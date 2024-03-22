Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi met with the media following the team’s practice on Friday afternoon. Narduzzi updated how his team is performing after six practices and looked ahead to the first scrimmage of spring ball which will be held tomorrow at Acrisure Stadium.

Narduzzi: All right, gentlemen, it's Friday. We usually don't go on a Friday. We usually try to give them a day off in between, but we just went spiders today, which was regulated by the NCAA to get a spider practice in. I think we have to have four, so we've got three in already. First two plus today, and then we'll have one prior to the spring game. But again, we went today so that next week we go Tuesday, Thursday.

And Happy Easter, everybody. We give off the guys a three-day weekend Good Friday, Saturday, and you know an Easter Sunday, so that's kind of the reasoning behind it. But again, energetic practice. Anytime you go back to back sometimes they're looking at you like, ‘what are you doing?’ But you know great attitude today, great focus, you know talked about details and discipline today and you know in our team meeting, but we got a game tomorrow. It’s game day. We’ll go to the Acrisure Stadium and put it on. There will be like 22 guys in there who have never been in that stadium, at least on the grass with a helmet on. Might have been there for an official visit or something like that, but they'll be there. So we'll go out there for about two hours and it'll be live. Quarterbacks will be in red jerseys and we will get a lot of work done. We'll get a lot of plays done. Some little fun fact I can give you, you know, from last year we had practice five, not counting today, but practice three, four, five this year compared to practice three, four, five last year. We've got 48 more plays, which is almost a game. You know, you think about by the end of spring ball, we may have like, instead of just 15 practices, it's like, you know, we cheated the NCAA and got 18. Just getting more plays in. The more plays you get…it's repetition, repetition, repetition. So just something I had the GAs look at yesterday because I was just curious. It seems like we're getting a lot of plays. It seems like after practice, we’re watching a lot of video just to get through it. And it's like, it's 5 o'clock, and we're still watching practice tape. You guys know right now, shoot, it's almost noon. So that's what we got going. So, fired up, fired up to see what we have tomorrow. And we'll have some good weather. I told the guys so be prepared. If there's a, you know, a windstorm, rainstorm, probably the only thing that puts us in is a tornado, and we know that's not gonna happen.

So, questions?

When you talk about getting 15 more plays in per practice, does that surprise you because you’re in the middle on an install?

Narduzzi: No, I mean like I said the offense are put the offensive in the volume that they put in is really remarkable, in my opinion, based on the stuff they're doing, how much they're doing, the motions and shifts and all that stuff. Besides the personnel, we're doing a lot more offense than we've done in the past. I thought it would be more than 15 plays a practice, which is a whole new, that's a whole period.I mean, we're getting about 16 to 20 plays in a period. So that's a whole it's like we're getting an extra period a day but we're not you know it's not on this on the schedule. So you know it doesn't shock me just with the tempo and the teaching that's going on I guess. But again we're not you know those 15 plays aren't all done perfect right, but that's why you run them to fix them and watch a videotape and go hey you see why, and it’s like, ‘Oh, I got it coach’ and then hopefully because they made that mistake on a on a Friday they won't make it on a Saturday.

Who are some of the players you’ve seen leading the charge this offseason?

Narduzzi: You know, our coaches. I hate to say it, you know, it's our coaches and it's our kids. Kids got to take ownership and do it themselves, but you know, it's just like after practice. I said, hey, it's game time tomorrow. Get your minds right, get ready to roll. And if you don't know something, get in and see your coaches. We're here. I'm not gonna make you come in, I can't make you come in. We've got 20 hours a week that we got to you know stay within that window, but that voluntary time get in now get in tonight you know get in tomorrow morning we're here and that's what that's what we do. It’s on them to get in here all as we can do is it tell them hey come see me but we can't make them.

Do the extra plays mean extra snaps for all of your quarterbacks?

Narduzzi: Yea, oh yeah it's snaps for everybody. I tell you our quarterbacks we've gotten a lot of snaps with our quarterbacks. I mean, they're all getting snaps. Okay. At least I should say every scholarship guy is getting a lot of snaps right now, which was not the case in the past. I told you, Nate Yarnell didn't get any ones or twos in the past. It was more, you know, I want to say NFL-ish, but it was kind of like, QB1 one gets all the reps and the backup gets the scout reps from what I watch out there. It was more of that style, which, you know, wasn't my favorite, but I’m just the head coach, I’m not the offense coordinator. Everybody's got to live the philosophy, as long as it works, I'm good.

What are some of those other quarterbacks showing?

Narduzzi: They’re getting better every day. I'll start with Dugger, a young guy. I love him. He's got just a great demeanor to him every day. But he's going to get some reps tomorrow in the Ack, I guess our kids call it. I'm interested to see what he can do. He knows what to do, but I think he's a little shy going out there like right now. Things moving fast, but I think even just after yesterday's practice, he told Coach Bell he's ready to go. Coach Bell will say, ‘hey Julian, get in there next series, or hey, you're supposed to go every three series.’ Tell him before practice, but that third series comes and he ain't going in there. He's now starting to come out of his shell. So that's part of the process with Julian. So Julian's doing a nice job. Ty Dieffenbach has gotten better every day. He's done some nice things. And again, you talk about these young guys that are new, really to campus or been here for a year, whatever it is, but their offense is new. These older guys will handle the change, you know, a lot better than the younger guys will. So they're doing a nice job. And then, you know, then you got Eli, Christian, and Nate were getting the majority of the reps, I would say.

Is that his philosophy, to get the other quarterbacks more snaps, or is it just because there’s more snaps because they're going so much faster?

Narduzzi: It’s his philosophy to get more snaps, just giving them an opportunity to go out there and throw it and play the game, You guys probably for see in the pre-practice and the ABCs you're seeing other every quarterback throw. OK. Did you ever see that before? No, you never saw any of those other guys throw. I mean, it was you know, there's usually three red jerseys back there sitting like this bored to death. So I think it's good just to get those guys that come out to play football, regardless if they're gonna start for us or never play it down for us to least get you know opportunity to throw it around a little bit.

What have you seen from Kenny Johnson this camp? It just seems like he's a little bigger, he's kind of walking around with more confidence…

Narduzzi: Yeah, Kenny's a beauty now. I'll tell you what, he’s talked about, a guy that just comes in every day to work, comes in with a smile on his face. There's nothing I like more than a guy that has a smile on his face, which comes down to that attitude. I mean, he comes into work every day and happy. Those are the guys you love. And he, like you said, he's bigger, he's stronger, and he's more physical. He's probably one of the best blockers out there. If you want to get the block, if you know there's a block that's important. And I think you guys have seen some of that perimeter drill. Have you guys been out there for some of that? Like he does it, where they're blocking and throwing bubbles and all that stuff. He does a great job blocking, you know, throughout the practice, but you know, obviously in that drill as well.

How are the other running backs doing pushing Rodney?

Narduzzi: Yeah, Daniel Carter's doing a nice job. You know, it's funny, you see all these guys in pre, I guess, in OTAs and all the winter conditioning and then, as coaches and new coaches, they have their opinions like, ‘oh, I like this guy’ you know, and then all of a sudden when the pads come on, it becomes a little bit different. But Daniel's just kind of slowly moved up the depth chart and done a nice job, which doesn't shock me at all. That's who he is. He's just always going to do everything right. He knows what he's doing. Desmond's been out early for a little bit, just dinged up with a little hamstring. He took a few reps today, so I'm looking forward to seeing him. Maybe he gets 10, 15. We'll regulate some of what those guys do. That's Desmond, and Juelz continues to get confidence. I think he looked really good today because his whole coaching staff, his head coach Jerry was here today. So he looked like he had another gear today. He better show off for his peoples. I'm trying to think of who else I'm missing there. And then, you know, Wiz, you know, Montravis Lloyd, is doing a nice job too. So he's made some nice plays. And Derek Davis. So those guys are all pushing. We're going to play, I mean, with the tempo you're going, you're playing six, you have six receivers that are considered really starters. You're going to have at least three tailbacks that you're going, hey, you know, we're going to be, they're all starters. I mean, just a different tempo. It's not like you run a play, then come back in the huddle and stay for 18 seconds, get your breath and go out there. It's going to go. We'll have to get, you guys will see a little bit, you know, some of the tempo tomorrow, depending on what we do.

Where do some of the guys that you guys go from just spiders or regular shirts and shorts to pads that you go from seeing?

Narduzzi: You know, it's hard to tell for me. Everybody turns it up, you know, going from what we were today, spiders, tomorrow. You want all those guys to play the same speed. Come on. But you know, there's going to be that…we better, everybody better crank it up when they get into the live period tomorrow or the shells period or even a pads practice. But I can't say there's any, you know, we got to calm guys down. You know, there's the guys that, you know, like Dayon, you know, even today, like Dayon ‘slow down, we got Spiders on, slow down.’ So, but I’d rather have to slow guys down than have to, you know, get up, you know, get a bat and try to, you know, hit him in the butt with a bat or my foot to get their motor going. So, I would say we have to slow guys down, like PJ, Cruce Brookins. I'm looking at the guys on defense that play with…like they forget the tempo. That's why I sit out there with a microphone, just saying what the tempo is. Because I think they forget. They get caught up in a play, and they hit this guy, and then they just forget. Oh, yeah, I forgot. Because you have four different tempos that we like to use out there. As far as just the live, we're hitting the tackle and taking him to the ground. And then thud. We got what we call whiz, and we have an NFL tempo, that we call it. So you've got all these different tempos, they've got to control it just so we don't go live all day and we can't be going NFL tempo, which is the least of the tempo.

Obviously, your offensive system right now is going through a change, but what have you seen from the operation from the special teams with Jacob taking over?

Narduzzi: Yeah, you know, Coach Bro, as he goes by, has done a nice job. It’s just a different way of doing it. And I might have mentioned that earlier in spring, it's been going well. It's been more fundamentals as opposed to scheme. Matter of fact, practice six today was the first day that we actually lined up in a punt formation and put it all together. But we've been doing a lot of different things as far as just the drills. And you guys see some of them pre-practice and all that stuff that we do. So we have not lined up in a kickoff team. I think yesterday was our first true field goal period together. Ben Sauls was 100%. So it's good to see some of those things going. And it gets a little by little, it’s a process. But again, it's just been more fundamental than more schematics, which just tells you that Coach Bro got confidence in the scheme part of it and in getting the kids to he's going to keep it simple enough that they'll know what to do and it's more about the fundamentals.

How has the back and forth dialogue been with you and Coach Bell?

Narduzzi: Like I’ve told you guys in the past. I don't micromanage the offense at all. I let it go. You know, I try to, you know. I'm learning as we go, I got I got a lot of good words. I got a cheat sheet to help me learn. And that's the education there is going well. But like, it's just me giving little tips on this or that, like, you know, their tempo, you know, last couple of days. Here’s an example in the last couple of days, it's like, ‘Well, he's, you know, he's not getting lined up, he doesn't get the call from the sideline, because it's fast tempo, you gotta get your eyes to the sideline.’ I'm like, ‘hey, Kade, this is what we do on defense.’ So I just relate like what we do on defense, we're always yelling eyes, eyes, eyes. So this is something we've done forever since at Michigan State through the years. But defensively, you finish the play. We always talk about this when we're playing tempo. You're playing Tennessee, that tempo. Finish the play. Like a lot of guys think about, I got to get back for next play. You're like, finish the last play and then sprint home, which home is where you belong, which for a receiver is sprint, get to the line of scrimmage. If you're in a 20-yard path, the first thing you have to do is sprint your tail back, but as you're sprinting back, get your eyes, like you can't get over near the huddle or something like that and then look back. It's too late. So as I'm sprinting back. You’ve got to train these receivers and most of the time it's the receivers because they're, away from the quarterback. The quarterback can tell the O-line what to do. But just, you know, getting those receivers trained to look to the sideline every time. So you're on a 40-yard route, you've got to be sprinting back to get lined up for the next play and see from a different part of the field. It might be near sideline, far sideline to get that call. I said, we're always saying, ‘eyes, eyes, eyes.’ So if you've got three wideouts right there, and Jerry, obviously, is the smartest, and you two young guys don't know what to do. Like Jerry can be just as you're coming back, ‘hey, eyes, eyes! Just breathe it out. Make sure, eyes, all of a sudden, now Chris starts looking like, oh yeah, I forgot.’ All those things. So that's just little stuff that…just teaching, little things like that. I've been charting the timing of things, which he's never done before. I'm like, ‘how fast do we snap in the ball? I mean, 75% of the time, we've snapped the ball. This spring so far, not including today…because I don't have the stats yet. But practice five, we've snapped 75% of the snaps within 22 seconds. So we're not gonna be worried about delay of games, right? We've got a 40 second clock. So we're snapping the ball. That's that's 75% of the time. So, you know, just little stuff like that where I want to track it.

And how many under 10 seconds?

Narduzzi: I won't give you that stuff. But that's those are things that you know, just little things that I'm not trying to tell them how to run a route or what the quarterback needs to do or how to run a run play. Those are things that they better know how to do because that's what I hired them to do. do. But just to help them be more efficient and track what they're doing.