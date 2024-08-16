Pat Narduzzi addressed the media on Friday ahead of Pitt’s practice. The Panthers are approaching the end of training camp and things are starting to settle with the depth chart. Pitt will hold its final scrimmage of training camp on Sunday, which is expected to be a turning point for many players. Narduzzi addressed what is to come on that front, along with a few more topics. Here is a complete rundown everything he had to say.

Narduzzi: All right, practice 14 today, is that where we're at, guys? 14. We got scrims on (Sunday), so we're out in shells today, spiders tomorrow. And I just kind of gave you guys an overview of just where we are after 14. I'm happy with where we are as a football team. I think we've become a little bit tougher overall. I see less injuries. I see guys, a nagging injury is not holding guys out of practice, see over in the pit there. There's not many guys over there, so that's a good thing. I'm happy with where we're at. Questions?

Have you seen any type of separation with the defensive tackles lately?

Narduzzi: You know what, the knucklehead just walked out of there, Ghost (Isaiah Neal). I mean, again, it's not a splashy position, you know what I'm saying? They're not throwing touchdown passes, they're not throwing interceptions. It's a work in progress as far as those guys. I see Ghost, Isaiah Neal, making plays. I see Nick James. Anthony Johnson had a heck of a day yesterday as well. I was happy with where he is. Sometimes he likes to play high and try to go make plays. I said, just dominate the A gap and B gap. And he came out yesterday, he almost found his rhythm. So it's a daily progress. You're sitting there going against 650 pounds every snap. So I'm happy with where those guys are. Who am I not mentioning? Fitz, he's been solid up to a point there as well. So I'm hoping we have five guys that give you a different, Nahki. I mean, Nahki's had a heck of a camp as well. Again, he's become more consistent, which is what we were asking. He's like a guy throwing touchdown passes in there. One play, it looks like he just threw an 80-yard touchdown pass. The next play, you're like, Nahki, what are you doing? But he's gotten better this camp as well. So I want five guys, those guys take a beating in there. I want five guys that can play inside for us.

Is Isaiah like that all the time, yelling ‘let's go’ at random times?

Narduzzi: He's crazy, yeah, he's the Ghost, so he scares people.

So is that refreshing you to see the energy from a redshirt freshman like that?

Narduzzi: Yeah, he's got some juice. I'll tell you, he's got great feet and moves around on the field. Again, he's got the ability to get a sack, okay? That's what I like about him. He had a great play yesterday, but he hit the quarterback, so I'm gonna throw him out. But he hit the quarterback by mistake, ‘Coach, I'm sorry’

You know, don’t hit the quarterback.

Will you be able to close the book on any of your position battles after this scrimmage?

Narduzzi: I think you'll have a pretty good idea, yeah. I mean, that's what this scrimmage is for, to get in Acrisure after the Steelers play the Bills tomorrow and get all our iPads set up, headphones. Just getting ready for that scrimmage is huge.

What are some of the improvements you're looking from your team in this scrimmage?

Narduzzi: Playing carefree football, means just getting in that stadium and unforced errors, eliminate those. I want see the offense operate and move the ball, and get in the end zone. I want see the defense play. Again, I'm torn, I want see the defense dominate. But if they dominate, then the offense can't do anything. But I want see our guys execute and play the game the way it's supposed to be played.

Have you seen mistakes being made by guys because you're going so fast on offense?

Narduzzi: Not really, not really, it's amazing. We had more unforced errors last week in our scrimmage than I'd like. And then this week, it was like, okay, we're turning the music up, and we've had more noise practice this week, and it's been eliminated. It's almost like it's too quiet, like that's when we had problems, like there was more focus when it's loud. You have to listen, you gotta be locked in, and you're kinda like this. So it'll be interesting, we'll have a lot of noise in the stadium this Saturday or Sunday, I should say, and be good.

We've heard more and more about how players are, like where last year they might have had their foot over the line. They're on the line this year, there's a lot more emphasis on the details and not talking while coaches are talking. Is that something you're seeing from your Eagles push more this year?

Narduzzi: Yeah, I don't know, but hopefully their foot is not on the line, it's behind the line. But no, I think we're, again, I don't want a tight team that can’t…I think we've been good, I don't think that's been an issue or something I worry about. I think our guys get it, it just becomes with the seniors and the Eagles, is there more leadership and more guys talking like that? Yeah, I think it's a good thing. They're just stepping up, leading, and again, I think it's the edge and they're hungry. I don't think it's a matter of not thinking they've arrived. They haven't arrived, they got a lot to prove, and that, to me, is where we sit.

We've heard a lot of good things about Ryland Gandy. How's the other cornerback spot working?

Narduzzi: It’s a constant competition there. Tamon (Lynum), I think he's been fun to watch out there. He's a big, he's probably the most physical corner. Noah Biglow has become more physical and he's done some nice things there. Who am I forgetting over there? Forgetting one other one. Rashad Battle, a knock on wood, I'm loving where Rashad is right now. I feel like Crumpley's right behind, kind of fighting to keep his head above water with some of the competition there, but he's got a chance to be really good too. He's got to keep the discipline factor out there better.

We haven't seen you attack anybody with a boxing glove on a stick yet this year. When's that coming in practice?

Narduzzi: I’ve done it a little bit. Throwing some bags, throwing some, but I got guys doing it now, so I'm kind of old. I had a little bicep tendon and a sprained tendon. I'm getting old. Me and Jerry, we've talked. He's told me I've got to slow down, so I'm trying to slow down.

Jerry DiPaola: Delegate responsibility. I'm glad to hear that.

I wanted to ask you real quick about your running game. Obviously, changing offenses, going faster, I know the importance remains the same. What do you go down the checklist as important things to see right now to get that better?

Narduzzi: Again, we're spreading it out and running it a little bit, so I'm happy. Desmond Reid has been explosive every day, guys. That guy, he puts a smile on his face, he's tough. I've talked about him before. Daniel Carter has come out of his shell, and then Derrick Davis has been great, too. So I'm happy with where we are there. We need to obviously run the football to open up our pass game.