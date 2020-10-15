Narduzzi on Pickett, facing Miami, and more
Pat Narduzzi addressed the media one final time before his team takes on Miami for a noon kickoff on Saturday. Here is a rundown of his remarks. Week six. We’ve had a great week of practice. I cont...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news