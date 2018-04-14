Narduzzi: Beautiful day of weather, that’s for sure. Not much offense, some great defense and we came out really, really healthy. That’s probably the most important thing. We’ll go into this summer conditioning as healthy as we’ve ever been. I know you guys didn’t see a whole lot of things together, but I think it’s easier to play on defense in a scrimmage like that than it is to protect. And our depth is not as good on the O-line when it’s all scattered out like that and you’ve only got one good player - I don’t think Bookser played probably the last quarter and a half. I took George out as well, just as a precaution, just to make sure we’re healthy. I don’t know if you remember, Brian O’Neill hurt his shoulder in the fourth quarter last year and I wasn’t letting that happen this year.

Connor Dintino kept saying “consistency” - he felt that was his strength. Is that what stood out to you this spring?

Narduzzi: Yeah, just every day talking to Coach Borbely about the consistency he’s put together. And I think Coach Borbely’s really just kind of got him to the next level. He was a guy that could get us out of a game a year ago, and he’s just become - he can start at center, he can start at left or right guard, he’s that smart and he’s just fundamentally really, really good. He’s built himself that way.

Would the game have ended in a tie?

Narduzzi: We were going to overtime. We’ve worked that drill in practice and we were going to overtime. That would have been interesting. I was hoping it would go that way; I didn’t want it to go pick-six the other way.

I thought you might be grateful that Dane got you out of there to make sure everyone was healthy.

Narduzzi: Yeah, but you like to compete and it would have been fun to get into another situation. Situation are good; for our kids to get in those situations - you know, Kenny ends that scrimmage maybe just the opposite of what he did against Miami, being the hero and then all of a sudden now, we’re out there for 55 plays and really moved the offense pretty well for the most part. Even in the first quarter, he’s got some drops. I think he had the better receiving crew that was healthy; on the other side, we had some late DQ’s. Tre Tipton - I think some of the kids were scared that he wouldn’t have been able to play. And then Ra-Ra, we thought would play but it was precautionary to get him out of there as well, just to make sure he’s healthy. Ricky didn’t have much to throw to today out there.

Is that necessarily a bad thing for Kenny to have that happen in a scrimmage?

Narduzzi: It’s not a bad thing at all. It’s sometimes good. You ended so well, you’ve got to learn to deal with that adversity. It will be great for him. I know how he’ll take that; it will just motivate him even more for the summer that, ‘I’m not going to let that happen.’ You try to make a play and try to push it in there, bad things can happen in a 3-3 ball game.

Did you have a quick whistle today?

Narduzzi: I had a quick whistle. It was quicker earlier than later, and then they’re yelling at me. Then the one time I don’t blow a quick whistle, they’re complaining…and the next play, they hit the quarterback. I’m like, these guys, you know? If I don’t blow it, you can see, they say, ‘I guess I have to get closer.’ I think that was due in part just to split-up offensive line.

Is this as good as you’ve felt about your defense coming out of spring? Compared to the last three or four years, do you feel better about it than you have?

Narduzzi: I do, a little bit, but I’m cautious saying anything because we’ll find out in September. Really, that’s when you find out how good they are. You don’t win a championship in the middle of April. I think we’ve got depth. Are we a championship-caliber defense yet? I don’t know. We’ll find out. But I think we’re going to be pretty good and I know we’re going to be deep at a lot of positions. Really, at almost every position. I mean, we’re two-deep back there where we could line up with the two’s and maybe make some things happen. So I think we’re deep. Are we great? I don’t know. We’ll find out.

Given your defensive background, is there a part of you that kind of enjoys the elements of a game like that?

Narduzzi: There’s elements that you kind of look back and it’s kind of like déjà vu, however, as a head coach, I put a different hat on…all of a sudden you’re a different guy. Part of me, maybe I regret - maybe we should have drafted out the offensive line and put the one offensive line over here and the two over there, just to make it a little bit cleaner. But I don’t think it’s indicative, really, of where we are offensively.

How would you assess Kenny’s spring as a whole?

Narduzzi: I’d give Kenny an A. Kenny’s sharp. I don’t think the receivers did a good job of coming back to the ball on some scrambles and all of that, but Kenny’s really, really sharp. I’m excited about where he is. Kenny will do some great things.

Has there been a change in his demeanor now?

Narduzzi: I don’t think you see any difference in Kenny. Kenny is Kenny. He’s the same guy I knew when I was recruiting him and did a home visit in his house in January. I think he’s the same guy when he got here: very humble and respectful and works at it. He’s not - he won’t take anything for granted. Kenny’s a great one.

What were your goals this spring and did you achieve them?

Narduzzi: The number-one goal was to be more knowledgeable about what we could do offensively and defensively. Defensively, we got a ton of defense in. Offensively, we got a lot in. So, you know, be better football players. Be smarter and understand the concepts, what we’re doing offensively and defensively; that was one of the goals.

The other goal was building team chemistry and playing together and working together as a team, and I think we certainly - when you watch the way we practice, the way we interact with each other, we got that goal as well.

And there were two other ones I can’t remember. Those were the two main ones I can think of. But the other one was getting a lot of guys in what we call ’15-of-15’ - practicing all 15. I think the O-line and tight ends were the healthiest group throughout. I think the tight ends - the kickers, they got it, they practiced every practice, but they didn’t hit many people - but the tight ends, every tight end practiced. Now, there’s only three of them, but they practiced every practice. They didn’t miss a snap. And the O-line, I think, had one guy out for maybe two days. And then there were some other groups that we had a lot of injuries at like - the receivers were banged up all spring. It was that one position that wasn’t as tough. We talked 15-of-15 - that was the other goal: how tough are we? Can we make 15-of-15 because if you practice, you get better; if you don’t, you don’t get much better at that position. So that was one goal and you achieved it at some positions and some others, not so much.

You had three new defensive coaches, two specifically in the secondary; how did you feel like that group bonded with those coaches in the spring? And were there a couple takeaways from what you were trying to get those new coaches to instill in the guys?

Narduzzi: First of all, they took over some pretty good players that had a good base behind them, and Renaldo Hill really did a good job. But I really believe that Coach Collins and Coach Sanders took those guys to a different level. I really do. They already had knowledge and there were some different things that we did that helped us fundamentally. I’m excited about where they are. They bonded together well. I think they got along well. I think anytime there’s a transition like that, to bring the right guys in, the right people that know how to relate to kids, they did a good job. When you lost someone that the players really respected in Renaldo, they did a great job blending in and really getting those kids’ attention. Those kids will be attracted to you when they know that the coach is going to give them something to make them a better football player and a better person.

There wasn’t a ton of running room out there. What did you see this spring as a whole from Darrin Hall?

Narduzzi: Darrin Hall didn’t have a whole lot of room up front today; there wasn’t a ton there. But Darrin, we know, is a great back and I was also impressed watching AJ Davis out there today, just standing behind him, watching some of the slippery moves. He’s a slippery guy but he did himself some more playing time, just based on what I saw today. He’s a gamer. He did it in Heinz Field. It was a big day, in my opinion, for him and he showed up and made some great plays and made some people miss. We always talk about ‘BYOB’ - be your own blocker - and he did that today.

With how crowded that backfield is, how much better can they be from the competition?

Narduzzi: When there’s competition, it’s great. I don’t think Todd Sibley had a chance to really get going today, so he didn’t have an opportunity. I think he had one carry today, which was a little disappointing. He was on the Blue squad, I think they only had the ball - they went three-and-out a whole lot, so that was probably not a situation for him not getting any carries. But Todd’s a good back as well. There will be competition back there. And the Salahuddin kid is coming in; he was here today as well. So we’re excited to see what he can do in the future.

There’s been a lot of talk about Hendrix and Weaver and the springs they’ve had; are you looking forward to seeing them as bookends?

Narduzzi: I really am. Again, when you talk 15-of-15, you know, taking all 15 practices and taking advantage of it, those two did - not miss a practice. That really wasn’t Dewayne Hendrix’s nature in the past; he’s been hurt. Weaver’s been pretty healthy, but to have those guys play all 15 practices, they got better. Those two will be a force to deal with.

You talked about Connor; what did you see from Anthony McKee during the spring?

Narduzzi: Anthony McKee has done a great job. What we saw is a bigger, better guy. Coach Andrews always talks about, your attitude is your weight, and he was a guy that just - I don’t know what he was going, just not eating well, going to the ‘O’ and eating some dogs and just, you know, he’d go up and down. All of a sudden, he became consistent with his weight. And then he gains 10 pounds. And then he’s more productive.

I think the turning point for Anthony was when he got in the game last year and he started making some plays and then he broke his arm. Then he still played another arm after that one; a broken forearm - we’re talking snapped in half. This young man’s done a heck of a job. I’m proud of him, because there are some moments when you want to give up, some days you want to give up, and we’ve had conversations like, ‘Coach, I don’t know.’ But he’s persisted through it and perseverance is a big thing. He’s pushed through it and this guy’s going to make some plays for us. He’s fast, he’s athletic, he’s what we thought he was going to be when we recruited him. It took him a little longer to get there, but guys grow up at different points and he’s grown up and he’s going to be a man for us. He’s going to play a lot of plays for us.