t gotten a ton of opportunities - guys like Dennis Briggs or Connor Dintino. Do you see something different in those guys coming out here as seniors now?

Narduzzi: You really have. I mean, we saw it in the spring. Why is that? Why are we seeing something different? Sometimes it takes time to get it figured out. Sometimes it’s coaching or where you’re getting it, and I really - those two spots you’re talking about, all of a sudden you’ve got coaching change there and Dave Borbely’s coaching one of them and all of a sudden it’s like, ‘Wow, look what he’s doing now.’ Even Mike Herndon, throw him in there.

So the development of those guys is important. And the same thing in the back end. We’ve got an extra coach now. We’ve got that 10th coach. And I think Cory Sanders and Archie Collins have been great for Dennis Briggs. Now he’s playing with more confidence and now he’s a senior. Dennis is a leader; we know that. He leads by example, okay? Without a doubt. He’s not a very vocal guy. Very quiet, laid back, so we’re looking forward to Dennis just exploding in his senior year.

As far as health goes, do you have any guys that will be out for camp or limited?

Narduzzi: No. I’m sure you checked those [stretching] lines earlier today and it was kind of nice. I was walking back like, ‘Where’s that extra line at?’ Right?...when you see that extra line [of injured players stretching separately] you kind of have an idea. But I don’t know if I’ve, in the last 15 years, opened up to a fresher camp than where we are right now. We are really healthy - and knock on some wood here somewhere - we’re healthy and we hope to continue to stay healthy because that’s going to be important in a championship run.

How would you describe your depth at tailback right now?

Narduzzi: I’ll give you more of a depth after a few days in pads and once we get to September 1st. But you love what they look like as you look on the depth chart and they line up on the field, but you have to keep them healthy. They’re guys who take a lot of contact, a lot of hits, but I think talent-wise, with AJ Davis, everybody knows Ollison and Darrin - but you look at AJ Davis and Salahuddin and Sibley’s made some major improvements in the offseason…there are some guys back there that will be interesting to see, and you just don’t even know until you get to game day.

Paris Ford is probably going to try to touch the ball too a little bit? Kind of like Whitehead used to do?

Narduzzi: Maybe. First, he has to figure out the defense part of it. We’re always going to mess around, each day maybe stick a different guy over there and work it, see how good he looks at it. It’s just a test. We’ve got a long time until the games. So it’s just to see what’s going on.

He’s at corner, right?

Narduzzi: Yes. Or safety. Or receiver. I think he could even play a little quarterback.

Where did he line up first?

Narduzzi: Corner.