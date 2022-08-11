Narduzzi on Konata Mumpfield, the offensive line depth, and more

Pat Narduzzi spoke ahead of the team's practice on Thursday. The Pitt head coach talked about his offensive line depth, the upcoming scrimmage, and more. Here is a complete rundown of everything he had to say.

Narduzzi: Alright guys, good morning to you. Another beautiful day, the sun's out today in Pittsburgh. Coming out of practice 9, going into No. 10 we've got a spiders day tomorrow, so it's really light and a really good scrimmage planned for Saturday, and it's going to be an important one — probably the most important of the year. Looking forward to seeing what we have there. Just to give you a little tidbit, I think we have a ton of football in right now: offensively, defensively, and even special teams-wise, just some of the things we're doing. Maybe the biggest install we've had in, as far as the complete stuff. Defense we've got more stuff in than we've ever had in, I think at this point. I think the same offensively when you combine everything with what we've done in the past, just the combined package it seems like there's a lot in and Coach Cignetti does a great job of tweaking stuff, kind of like we do defensively, not a total change, but tweaking stuff. It's fun to watch. They've got a different flavor everyday, they're changing something and it's just one little thing that makes a big difference. I'm impressed with our players and the knowledge that they have right now to put it altogether at this point.

Why is Saturday the most important scrimmage?

Narduzzi: Because it's a scrimmage. I feel like we've been in camp forever and we haven't had a scrimmage yet. Just the way the days lie, I like to do it on a Saturday, like a game day, make it like a game day. It's important because there's a chance to go out there and do it live and really get it going. I'm looking forward to it, and I wish we had one three days ago to be honest with you.

You are giving them more knowledge, how are they handling all that so far?

Narduzzi: They're doing a great job, that's the impressive thing. We can throw it all at them but if they don't compete out there on the field then and show that they understand - it's been impressive really the way they've put it altogether. Our offense has done a lot more 'field meets', they call them, where they are meeting on the field walking through...sometimes out here, today they were in the indoor walking through stuff. They've done a great job installing and the kids have done a great job picking it all up.

In some of the videos you guys release Konata Mumpfield is making big plays and diving catches, what are you seeing from him?

Narduzzi: He needs to stop diving for passes, that's the first thing. He's a football player, we know he's going to make plays and I grabbed him a couple of days ago and I said, 'listen, stop doing that. We need to get you to September 1st and the rest of the season.' So he's a playmaker, he's got great ball skills and he's got a knack of getting open and that's impressive and our offense can definitely use that tool.

Do you mean he was diving for passes he didn't need to dive for, or you don't want him to get hurt?

Narduzzi: I don't want to see him getting hurt at practice. Remember Nick Patti going for the end zone...

But in a game you'd want to see him diving for passes...

Narduzzi: In a game, yes. You've seen him dive and you say, OK he can make those contested coaches, now slow down.'You've made the point, let's get to Saturday.

The transfer portal has been a hot topic of debate, but it could be a big benefit this year for the team, especially on offense thinking quarterback, running back, and wide receiver...

Narduzzi: Throw Karter Johnson in that whole mix, Shayne Simon, don't forget about those guys. There's a few of them, Tylar Wiltz same thing. I think all of those guys are going to make an impact and as who we are as a team this year. I think we've done a great job of selecting those guys and we'll continue to see where that goes...we'll find out September 1st, and a little bit more Saturday afternoon.

All of those guys you mentioned are veterans and not freshmen and sophomores, how important was it to add that veteran leadership?

Narduzzi: It is, but you're evaluating talent and say OK he's done it before. So you feel like you've got the maturity to come in and transfer. It's not like we're taking a freshman that didn't like it over here and come in here and see if he likes it and he hasn't proven anything yet. They are guys that have played football that what we were looking for and getting the right guys to fit what we need.

You talked about installs, do you feel like you are ahead of schedule or right on schedule?

Narduzzi: We are ahead of schedule install-wise, but probably on-schedule as far as where we are. We'll find out a lot on Saturday If you go out there at Heinz Field...Heinz Field — Acrisure Stadium, old Heinz Field and don't do it the right way and choke up then it's a different thing. But right now I feel good with where we are in practice and our thud and live sessions. We'll have a few today where we'll go live, it's still to be seen.

Is there one position group where you feel like, 'wow we have a lot going here?'

Narduzzi: I would have to say if I had to pick one, you made me pick one...it's that offensive line right now. The starting unit has done a great job and if you look at the backups right now in Branson (Taylor), Ryan Baer, and (Ryan) Jacoby, and Zubovic and Kradel, who kind of have been rotating with the one's. It's a solid, solid unit. I mean Terrence Moore has been doing a heck of a job at a center. I would say that as a unit, and that wasn't the case in the spring game if you recall. We barely had one unit and it was kind of split up and what we look like on the O-Line right now compared to what we looked like in the spring game that you last saw us is totally different.

What kind of camp is Goncalves having?

Narduzzi: He's having a great camp so far. He's into it..