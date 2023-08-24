Narduzzi: It’s getting close. We’ve got rehearsal scrimmage tomorrow, luncheon tomorrow. What do you guys have?

We saw on social media that Caleb Junko went on scholarship.

Narduzzi: Yeah, Caleb Junko on scholarship. Right now - again, there’s always a competition, but right now, he’ll line up and be our starting punter against Wofford and we’ll see how it goes. But he had a great camp. So did Jeff. Jeff had a great camp as well. It was not easy, but that’s the direction we went.

Does that leave you with one spot left? Do you still have one scholarship?

Narduzzi: I don’t know. I think we’re done.

By my math, it does.

Narduzzi: It does? I don’t know how your math is going. I don’t know.

What’s the joy of showing a kid in that moment that the thing they’ve worked so hard for, they’ve finally achieved and setting up that surprise? That was a pretty cool presentation.

Narduzzi: Yeah, Bogard - it was kind of set up by Bogard. Sometimes the video doesn’t work or whatever. It doesn’t happen very often. As a matter of fact, Coach Partridge said yesterday in a staff meeting, he was like, ‘Man, you had me going. Why is Coach going crazy throwing a pen about the video guy?’ Because I’ve never really done that. He’s like, ‘He’s having a bad day.’ So I had some guys going. But then the D-line up front was like, ‘Coach, you have to do a better job acting; that wasn’t very good.’ So it’s good that you guys thought it was good

But I think the hard work these kids put in, it’s like, when you have extra scholarships available and you can give it to someone that’s truly, truly earned it and worked for it, there’s no better thing than that. A lot of these guys get scholarships and sometimes they don’t ever play out there. But the guys that truly come in here and earn it - I’ve said that during camp when guys come in and earn a scholarship working in camp, and then those guys that come in and earn it that way, the way that Nick and Caleb have done, is - there’s nothing better than that.

What have you liked from your special teams unit as a whole?

Narduzzi: We spend a lot of time on punt, so I’ve liked that. As a head football coach, I want to see our punt team soar. Not only the punter but the protection and the whole deal, the whole - we’ve just done a lot, a lot of work on there and detailed it out. So I’m excited about that. And again, I’m excited about the focus our kids have had on it. It’s so important, it’s so critical. Everybody wants to play offense and defense; no one besides the specialists get recruited to play - you know, a gunner, we don’t recruit guys to play the gunner on the punt team or the left guard on the punt team or to be the L5 on the kickoff team. But they’ve all got to buy in to what we’re trying to do and if you want to win a championship, you better be good in special teams.

What’s it look like right now, because you guys have multiple track stars that are on your team right now -

Narduzzi: Track stars?

Guys that used to run track in high school.

Narduzzi: As a matter of fact, our track coach is coming today, so I was wondering if they were bring some other guys over, some more speed.

I was going to ask, who are the guys looking like your top returners?

Narduzzi: Well, M.J. Devonshire, for sure. Bub back there, Bub’s a big guy that’s fast, and Che is another guy that’s back there. Zion Fowler’s back there. Izzy Polk’s back there. And obviously Rodney Hammond is a kickoff guy.

Has there been a year when you’ve been here where you came out of training camp thinking one thing about the team and what actually happened kind of surprised you - that the team either didn’t live up to or exceeded expectations? Were you surprised by what you saw?

Narduzzi: I think we’re always surprised. The one great thing about the NFL is, you get a little preseason game and you can see them live against another opponent. Sometimes you don’t know, is it an offensive weakness or a defensive weakness in what you see? So when you go into these games, you don’t know. So I think there are always surprises. There will be surprises September 2nd that we’re going to go, ‘Oh, we have to get better at this, we have to fix this, we have to do that.’ So I don’t know if I’ve been surprised by a team, but there’s always situations and things that we have to get better. We’re always looking for perfection, so we’re always going to be surprised by something.

In past years, you’ve had guys like Jimmy Morrissey set tones of, ‘Hey, we’re going to get this extra workout in or this extra film session.’ Has that been a case where it’s kind of the standard now that has carried over to these guys?

Narduzzi: I think so. There’s a lot of guys in here early. There’s guys in here at 6:30 watching tape with their position coach, which is all voluntary. So that’s happening already and we’ll see how that goes during the season. That’s when it - in the afternoons, when we’re game-planning and getting ready for third down or whatever, those guys are coming in. But I think they see the older guys doing it, they start to join them and then they become the old guys and they start to bring those guys like. Like the O-line, you know, my radio show night, that’s their night. They’re coming in and grinding videotape out. So we’ll see how that goes but it’s been something that you haven’t had to set it up. They do it themselves.

Does that give you pride as a coach like, ‘I don’t have to have my eyes on everybody all the time, they can do this on their own?’

Narduzzi: Yeah, I can’t - hopefully the position coaches are keeping an eye on it, but at least I don’t have to keep an eye on the position coaches to keep an eye on the players. One less thing I have to do.

It seems like you have a lot of quiet leaders on this team, lead-by-example guys. Who gets loud? Do you have some guys who will get loud and lead that way?

Narduzzi: I think and I hope that all of our starters will lead by example and then another five or six on either side of the ball that play a lot, based on different personnel groupings. But some loud guys…I’d say David Green is probably as loud as you’ll get. He’s a loud guy. M.J. is pretty loud as well; he’ll be vocal. Offensively, Daniel Carter has got some voice to him. Bub Means will speak his mind out there.

But our guys come to work. Nobody wants to hear somebody bark at them all day. They want to see you lead by example.