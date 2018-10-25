Pat Narduzzi talked about the off week, preparing for Duke and more on Thursday, and here’s a full rundown of his comments.

Narduzzi: Finally back to game week. I think our kids are excited about having a game this weekend. I think it’s always tough, open weeks, you sit there and say ‘Get fresh’ but the kids get anxious as well, I think, because they love to play the game and I know the coaches love to coach the game. So it’s good to have another one coming up and we’ve got a really, really good football team coming in Duke. They’ll be hungry and well-coached, so we have to come out and play our best football game.

What brought about your defensive effort of the season against Notre Dame?

Narduzzi: You know, I don’t know. Is it game seven? Is it little-by-little getting comfortable? Is it little-by-little a new coordinator feeling comfortable with what he’s doing? You say it’s the best; I don’t know if I’d agree with you. There’s other games that were pretty good, too.

Stat-wise.

Narduzzi: Stat-wise, I guess, yeah, but stats; Jerry, you have to stop looking at the stats. But stats don’t mean everything. And again, it’s a different style of offense, as well. I mean, we’ve faced - so what is it? I don’t know. I can’t put my finger on it. But different teams do different stuff and there’s different matchups. Notre Dame’s big and physical and fast; I mean, they have bigger wideouts that maybe aren’t that slot receiver like TJ’s going to be this weekend, so there’s different matchups that are different, but they’re - you know, game seven. I don’t know. Game eight’s going to be even better, hopefully.

Style-wise, is Duke a little bit like Notre Dame?

Narduzzi: I would say they’re more similar to other teams. I would say they’re more like, you know, North Carolina, they’re more like UCF, they’re more like that, as far as what they do, how they do it. They’re spread, they’re going to snap the ball somewhere between 17 and 22, 23 seconds, so they’ll try to tempo you, they’ll try to quick-snap you at 10 seconds, they may on the third third down of the day try to fast-ball you so we can’t get our personnel out there and see if we can get either a busted timeout or get too many guys on the field. So they’re going to do all of those same things, which Notre Dame didn’t really try to do that.

You mention different styles of offenses, different matchups, but can that help explain the success you’ve had against this Duke program since you’ve been here? Is there something you guys do versus something they do?

Narduzzi: I don’t remember what they did in the past. They change a little bit every year, offensively and defensively. They do different stuff. They do a good job of self-scouting what they’re doing. They’re going to come out in a formation - last week, it was tight end trips, tight end, off-back offset, and that was kind of their inside-zone run for the day. We’ve obviously practiced that. Last year, they came out and gave us a lot of zero-zero personnel with five wideouts on the field. They had done it in the past, we practiced a lot of that this year. We may see none of it, but we’ve practiced it because you have to, because that’s what they liked a year ago. So we know where they like to go, but they’re going to give us something different that we’re going to have to adjust to during the game.

Do you consider Coach Cutcliffe to be one of the offensive guys that is challenging in that way, that he is very willing to throw out last year’s gameplan and do something completely different if he thinks he can get an advantage?

Narduzzi: Well, they’re not going to come out and run the same gameplan and neither are we from what we did a year ago. But he’s really good at that. If you looked at my summer notes, the first thing I said is, they’re good at running plays and complementing everything off of it. I mean, they’re going to come out in this formation and they’re going to run the ball and they’re going to run the ball and then they’re going to have a nice little play-action or RPO off of that. That sets it up. They just do a nice job of trying to keep you off-balance, I think. I think they do a great job. As good as anybody does.

You talked about Elias Reynolds a little bit Monday, but how far has he come in his development, either from last year as a redshirt freshman when he wasn’t ready to step in for Quintin Wirginis, or training camp this year when you were hoping you wouldn’t need him this year - is he one of those guys that has stuck around and sort of been patient and progressed how you would want him to?

Narduzzi: I would say ‘patience’ would not be a word I would associate with Elias. I think he wanted to start a year ago. But patience has paid off, but it wasn’t always easy for him to have patience. But I’m really, really proud of him. The biggest improvement he’s made - first of all, he’s as physical of a linebacker as you’re going to have. I mean, when he hits you, he pops you. Quintin can pop you, but when Elias hits you, he hits you. You hear it in practice. He’s an explosive middle linebacker, period.

But the biggest improvement he’s made is just his maturity, and the patience you talked about that he maybe didn’t have - you know, everything pays off, and he just kept working at it. And again, your time comes. Everybody wants to play, but when you’re healthy, sometimes that doesn’t happen. It’s just not in the cards for you. But as soon as something happens and it’s that next man up, are you ready to go? And he’s been ready. He’s just like this - it’s just good to see. You’re not walking in after practice going, ‘What did Elias do today?’ Like, he’s got it. It took time, but he’s got it down and I trust him to get the fronts lined up the right way and make all the little checks that we need to make up front. And again, it’s a maturity thing and he’s really done a nice job.

It’s tough to start. Sometimes you get a guy, comes in the middle of the game and he has no problem; then he gets a start and it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have all this pressure on me.’ But it didn’t faze him at all, so I don’t think it will faze him in his second start this week.

You talked about guys getting antsy during the off week; how as coaches do you try to quell that or keep them engaged? Did you do anything on Saturday?

Narduzzi: No. We gave them free time. That will keep them engaged. But no. We didn’t do anything special Saturday except give them time away from the program and give them a chance to get fresh. But it’s never - I mean, you’re watching guys play on Saturday and you’re like, ‘Why aren’t we playing?’ It’s always kind of an empty feeling. Maybe it’s just me being antsy. Maybe it’s just me. Maybe they didn’t feel it. Maybe they’re fired up, excited they didn’t have a game. But I think they’re ready for another game.

How did you spend your Saturday?

Narduzzi: With an iPad on my lap, watching games and watching my iPad. We have all of our [inaudible] on our iPads and all the stats on there, so that’s how we spent it.

It seemed like your coaches were on the road a ton last week; how did you balance recruiting with also the self-evaluation and game plans?

Narduzzi: The coordinators and head coach did a lot of that and came in and - we didn’t have everybody on the road. Our staff was out on - everybody was out on Monday and Friday. Our coordinators and I were in on Tuesday, so that’s what we did, a lot of that on Tuesday - look at what we’re doing and that kind of stuff.

Can you make drastic changes in a week? What’s the limit on how much you can really - is it just some tweaks?

Narduzzi: There’s some tweaks. You can’t make major changes. You’re not going to change your whole offense, your whole defense, you’re not going to put in a new front. You’re crazy; it won’t work. But you can make tweaks and you can have a focus on fundamentals at a certain - you know, what are we not doing well? Let’s work on that fundamental on Wednesday and Thursday. It’s like, what do we need to be more successful at what we’re doing? You’re never going to fix anything 100%; it’s what you’ve got. You’re going into game eight, we’ve just got to try to fix it, make it better and do what we do well.

You said gameplans are not going to be the same as they were a year ago, but when you have a guy run for 250 against a team, how do you use that going into this year?

Narduzzi: We’re going to put him on the right side of the quarterback and we’re going to put Ollison on the left side and we’re going to run 22 that way and run Ollison that way and see which one they run with more.

I don’t know. If we have the success running the football that we had a year ago, that’d be great. We’re going to do similar stuff, try to change it up, mix it up, maybe give them a new wrinkle here and there. That’s what you do. You do what you do. You can’t change it too much. But there’s always more stuff that you have in your arsenal that you haven’t used yet that we’ve used during camp that, maybe, ‘Hey, they haven’t seen this so we’ll throw a lot of different things at them.’

Would you say Darrin is pretty fresh, relatively speaking, after seven games? He doesn’t have a ton of carries.

Narduzzi: He doesn’t have a ton of carries. I would say, if you had to say who’s fresher, him or Ollison, I would say probably Darrin. But we’re going to get them both going Saturday and we’ll see who goes.

Their linebackers will be a big part in trying to stop that run, too. 34, Humphries is kind of hurt so I won’t ask about him -

Narduzzi: I can talk about injuries for them. I’m not talking about our guys. But maybe you’d have to ask Coach Cut about him.

Yeah, 44, Giles-Harris, what makes him such a productive player and as disruptive as he is, and how do you try to limit his impact on the game?

Narduzzi: He’s a productive player, he’s tough, he’s physical and he knows what he’s doing. And he plays fast because he knows what he’s doing. I always believed that. And Humphries, same thing, he’s good and he’s tough, so I expect to see 34 out there in the middle running their deal, because he took a hit and what did he do? He came back. So if he was able to come back in that game, I expect to see him starting in the middle there. He’s a tough kid. You watch the TV copy and you watch him on the sideline; the guy’s going to be back. He’s out there riding a bike. He’s fine. He’ll be fine.

If the quarterback’s back after two weeks, they have some magic medicine down there at Duke.

Did you see any carryover from the Notre Dame game in practice, guys getting it? It seemed like you were disguising coverages really well against Notre Dame?

Narduzzi: Where do you get your information, Jerry?

You weren’t disguising coverages well?

Narduzzi: I don’t know if we were or not.

Did you see any carryover in practice, either this week or last week?

Narduzzi: Um, yeah. I don’t know how to answer it. We see carryover every day, but I don’t - carryover from disguising the coverage? We do what we do. We didn’t change anything - we didn’t do anything against Notre Dame that we didn’t do against the team before that and the team before that. There’s some little tweaks here and there, but it’s not like - we didn’t change a coverage or a front.

But it’s working better. Are you executing better?

Narduzzi: Maybe. Maybe we’re calling the defenses at the right time, too. Who knows? You know? It’s hard to figure it out.

You’ve got Tasyir trying to work his way back, but for the most part, is this as healthy a team as you’ve had in late October that you can remember?

Narduzzi: Probably not. I don’t know. Maybe we’re not as healthy as you think we are. We never are.