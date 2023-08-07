Pat Narduzzi addressed the media ahead of Pitt’s practice on Monday August 7th. The Panthers are now in the second week of training camp and here is everything Narduzzi had to say about training camp to this point.

Narduzzi: Good morning on a Monday. Fired up for practice No. 5 for us. As you guys took the weekend, our guys were working Sunday. We had a good practice yesterday and Saturday we had a day off to kind of recover. So we’ll have three practices and then a day off and again it’s something the NCAA gave us a couple of years ago, which I think is big. It’s been big for us in my opinion, and again, for the health and safety of our kids and giving them the time to rest their bodies, stay healthy, it’s just constant. I can’t imagine years ago when we used to do the double sessions you used to cover, but the double sessions and all that, I think we’re just in a better place as far as how we treat our kids. We’re looking forward to a good day today and pads tomorrow.

When you started last week you said you expected a little bit of rust, do you think after five practices that rust is shaken off?

Narduzzi: Yea, I think it’s a daily thing, but you know, the rust is definitely loosening up. We got the WD40 sprayed in and got it all lubricated and ready to go, but the offense had a really good day yesterday. Phil and Christian connected on some deep, deep throws yesterday and the receivers definitely were not as rusty yesterday for us. The DBs you could say were rusty, or lacked technique, but it was a good day for the receiving corps and running backs.

Who was on the receiving end on some of those deep throws?

Narduzzi: Oh gosh, Bub, Konata…who else? Kenny Johnson had a couple of them, I think. I’m probably missing somebody. Che (Nwabuko) had a great one, too. It was kind of a short one and he just took off and went. He has shown some really good things this fall so far.

Pat, you’ve been in college football a long time…

Narduzzi: Are you saying I’m old?

Well you’re younger than me…With all the realignment going on, what does it mean for college football as a whole, Pitt, and for the ACC?

Narduzzi: I don’t know what it means, all I care about is the ACC and Pitt, and really just Pitt. I think it’s crazy, it’s all money-driven, which is sad. You look at different conferences across the country where they’re going from the Atlantic to the Pacific, it just doesn’t make sense financially, especially for the other sports. I think it’s just crazy. The one thing Commissioner Phillips has done is kept stability in the ACC and everyone can talk about how they didn’t expand, but they’re looking for the right fit and it’s got to be the right fit. But to go all the way out on the west coast, does it really make sense? You’re not just talking football, would we mind a trip to Oregon or wherever it might be for a week? That’s fine, just one time, but when you talk about all the travel for all the different sports and what that does mentally and physically for a student athlete. I know what it takes going on a plane in Louisville with the time change or wherever it may be, but I can’t imagine what it does to some of these other ones. It’s tough and you won’t feel the effect for a couple of years, but when you talk to some of the other spots I think it would be…sometimes, even in recruiting, kids don’t think about all the traveling for the family and the kids until they get there and then they realize all the travel. You guys have all been on some long flights and you come back off a redeye off of a game and you know how you feel, it takes a day to recover. We don’t have a day. You don’t take the next week off after work, we have to go to work and your body and minds will be affected, I think.

What are you seeing from guys like Branson Taylor, Ryan Baer, and Ryan Jacoby who are competing for those other spots?

Narduzzi: It’s a work in progress, I think. I think when you look at it, Branson competing and Ryan Baer and Jacoby are competing. I think it’s a daily thing. You’re not sitting on one guy and saying, ‘he’s the guy, it’s a done deal’ but it’s just everyday those guys are taking steps to get better and fixing issues they may have had the previous day. It’s a work in progress and it’s nothing like you click your fingers and all the sudden it’s like, ‘Wow look at that guy’ but they all can play for us, it’s just who is going to be the best for us?

How was your trip to Canton on Saturday?

Narduzzi: It was nice and short, no time changes. It was quick. It was awesome, we went over there to see Darrelle and the whole Aliquippa team was there. That was awesome, what a great player and a proud Pitt man is what he is. I know it was the NFL and the hall of fame there, but as a college guy and remembering what he did in college and then he player in the pros. He’s a true legend and we’re proud here in Pittsburgh.

You had a pretty good backup QB situation last year, do you feel like Christian can develop into that same type of guy?

Narduzzi: No question about it, and Nate Yarnell, same thing. We’ve got three quarterbacks, I really believe. That quarterback room and I think I may have started off Day 1 talking about how the quarterback room is in good shape right now, as good as its been since I got here. We’re happy with the guys in that room and Christian had a great day as well. Nate didn’t get as many reps or else he probably would’ve been good too. They’re throwing it pretty good right now.

You had a change in your recruiting staff with Karlo moving on, how important was he to what you guys did and how does it change what you do moving forward?

Narduzzi: Well just like any other position in this building, we’re going to go find someone just as good or better. Karlo is awesome. We love Karlo and hopefully he’s getting engaged. Karlo, no pressure, but I think it’s about time. You’ve been dating her for 10 or 11 years. So he’s going to be making a little bit more money. Karlo, congrats on your engagement. He’s done a great job here. Karlo is kind of like the social guy. Recruiting weekends, he just took over and made people feel comfortable. He was awesome and we’re going to miss him.