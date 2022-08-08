Narduzzi on Slovis, full pads and more

Narduzzi: While you guys were relaxing on your couch, going to church on Sunday, we were putting some work in here. We got five and six done while you were gone, so we’re on lucky number seven today. It’s the second day in pads; you’ll get to see a few plays out here, just to watch our guys go live and tackle a little bit and see if we can make a play on offense or defense.

But I’m happy with where our guys are at this point. We’ve stayed relatively healthy off of six practices so far and our guys are competing. I love the way they compete. Yesterday, first day in pads, was a back-and-forth. The offense would win one period and the defense would come back and win the next. It was just kind of a back-and-forth thing, which you love to see. Sometimes I think in our first few years here, once the practice got taken over by either offense or defense, it was downhill from there. But our guys have learned how to compete and come back from adversity. Just because you have a bad period doesn’t mean you have a bad day. So fight back and the coaches have done a great job.

With so much experience on both lines, offense and defense, is that a strength versus strength battle every day?

Narduzzi: It’s a battle up front. I see our offensive line getting better every day, and as well as the defensive line. There are some battles going on; there’s no doubt about it. It’s like, oof. It’s something that we have to keep an eye on as well. But there’s some pounding going on up front. More than I’ve seen.

To clear things up, did Kedon get hurt Saturday? What’s the extent of the injury?

Narduzzi: I got hurt Saturday. My knee’s a little sore. We all get hurt Saturday.

You’re asking injuries. He got…I wouldn’t say he got hurt. But he’ll be probably out today a little bit and then probably back tomorrow. So it’s nothing significant.

He’ll be full tomorrow?

Narduzzi: Yes. Yes. That’s the plan. Well, tomorrow’s an off day so I guess it would be the next day. But he would be full tomorrow if we did go. I don’t know if you ever got a muscle spasm, but you’re talking muscle spasms - I’m not giving you any more information on health.

You mentioned about Jared Wayne taking a leadership role with the receivers. A week in, what have you noticed from him in that role and from the receivers?

Narduzzi: Yeah, I mean, Jared’s led all summer long, and I think that’s the most important thing when the coaches aren’t here. And obviously when we get here, it’s time for not only him to lead but our coaches to lead at that position as well. So he did the heavy, heavy load in the summer, I think, but he continues to lead every day here in practice. And Konata Mumpfield has also stepped up at that position as well and started to speak his mind. So he’s feeling a little more comfortable, which is great. The more you’ve got, the merrier.

Even in his first year, he’s comfortable in that.

Narduzzi: He’s comfortable speaking up, which is - that just happened in camp. That was good to see.

Do you have more leadership type guys this year than you’ve had in previous years?

Narduzzi: I don’t know. We’ll find out at the end of camp. You find out during these tough days and find out how guys step up, but as camp rolls on, we’ll probably have more answers to that. We’ll find out when guys get voted for captains.

You mentioned summer finals ended last week. Who are some of those guys who are just getting back and acclimated this week?

Narduzzi: Well, they’ve all been here. Summer finals were going on at the same time. As a matter of fact, we’ve still probably got about 10 guys still taking finals here this week, delayed, I don’t know what it is. You would hope it would have all been over by now. We would prefer it to be over. So we’ve probably got a handful of guys still taking them, but they’ve all been out here. It’s not like they took a break. They’re doing whatever they need to with us. They may miss 15 minutes of a meeting or maybe a meeting in the evening just to take care of that exam.

You scrimmaged a little bit on Saturday, right? Did anything come out of it?

Narduzzi: I wouldn’t call it a scrimmage, but we went live yesterday. That was the first day in pads. Yesterday was a full periods of live and there were some good things. Some great run game - like I said, it was back and forth. You saw some sacks in one period and in the next period you saw some nice runs and passes and catches. So it was a little bit of everything.

Is Daniel Carter pushing for a little bit of playing time?

Narduzzi: Daniel Carter is having a great camp. He’s pushing for playing time at tailback, but some of that tight end work he’s getting - F-work - is good as well. So I would say he’s having a great camp so far.

Physical. A little different mindset than he’s had. He’s more different than he was. And I know he was the most improved player in the spring, but he’s different right now.

F-work is for flex?

Narduzzi: Excuse me?

F-work is flex?

Narduzzi: Whatever you want it to be. Flex. That’s good. I like that. Flex. We’ll flex him out.

That first day of pads, is it true 100% full go or do you hold back a little bit?

Narduzzi: Yesterday on the first day? When we go live, it’s live. There’s no holding back. We’re going. Like today, you’ll see us - we’ll do six plays with 1’s, 2’s and 3’s here with what we have out there, just to teach them. I don’t want them getting into a 15 or 20-play live period where it’s out of control. You’re still teaching them how to get into that mode, just to teach them how to practice and take care of each other.

But when it’s live, it’s live.

