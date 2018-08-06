Pat Narduzzi got the first full week of training camp started Monday with a press briefing, and here’s everything he said.

Narduzzi: Our guys knocked out practice three - first day in the shoulder pads, you know, I guess an average day. I kind of explained it to them, today’s going to be a better helmet-and-shoulder-pad day than Sunday was. I think we’ll make major strides. It’s just different. We got some good heat the last day, and I think we’re going to get it again today; I think we’ll have some nice - you guys can feel the humidity. Jerry’s sweating already. So we’re looking forward to having a great practice today.

With Dintino and Herndon, two guys that look like they’ll be in line to be starters for the first time but they’re redshirt seniors. Does the experience of being in the program for four or five years offset at all the lack of on-field experience?

Narduzzi: No doubt about it. Those guys have been around. They understand. They’ve watched a lot of guys before them go in and step in and start. And obviously they’ve both played before, whether it be offensively or defensively, so they’ve been in games. So I don’t worry about those guys at all. And the fifth-year senior thing is a big thing. I mean, everybody would like to play as freshman, but I can’t tell you how important it is to be a fifth-year guy. Those guys are a wealth of knowledge. I think it’s a great thing.

Weaver stepped up a lot last year; do you expect even bigger strides this year from him?

Narduzzi: Yeah, I expect big strides from Weaver. I expect big strides from Watts. I expect big strides from - we expect big strides from everybody out there on the field today. He’s no exception.

What’s his thing that he does best for you?

Narduzzi: You know what, kind of our fundamental that we talked about today was knowledge. I just tweeted out a few minutes ago a quote that I liked from what we call our quiet time in the morning. One thing I’ve got to tell you about that guy is his knowledge is good. I mean, he could be sitting as the head coach at Pitt someday. He’s got great football knowledge. We talk about all the different tools kids can have - one guy can be fast, one guy can be strong, one guy can be a good football player - one guy’s going to be really strong mentally, and he’s one of those guys mentally that knows what to do, which allows him to play at a higher level.

You bring back nine starters on defense but the two you lose are in the secondary and those guys were mainstays from the time you got here. How confident are you in having the guys to step up and replace Avonte and Jordan?

Narduzzi: I think we’ve got some quality depth back there. There’s going to be a war back there. Right now, Damar Hamlin’s playing at a high level. If I had to pick my number-one guy, I mean, Damar Hamlin - you guys saw for two years out there that “other line” (of injured players) - he is playing at a high level right now and playing fast and doing the little things right.

Every year is a new year. There are going to be holes to fill and I feel confident in what we have to do out there.

Does that group have some swagger? Damar was saying they have a little name for themselves - the “sniper gang.” They couldn’t steal “no fly zone” from some previous secondaries, but how much does that group remind of some good secondaries you’ve had in the past?

Narduzzi: I think you only find that out at the end of the year. I don’t want to sit there - they can be the snipers, they can be whatever they want to be, but at the end of the year, we’ll find out where they are and really what their name is. You guys will have a name for them, too, I’m sure.

Speaking of Damar, the fact that he’s on the field now and healthy for the first time in a long time, do you sense a sense of relief or enjoyment from the fact that he can do what he wanted to do?

Narduzzi: I think it’s enjoyment. You see his mom and his dad out here watching practice; that’s the beauty of being a Pittsburgh kid, where your mom and dad can come out on a Friday afternoon, watching, little Damir’s out there, he’s going to be a player for the future. So I think there’s a sense of relief; I mean, you’d have to ask him. I just know it’s a joy for me to watch that guy play and play the game he loves. There’s nothing worth than seeing a guy that can’t go out and do what he wants to do and what he loves to do.

If it’s being played at a high level, what impact does that field safety make in your defense?

Narduzzi: It takes 11 guys, and if one guy’s out of place - you know, it makes an impact but we expect that, that’s the expectation. It’s not something new. If he’s playing at a high level - there are going to be challenges every game, I guarantee you that. But it obviously helps to have that guy doing the little things right.

I mean, historically has that been a position that tends to get interceptions for you? The other safety seems to be involved in the run-stopping; is the field one that you tend to get more picks out of?

Narduzzi: I can’t tell you that. That’s kind of a guessing game, as far as who’s going to be that guy. Is it a linebacker? Is it a corner? Is it a safety? I’d say, generally, the safeties will get more than our corners, based on just the way offenses are nowadays. But that’s a crapshoot; if I tell you it’s a safety, Pinnock will have six interceptions by game three.

How’s Paris adjusting to cornerback?

Narduzzi: He’s doing well. He was a little up and down, that typical summer coaching out there that they give themselves, which is maybe nonexistent, to the second day, he really progressed and, like, back to normal, back to where he was when he came out of spring ball. So we got him readjusted and re-focused on the details, and he was really good yesterday and had a great pick yesterday in a drill. So we expect great things out of him. He’s doing well.