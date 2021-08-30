Narduzzi on the depth chart, UMass, and more

Pat Narduzzi took to the podium on Monday to preview his team's first game coming up on Saturday. Here is a full rundown of his remarks.

Narduzzi: Couldn't be more excited. Feels like normal. Got the media in here. We're not Zooming. A lot of excitement. Kids are popping around this morning, a lot of excitement out of our kids to get this season going. It's been a long time since we've had some normalcy and so we are excited to play against somebody else instead of ourselves.

We had a great preseason camp. Really happy with where we are as a program and as a football team right now offensively, defensively and special teams. There will be a lot of things we'll find out on Saturday at 4:00 PM that maybe we didn't during camp.

I think once the lights turn on, a lot of things happen and you know, we'll figure out some more things two-deep wise on that day and see how guys respond and how they play.

As far as UMass, good football team. I know you guys will look, go, oh, they only played four games last year, 0-4. They have 12 new transfers on the football team from all over the place, two from North Carolina. So it's a totally different football team. It's not like you're going to see the same team we saw last year.

They had a spring like we did. I think they feel like they reloaded and have some guys that can play. So it's going to be a challenge and you don't know what you're looking at. You have guys that played down at Texas Tech and North Texas, UNC, Arkansas, a couple junior college guys, so we know how the portal is. You can get filled up pretty good in the portal, not just recruit a bunch of high school kids, especially with where they were last year.

So Walt Bell is the head coach there, known him for a couple years, he was at Maryland, was at Florida State. So he's been around. He's probably going to call the plays, we assume. He'll be the guy making the calls. So he's head coach, offensive coordinator and that's why he's a head coach because he's got a great offensive mind.

And Tommy Restivo is their defensive coordinator. Been down at South Carolina State and been at UMass since 2019, kind of a guru. But they also have another guru in Jim Reid, BC last four or five years, heck of a coach, coached against him when he was at Richmond and I was at Rhode Island a long time ago, an old coach at UMass years ago. So a guy that's got a feel for UMass and again I think he's a great football coach that will help out on defense tremendously for the defensive coordinator, so that's a guy I'm sure they will lean on.

So we will see some new things from BC as far as what they do on defense. Tyler Lytle, the transfer quarterback from Colorado is probably going to be their signal caller. So that's a guy that -- there's not a whole lot of tape to look at from out of Colorado but (he’s) 6-5, moves well and makes good decisions from what we can gather from various intels. But you don't see a lot on tape and so we'll find out Saturday what they look like and who they have got and the jersey numbers they have on the field.

Questions?

You have co-starters at middle linebacker, Wendell and SirVocea. I guess really the linebackers overall – who do you see there?

Narduzzi: I really can't tell you. We feel really good with all of them. You know, it's going to be -- Wendell is a good football player and so is SirVocea. It's a good problem, any time you see more -- we are going to play them all and who is going it start next week might be based on how they play next week.

I couldn't tell you who is going to start. We'll find out who picks up the game plan, who practices better this week. Nice as a head coach to be able to do that as a defensive coordinator or offensive coordinator and say, hey, we'll find out at the end of the week. It's good motivation, whether SirVocea lines up at mike or Wendell or Chase Pine for that matter. We feel good with all three of them.

It's a great problem to have. And then if one gets in the game that's not as good, you have the guy that you can put in. We have not always been in that situation, so to me, ‘ORs’ (on the depth chart) in 2021 compared to ‘ORs’ back three years ago are totally different.

And I can tell you what position is an ‘OR,’ or I don't know, or hey, we feel good with each one of them. For the most part, I can say pretty much feel same thing about the tailback position. We'll find out guys, who has the hot hand which we are always going to do.

So there's a lot of positions you feel good. D-tackle, we have got six guys that can really play. I mean, I don't care which one goes out there. Jules was looking good, he looked good in two-deep and he's never been in the two-deep ever. He's done some good things and I'm excited about that guy a lot.

There's ‘ORs’ (quality depth) and I don't know if there's ‘ORs’ (depth chart uncertainty). (But) I could have put ‘ORs’ on every one of them because I feel good with all those guys.

How do you handle carries at tailback? Do you run each guy in a series?

Narduzzi: I would say probably play it by series a little bit. It's Monday at 12:05. Depends how they practice this week. Maybe it's two series.

You like to get in the flow of the game but when you have got so many good tailbacks, maybe we'll throw two or three in there at the same time, who knows.

Haba Baldonado is not one of your ‘ORs’ on the depth chart. He is listed as the starter at one defensive end spot.

Narduzzi: Haba had a great camp, maybe the best there, even as good as Deslin I guess. So Haba looks good and we're excited about where he is. John Morgan has had a nice camp. He had a great final scrimmage which I was waiting to see because he practices his tail off during the week.

And then Dayon – Dayon’s been good. He missed a couple days a week ago but we expect him to be full go and start off this week right where he left off.

Do you have a plan for --

Narduzzi: No. (Smiles)

The kickers? Or do you not know which guy you want?

Narduzzi: Right now, I don't know. That's one of them bad ‘ORs’ I guess. I'd say it's a bad ‘OR’ right now. It's always like, some of those ‘ORs’ it's by design. But right there I think we (the kickers) are both solid.

I can tell you this: We are hitting about 70 percent over if you looked at the long range of camp but then when you look at the last five days, they are probably hitting at 83, 84 percent. So they both get better together. You wish one guy was at 50 and one guy was at 80 and you say, okay, it (the decision) is easy but it's a hard decision and they both deserve to kick to be honest with you.

The last five days, they are like I said, hitting over 80 percent, which is about where Kessman was a year ago. I think Kessman a year ago coming out of camp was like 86 percent. It's just going to be -- we have got all kinds of different ideas but we haven't nailed down one.

Without the proven range of a kicker like Alex Kessman, does that mean you’ll get more aggressive with your play calling? You won’t be counting on your kicker as much?

Narduzzi: I don't call the offensive plays. Never have. Never will. But Whipple will probably be a little bit different, I’d imagine. Just knowing he's a conservative guy and he knows he had Kessman and now he doesn't have Kessman. All along I'd like to be aggressive and go with seven all the time.

But I can understand, points are points and being smart and all that. But we'll be okay and I trust both those kickers that when we do line them up, we're going to put it through the uprights.

With the quarterbacks, how have you seen Kenny Pickett evolve? How does he look different compared to the past?

Narduzzi: That’s a great question. He looks so much more comfortable, patient. Again, it's not like his arm is so much better or he runs better. It's just his comfort in the pocket, I would say. The way he's looking at coverages and how relaxed he looks. I think in your freshman year, stuff is moving really fast and you go to your sophomore year and it's still moving pretty quick.

Right now things are really slow. It looks like DBs and linebackers are moving in mud out there. He's just making great decisions and he can see it all now which I think in another year, another two years in the NFL is just going to help him. He just has a really good vibe about him right now and there's just calm in the pocket and that's what I love to see.

Last year there were times when maybe Kenny was your best option was to run the ball, do you need to be smarter about those decisions?

Narduzzi: Yes, we don’t want to run him. We are not a quarterback run team as you know anyway. If he has got to scramble, he has to scramble. But we'd rather throw it to guys that are paid to catch the ball and run with it. That's something that I think he'll be better about doing.

Have you heard anything from Coach Whipple about facing UMass for the first time?

Narduzzi: Not really. I think that’s (way in the past). If there is, he's not going to be the type of guy, oh, can't wait to play them. It's probably like me playing Youngstown State, one of those same things that you can never let your emotions get ahold of you. Obviously we all know, in every profession, it's natural, it's human that you want to go do that. But you know, the emotions won't get into the game.

What has Rashad Battle done to push Erick Hallett at free safety?

Narduzzi: Again, it's a good thing. Rashad is big and athletic and Rashad could be out starting at corner right now. He's a team player and understands that position -- and having one guy, but two that you feel comfortable there and you feel comfortable because he's done it in a game and you know what's going on. Our offense throws so much at our defense during fall camp that it's kind of hard to put it together.

So we are looking forward to see what Rashad does in game play where, this is what we are going to do. During camp they have this humongous package in on defense -- now it's going to scrunch down and we're not going to have to worry about some of the things that we worry about in camp which will make it even easier on Rashad. We are looking forward to a great week out of him and playing both of those guys, keeping them fresh and finding out what both of them are going to do on the hash.

Will tight end Gavin Bartholomew be the first true freshman off the bench?

Narduzzi: I would say that would be my guess. True freshman, I would say yes.

As far as offense goes, will vanilla be the flavor of the week? You don’t want to share too much?

Narduzzi: I would like a bit of, not vanilla, how about butter pecan.

It's not going to be vanilla. We are going to play and see what we got and if you ever get bored, bring me a little cup of butter pecan, that would be good.

What does Jaylon Barden bring to the return game?

Narduzzi: He's explosive, and M.J. Devonshire can be a punt returner as well. We hope to see a couple guys go in there and try it and see what they do. But you know, Jaylon is an athletic guy. He's got some juice to him and we're excited about watching him go.

Can Devonshire play both sides? Both corner positions?

Narduzzi: Yeah, he can play both. He can play both, field or boundary, something to figure out this week. That's easy.

Is there an aspect of your program that's come a long way since year one or year two?

Narduzzi: I don't know, that's your job to figure out what it is. I would say just our football team. I think just the depth. Roster management, to me is critical. The culture here I think is great and that's why we've got guys that stick it out and play and guys that come back and play a fifth year or sixth year or seventh year for Tipton.

I think that's the key is having enough depth to be able to do what we do. So I would say culture and roster management as far as keeping them and not being weak at one position or another. Having enough guys that can compete at a position.

Last year you had one game before getting into ACC play. This year you have four non-conference games. Does that change how you approach the non-conference schedule?

Narduzzi: We are just looking at one at a time but definitely having some non-conference games helps. It's not going to change how we do things or what we do. There's the vanilla ice cream that (reporter) Jerry (DiPaola) likes, but when you go just to vanilla ice cream, you don't get too much flavor. Your kids aren't getting better at it, either.

We'll have a little bit of different flavors and we need to work at if we're going to put something new in and we're going to spring it in the opener.

What does your longevity at Pitt – you have one of the longest coaching tenures here in some time – mean to you personally?

Narduzzi: Means I like Pittsburgh. Doesn't matter. It's one year at a time. I don't look at the years. It's nice. It's great to be here. But you know, in this profession, you never know. That's the first thing. It's just one game at a time, one year at a time and we’ll worry about next year (then). Doesn't matter about the first six. It's about this year and just coaching football.

Is it an accomplishment to be here seven years. You were standing here day after Christmas in 2014 and here we are in 2021

Narduzzi: It's an accomplishment. I think it's hard to be a head coach that many years. It's hard. It's not easy to continue to do the same things, but whatever.

Is it harder today than it was in 2015?

Narduzzi: I think so. You guys can add them up. They go like this (snaps fingers) -- and again, it's a two-way street, do you want to stay or do you want to go or do you have to go. There's a little bit of both. Guys jump ship and go, as you guys know what's happened here in the past, guys taking different jobs. It's a two-way street. I love Pittsburgh and enjoy working with our kids and our staff and our people.

Talk about the three-way battle at offensive tackle – Carter Warren, Gabe Houy and Matt Goncalves. What gave Warren and Houy the advantage?

NarduzziI: Experience probably. Matt is a little bit younger and Branson Taylor is right there, too. He's a guy that just keeps getting better. He's a baby. The older they get, the more mature they get and if Carter and Gabe are gone in a year, which they have another year left but if they are gone in a year, you're going to feel pretty good in another year and getting valuable reps last year during COVID helped Matt get his feet wet and Branson got in some tight end, unbalanced looks or extra tackle stuff. So that helped him and he'll keep getting better.

Anyone that has stood out on special teams in kick coverage, punt coverage?

Narduzzi: It's hard in practice to really tell. We'll find out on game day. You're not going live. You're afraid go get somebody hurt on kickoff, kickoff return, punt team.

But when you look at specialists that are covering kicks, most important thing is who is going to cover kickoffs and who is going to cover and make plays on the punt team, and the rest is your return game and blocking people. So the guys that will show up are guys that can make tackles inside the 20-yard line on kickoffs and who does a great job of covering punts.

You said at the start of camp your team vaccination rate was at 93 or 94 percent. Safe to assume it's higher than that now -- what were the nature of discussions with kids that might be in that last four percent?

Narduzzi: I'm worried about winning football games right now. We are right there, right where you talked about as far as the percentage goes and maybe a little bit better. At the end the guys just have to figure it out. The good thing is we are in a good spot as far as that goes and you know sometimes you just kind of give up. So I've given up on the last, whatever, five percent, whatever it is, and focus on game week.

Glad you won’t have to coach with a mask?

Narduzzi: Shield is fogging up, no doubt, that's the best. One of the things I'm looking forward to the most is being able to sit next to Larry on my radio show and not across the room. Not having to wear a mask to go to the radio show. There's so many -- golly, it's beautiful.

You have a lot of seniors on this team so that means less opportunities for younger players in the new recruiting class. What’s been your message to what is a pretty highly regarded recruiting class about patience and working for their opportunity?

NarduzziI: Patience is the key. I mean, you know, I'll just point out some guys that -- again I'm going to miss somebody. Young guys, don't get mad when I miss somebody but Noah Biglow, Khalil Anderson, Crumpley, those guys in the back, and McIntyre. Javon McIntyre is a guy that can show up whether special teams or in another couple weeks when they start to really gel. Nahki Johnson, watch out. He might not be in the two-deep right now but he's a guy that I see in the future.

Jaden Bradley, wide out, that guy is a football player. Coach Whipple sent him down to the scout field yesterday because he kept jumping in taking everybody’s (reps). The guy loves football. He's jumping in taking Jared Wayne's reps. That guy is just dying to get in there. He loves football and he's going to be a good football player in this conference, and he'll play this year, I have no doubts, as long as he stays patient.

Rodney (Hammond) is another one of those guys that's a good football player. Probably missed some guys.

I see Caleb Junko is on your depth chart. What has Bob Junko meant to your program?

Narduzzi: Bob is a true legend. That guy strolls around at practice every day. He's got energy every day. You know, for me primarily not as a football coach but as a person in this office, he has got the greatest personality. Recruits love him, the kids love him. He's exactly what you need. You need Coach Junko in this office and he means the world to this program, everybody in this program. Everybody knows who he is and what he's all about.

Talking about Kenny Pickett, what about the guys around him? How do you feel about the depth at receiver and the focus this year on tight end?

Narduzzi: We have to keep our tight ends healthy. I feel good about where our tight end room is and Gavin has been solid. Feel great with the depth at the wide-out position, really do. We have some guys that can stroll in there and keep guys fresh that are running fast, so feel good there. Feel okay at the O-line depth. We have to stay healthy there, not as many as I'd like to be loaded up with.

I can tell you this: The Ryan Jacoby kid has been a really good addition. He's going to be a really good football player. Maybe in a couple weeks, he gets eligible. He's still learning the offense but we're excited where he is.

Is Jacoby a guard?

Narduzzi: He can be guard or tackle.