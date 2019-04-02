Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-02 12:59:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Narduzzi on running back depth, position changes, and more

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair.com
@JimHammett
Staff

We’ll start with just today since that the freshest on my mind. The offense had a great day, maybe their best day to this point. Moving the ball, running the ball, and throwing the ball, we had a l...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}