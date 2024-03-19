Narduzzi: We had a really enthusiastic practice four. Sometimes you worry about what you’re going to get coming back off of spring break. We got the Monday-Wednesday-Friday before spring break and took a week off, a week away, but came back energized. You’re worried about the conditioning after a week coming back because you wonder about what they did, what they’re going to do, but they came back pretty good today. I was happy with the way practice ended.

Last Friday, it was, the offense started fast and kind of petered out at the end and the defense stole the end of the show. Today, I would say it was more balanced. We talked about finishing on both sides of the ball and there was a lot of competition at the end of practice today down in the red zone, the plus-19. So, happy after day four, really. We got three live periods in there, probably 25 minutes of live periods today. Actually 24 minutes of live today. And saw some good stuff. Getting better at some of the details. The offense is moving along well for being new.

We did have an injury last Friday. Nate Temple, lower leg injury, and he’ll be out for the year. It won’t be one where he’ll be back for fall camp. So that’s kind of what we’re dealing with right now. It’s part of the game and we feel bad for Nate and his family. Nate had a pretty good year last year and was looking to have even a better year this year. So, disappointing there.

Nate and Brandon George went into the transfer portal and then came back. That doesn’t usually happen. What went into the decision to bring them back?

Narduzzi: Yeah, great question, and that’s not going to happen all the time. Sometimes you don’t like to set that precedent. But I think you have to treat everybody individually. I think both of them felt like they messed up and, the thing about these young men right now, they hear all kinds of different stories and they think that the grass are greener. But those are two young guys that - I should say two old guys that played a lot of football here, two pretty darn good leaders for us that, if they were anybody else, it probably doesn’t happen. Matter of fact, there was another guy that wanted to come back. You hear about the glory stories, but there was another guy that wanted to come back and that wasn’t happening. We didn’t give him an opportunity.

So it’s just, everybody’s a little bit different. Those two team guys that, when you think about the attitude they bring every day in the meeting rooms, on the field, they’re team guys and program guys.

Who are some younger guys you’ve seen who have looked different this spring?

Narduzzi: Okay. The first guy I’m going to mention is Kyle Louis, and I don’t know - when you say young, he’s still young. Last spring, if you recall, he was playing basketball in February and hurt his knee, so he didn’t go through spring ball. So this is his first spring. But he is flying around. He’s physical, he’s active. I like what I see out of him. Biles is another guy. Rasheem, goes by Sheem. Sheen is an athlete. He got a sack off the edge on third down today that he was about this far off the ground, crawling and he sacked the quarterback. It was like - it’s hard to do. It’s hard to bend like he did around that corner. I don’t know who the right tackle was, but we’ll see that on videotape. He has shown that his motor just keeps getting better.

I’m trying to think. Up front, still a work in progress, but Dayon has shown flashes - you’re just looking for consistency all the time. In the back end, really, happy with obviously Donovan and Javon and P.J. O’Brien; those three guys are solid. But I’ll tell you, the two other young guys would be, Cruce Brookins is doing a heck of a job. He’s going to be a great football player for us. And the other even younger guy that has shown some maturity here in the last four months is Jesse Anderson. Jesse’s had a good spring after four. So that safety position is pretty deep right now, which is good. There’s some quality players there. And I would imagine one of those guys is going to be out there when we get into our nickel package on third down. That could really help us, because they’re pretty smart as well.

Corners, Tamarion Crumpley and Gandy still are progressing there.

On offense, Mumpfield - he’s not a young guy; he had a heck of a day today. Other young guys at receiver, there’s not many there. Young receivers, young receivers, still working there. I guess young guy when you think about freshmen coming in is Juelz Goff. He has a different gear. He’s got some of that Izzy Abanikanda speed, I think. We’ll see more. I still haven’t seen enough to say he’s Izzy yet, but he’s shown some really good things.

On the offensive line, Isaiah Montgomery is really playing well at right tackle, left tackle; he’s playing a little bit of both. You can play him at guard as well. But him and Terrence Enos are stepping up, looking at that sixth man, seventh man, who’s it going to be? Happy with him. And the quarterbacks are a work in progress. But I’ll tel you what, Nate Yarnell probably had the best day of spring today. He just seems to continue to get a little bit more comfortable every day. I was impressed with Nate today.

Again, I hate to sometimes make comments, but you asked a good question and I gave you a lot of names there. But I might watch the tape and say, ‘He stunk.’ So I’ll reserve judgment for later on. But that’s my post-practice evaluation. Sometimes you feel good and you walk in there and go, ‘Oh my God, we’re awful, fix this, fix that.’ But it was a good day, all three phases.

Is Brandon sticking at the Mike linebacker?

Narduzzi: Brandon George? Yeah, Brandon George is our starting Mike right now. But we’re going to play some guys there. We’re going to play six linebackers a lot. I’ll tell you, we’ve got - Lovelace is in there right now. Braylan Lovelace is looking good at Mike linebacker. He had a play today that was…he had a blitz and then he redirected to his right and made a tackle and I was like, ‘Holy cow.’ He looked like - as a matter of fact, SirVocea Dennis was out there - he looked like a little SirVocea Dennis move there today. Just changing directions, getting flat and making plays. So Braylan’s another young guy that I think continues to get better.

What do you think of the defensive line and particularly the interior this spring?

Narduzzi: You know, it’s up and down, and we’re not giving those guys a ton of reps in a row. But interior, I would say FitzSimmons is doing a nice job in there. I would say Nahki Johnson is learning how to play inside. We’ve got to keep his shoulders square a little bit and get that down hand to make some contact a little bit better. But he’s a defensive end going into his fourth practice - if you guys recall, if you go to the last six plays at Duke, he played inside and played well. But he’s been in there. Nick James, I don’t know if he finished practice today; he might have got a little ankle at the end. But he’s shown some promise in there. We’ll keep getting him better.

I’m giving you all these names without a depth chart sitting in front of me, so I’ll probably forget people. I’m trying to think of who else inside. If you name a name, I’ll give you one, but I don’t have one in front of me. But that’s probably good enough right there.

What led to the change for Nahki?

Narduzzi: You know, it’s interesting. Maybe we should have been smarter as coaches to maybe make the move. But some guys can just - there’s more thinking at defensive end than there is at D-tackle. I just think he’s one of those guys that plays a little slower - I think he just thinks too much. Sometimes you figure time will take the thinking out of it for him; it just didn’t happen. I think we started working him inside maybe the last two weeks of the season and we put him in there and it was like, ‘Holy cow, I think he found a home.’ He’s about 275 pounds right now. He’s twitchy, so he’s not like Devin and David and those guys last year who were big, physical inside guys. But Nahki, he’s twitchy and he gives you a little bit different gear in there. We just have to teach him how to play with a little bit more leverage and use his hands a little bit better. I think it was just a matter of taking the thinking out of it and letting him play, just be physical. I didn’t think size-wise he could do it, but he’s 275 now, maybe 280; he probably weighed 260 back in the Duke game, and if you put those six plays on, you’re going, ‘Holy cow, why didn’t we make this move earlier?’

You’ve worked with Tim Daoust in the past; what did you like about him to bring him on the staff?

Narduzzi: Yeah, Tim’s a hell of a coach. I probably didn’t get to talk much about him in any presser, but I started working with him at Northern Illinois and Cincinnati and he’s an outstanding coach. I’ve interviewed him before and he’s a good friend of mine as well, and he’s been a friend for a long time. But I don’t hire friends; I hire the best people for the job. This was the first time we had an opportunity to hire him - or interview him - as a D-line coach. Shoot, he was an excellent special teams coach at ECU; I think they had the second-most respected special teams group in the country last year down there. So I didn’t want to interview him because it was kind of a tight end-slash-special teams job. But he texted me and said, ‘Hey, you know we run pretty good special teams down here.’ I was like, ‘Shoot, I have to interview him now.’ But I was like, it’s going to be hard at that tight end spot. I interviewed him and it’s always hard to turn down a guy when you love him as people and I know he’s a great coach. But it’s got to be the right fit at the right time, and it was the right fit at the right time. And again, he’s just a great teacher.

How have you seen Konata grow from the transfer guy who came here two years ago to where he is now as a leader of the receivers?

Narduzzi: He’s certainly the leader of the receiver group, without question. He’s more vocal. What you see is, a guy came in quiet, just doing his job, and now he’s a little bit more vocal and still does his job. And the thing about Konata, he’s the same person every day. You don’t get a different Konata. You’re not getting these highs and lows. You talk about consistency, you know, Konata’s really consistent. We’ve got him playing on the outside. We play so much press corners and he plays inside and out, but we’ve been able to put him a little more outside so we may be able to use his speed against corners and all of that press coverage. So if he can win at the line of scrimmage, he’s going to make some plays. He had two big-time catches today at practice on deep balls. He’s been begging for deep balls, so now we’re giving him the opportunity to be out there where we give him the opportunity to have more deep balls thrown to you when you’re playing the number-one receiver to either side.

Are there growing pains in the new offense?

Narduzzi: That’s a great question for Konata. I think there’s growing pains anytime you’re on the field. Even with the defense in year number ten, there’s always growing pains. But I don’t see as many growing pains right now with our offense as I saw last year in spring ball and fall camp. I think our offensive staff is doing a heck of a job coaching, I think the players are buying into the scheme and I think they’re having fun out there. And they’re making plays. There’s a lot more production on the field that I see. I see getting the ball in playmakers’ hands, giving them the opportunity to make plays in space and spreading you out a little bit. So I don’t see the growing pains that you maybe think we would have after four games.

Any thoughts on Kenny leaving the Steelers and going to the Eagles?

Narduzzi: You know, hey, it’s a business, right? Business for the Steelers and business for Kenny and it’s business as usual. I usually don’t pay attention to all the stuff going on; it seems like - is there a lot more turnover in free agency this year? Is it a bigger year in free agency than normal? Again, I don’t follow it, but I saw my man Dane is going to the Panthers, I see Avonte’s out - there’s a lot of things moving around throughout the country. I think Avonte may be going to the Saints? Any truth to that? And then you have Aaron Donald, the legend, Hall-of-Famer in ’29, I guess, will be his year there. But it’s part of business. That’s why they call it free agency. I’m happy for Kenny and I’m happy for the Steelers. I think things happen for a reason. The first thing about Kenny is just being back home. I’m sure his dad can drive two hours, mom and dad can drive two hours across the state of New Jersey and get to a Philly game. It’s part of business. It’s the NFL. It’s like the NFL transfer portal, right?

Did you talk to him?

Narduzzi: Yeah, I did talk to Kenny. He’s doing great.

With Aaron Donald retiring, do you think we’ll see him more around here?

Narduzzi: I loved seeing him at practice - him and his wife and kids were there at practice last Friday before spring break. But no doubt about it. Hopefully he can come in and coach our guys up a little bit, too. We’ll take him. I’m sure he’s got plans with family. But I’m sure we’ll see him around here lifting weights like he normally does. He’s here all the time this time of year. But we’ll see him hopefully in the fall more. Hopefully we can get him for an honorary captain next year, because we haven’t been able to get him yet.