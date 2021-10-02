Narduzzi on Pickett, the defense, and more

Pat Narduzzi met with the media after his team’s 52-21 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday. Here is a complete rundown of all he had to say.

Narduzzi: A lot of excitement in the locker room, our kids are, happy, obviously, and you go on the road and get an ACC win and do it in that fashion. Just proud of our kids. You know, I think a couple of weeks ago we had a wake up call and our captains just continue to do a great job leading this football team. It's player led. I don't do anything. I just watch them go. Kenny is playing at a high level. Our defense did some great things, those two early interceptions. We had John taking one to the house, just sparks everybody. But we continue to just feed off each other and then the offense is just hard to stop right now. I'm just happy the way our kids played. That was a good football team, too. Don't kid yourself who we just beat. That was not some average team that was a good football team that took Clemson to the wire and took down North Carolina, ranked team last week. So it's a nice victory on the road. I think they're hard on the road and our kids came ready to play and they deserve it. So, questions.

Kenny is playing at a high level, what do you think is working for him specifically right now?

Narduzzi: I mean, talk about his freshman year to his sophomore year or two. You know, it's just you grow up and he's made himself a lot of money coming back. I can tell you that. He should be a Heisman candidate. I don't know if they're talking about it out there or not, but I mentioned it at halftime to Latricia. It's just what he is right now. The guy is so smooth. He's so calm. He's so calm that in the second quarter, a two minute situation he runs, it’s a scramble and he scrambles out of the pocket. He looks over checks the chains to see to make sure he didn't cross the line of scrimmage that throws the ball to Lucas. It's just like, Whipple doesn’t coach that. That guy it's year after year. He's just a smart football player and it takes it takes time to get that where you want it to be. And he's put the work in. He deserves what he's getting right now.

What did you like about your defense coming up with two fourth down stops?

Narduzzi: Three, I think. Three. We talked about maybe it got down to a couple of times right before the half on a screen. We blitzed our guys didn’t - we always talk about blitzing smart and we ran right by the tailback. The tailback doesn’t block it on a screen, but give them credit they got it. But our guys buckled down and and played. So I mean, just play the next play and our guys just continue to play. We've been kind of average down there on the goal line when people have gotten down there. So it was good to see two stops down there. And again, our guys keep learning from their lessons that you make and that's what the game of football is.

Going into an off week now. Opening ACC play in this emphatic way. How important is it to you then coming out of this win to get it the way you guys did?

Narduzzi: It's nice. It's nice to go on the open week. Some of our coaches - we’ll hit the road recruiting a little bit, but it’ll be nice to get in schools. It'd be nice to wear the Panther head and Pitt script as you walk around some high schools and and it's nice. We’ll get a chance to get a little bit healthy. We’ll practice twice next week, but the next one sitting right there. Virginia Tech is sitting right there ready for us, and it’s never easy down there. We know that. We’ve had our struggles down there, so it's time to take it on the road again. It's not always you play your first two ACC games on the road, so that’s not an easy task at all. But we'll get a week and get a little extra time to prepare for them and prepare a great big game plan.

Pickett's playing at a high level, but what do you think about Jordan Addison right now?

Narduzzi: Lights out, A Biletnikoff type guy. He's outstanding. Ans again, he was he was average today. He had a couple of drops which he usually doesn't have. I don't see those very often, but he's playing at a high level and obviously that makes Kenny… Our guys have done a great job on scramble drills, some what we call v-cuts and just getting open and giving Kenny a chance. Anytime you talk about throwing it like you did, you got to look at the offensive line and the protection they had. We had a couple of holding calls late down the line, there were some face masks in there that our guys were getting a little frustrated with, so they try to pull back. But you've just got to keep your composure, but our O-Line is playing well too.

North Carolina was sacked eight time against Georgia Tech. What does that say about the protection as a whole?

Narduzzi: It was good. I mean, I think we gave up one sack early in the first at the end of the first year, or early in the second. I think Kenny got hit, but they brought a corner off, but we didn't have it protected. You know that guy was going to be free. I'm looking for sacks on here and see where the heck that category is. But I think we had just we gave up one sack. Kenny scrambling and and making plays with his feet. So they've done a nice job as well as the Tight Ends.

They were 2-of-11 on third downs. What did you like about your third-down defense?

Narduzzi: We talked and one our keys to victory was it doesn’t matter what happens on first and second we had to win money down. We knew that it wasn't going to be easy, especially against that odd front that they've got. We knew it wouldn't be easy on defense. So that was one of our focuses was, hey who cares what happens on first and second down? When it gets to conversion time that money down, that third or fourth down when we do go for it, that we're going have to make plays on that down. Somebody’s going to make plays and we got a lot of playmakers out there. They took turns, whoever it was. I think Taysir had a big catch on a third down, I believe maybe a fourth down down inside the 20, I think. So just guys making plays in big-time situations.

You were 5-of-6 in the red zone today. Was that a focus coming into today?

Narduzzi: It’s been a focus since spring ball. I’ve said this over and over again, Kessman is gone and and not that we don't trust Sam (Scarton) because he had a nice field good today, which was great to see and get that confidence and I don’t know how far it was, but it was pretty good. That’s a big time kick for him. We've been focusing on the red zone and what we do down there. So it's been like it's been that way all year. We scoring touchdowns instead of field goals. That's the biggest difference from last year. Last year we moved it down there and then we we'd get stuck a lot. So we're not getting stuck anymore. And it's a tribute to Coach Whipple and the offensive staff with what they've done in that situation.

Abanikanda had two touchdowns today, do you think that will help his confidence?

Narduzzi: You know what, I wish he wouldn’t have stepped out of bounds that one time either. I think they’ve all got confidence right now. I think offensively kids got confidence. Riley Hammond looked good too. Could have put another one up on him almost did by accident, but we told him to get down anyway. Late in the game, let's run the clock out. We didn't need give him a two minute like we did last year when Vince broke one. But they are all playing well. Vince is doing a good job, Izzy it doesn't matter who scores touchdowns, it's the protections, all those little things you don't see when you know they don't have the ball in your hands. They're part of that protection.

Anything different in preparing for the upcoming games?

Narduzzi: We’re going to try to win. We’re kind of in a routine that we'll try to stick to the routine of what we do, how we do it. Coach Narduzzi would be the dummy to change what we're doing right now. Just keep doing what we're doing and keep getting better. We talk about getting 3% better. So our goal is - we get two weeks that we should be a lot better next week when we step on the field against a nasty, tough Virginia Tech football team.

Was there something with the surface today? It looked like a lot of guys were slipping.

Speaker 1: You know, I don't know. It looked a little slippery, it almost looked orange at times. I'm not sure what it was, but it didn't seem like a regular field turf. I don't know. I didn’t go out there feel it, but there was some guys slipping for sure.

Coming into the game Tech was averaging over 200 yards on the ground Gibbs was limited to -10 yards…

Narduzzi: Negative 10? Wow.

How important was that?

Narduzzi: Again, our goal was to out-rush them today. Again, you talk about keys to victory. Always got five keys to victory and I talked about money down, one of the other ones was we're going to win the rushing war. And I think Gibbs is outstanding and I listened to the presser and they’ve got a slew of backs. Last week the offensive coordinator said they’ve got three backs that could play anywhere in the country. So I think he is special. I think especially scary on kickoff returns. He almost popped one. He obviously had a great screen, but the focus was, we knew were going to throw RPOs. They hit us out of deep ball and on an RPO. I think we wanted to get Brandon Hill out of the game, but we couldn't get him out. He was sucking wind a little bit, I don’t know how many plays it was, but he was sucking wind and we knew and I think maybe they saw maybe a second wind a little bit. But the goal was to go in there, make sure we stopped the run. And I don't care about the RPO, it doesn't matter. We just gotta make sure we stop the run. And when you do that, you’ve got a chance to win the game.

Tech’s defense played well last week against UNC, what seemed different for you guys?

Narduzzi: Number eight. Number eight, the quarterback Kenny Pickett, put him on your Heisman watch list.

Was there anything you saw in how they played last week that you guys believed you could exploit today?

Naruzzi: It’s a great game plan. Number Eight has got a lot to do with it. But you know, again, give credit to our offensive coaches scheming them up and doing some things that we thought would work against what they did and what they do. Our passing attack is is rolling. And, you know, we felt like it could exploit that.