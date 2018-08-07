Pat Narduzzi met the media before Pitt’s first practice in full pads Tuesday, and here’s what he had to say.

Narduzzi: Obviously we’ve got the first day in pads today. I think our kids are excited. Yesterday’s practice was a lot better, like I thought it would be. It’s amazing how you can just kind of guess, and I guess the reason I can say, ‘Hey, one day looked like this and the next day is going to be better’ - because I know our kids. We’ve got the best kids in the country; there’s no one better. I listen to some of our new coaches go, ‘God, these guys are unbelievable’ and it’s true. You’ve got someone from the outside, comes in, been here for six months, four months, whatever it’s been, they’re like, ‘We’ve got great kids.’

I think that’s where it starts. These guys are fun to coach every day and today will be sloppier than tomorrow, which is our day off. But the first day in pads will be a little sloppier than the next time we come out in pads. So we’re excited. I think the kids are. And it should be a great day.

How many pads practices are you allowed in August?

Narduzzi: I don’t know. As many as you want? The first two days - I don’t think there’s a regulation after that; it’s just us taking care of our kids. But the first two days were just helmets. The next two days we’re in shells. After that you can go what you want. But obviously we don’t come out every day in pads. Before a scrimmage, usually we’ll come out in shells, just to lighten it up. But it depends. We’ll have a couple we’re going to call ‘spiders,’ where we’re going to put fake shoulder pads on that give them a little bit of protection.

I think it’s still crazy we go out in shorts with nothing on our shoulders. Guys dive on the ground and get a helmet on the shoulder; it’s not very safe anyway. It’s one of those old-school rules that the NCAA has never changed. But for the players’ safety, they should think about changing.

With the first day in pads and then an off day tomorrow, will you get them going pretty good today?

Narduzzi: We’re banging it today. We’re banging it today, for sure. And that’s kind of how we set it up like that. The calendar’s a little different than in the past. We’re practicing on Sunday, which, you know, I hate practicing on the Lord’s day, but just the way the schedule sits, we’re going to really keep it the same as during the season. Monday will be our normal day off.

You talked about Dintino and Herndon a little yesterday and then we talked to Connor after practice. He said he’s had some tough times here, hasn’t always had opportunities. What do you tell a kid like that to get him to stick around and not be one of those guys who transfers out?

Narduzzi: You know what, I think it’s being around good people. I think that’s part of it. I think he had a relationship with a lot of people here at Pitt, not only the coaches but obviously his teammates. And I think Coach Borbely had a big effect there. I really do. I think if you went deep down and asked him, Dintino may be gone had Coach Borbs not come in and he felt like, ‘Wow, I like this freshness.’ Everybody likes a little freshness. I think that’s how you keep then around: with good people and good coaches.

We talked to Stefano Millin, too; when you brought him in, was it like projecting him like a recruit, given that the sample size against Power Five teams really wasn’t that big with him? Did you almost have to project how he’d do at this level, like a recruit?

Narduzzi: Yeah, you project. Any recruit’s like that. I just saw him play against different teams that you respect. And there’s not much difference between - everybody wants to say ‘project’ - I mean, Kent State’s a good football team. Do they have 11 great guys? I don’t know. Do we have 11 great guys? Who knows. But there’s so much parity in college football that that guy’s playing really good football in the Mid-American Conference. I have a lot of respect for that.

We watched what he’s doing and tried to fit him in our scheme. So that was an easy projection. We had no doubts that guy could come in and play for us right now.

How were you alerted to him?

Narduzzi: Oh gosh, I don’t remember. It wasn’t a waiver wire at that time, so I have no idea. We heard he was going to transfer and then we just got on him.

Kenny Pickett has gotten a lot of attention early in camp. What have you seen from Ricky Town and how is he adjusting?

Narduzzi: You know, Ricky Town and Nick Patti are a work-in-progress, really. We’ll find out more today. Ricky’s about where he was in the spring and we’re looking for. I’m looking for a little bit more there. Kenny just keeps going [up], but Ricky’s been really good, really solid, and so has Nick Patti. Nick Patti’s come in and showed that he can pick up. He doesn’t look like a true freshman to me right now. He’s got a little knack, he’s got a little swagger to him, and he still doesn’t know what he’s doing half the time but he makes some plays with the ball and he’s fun to watch right now. It will be interesting today when you can get hit. The quarterbacks won’t get hit, but they’ll get a little bit closer to them today than they did in the last couple days. But we’ve got to keep those guys healthy.

Do you see a big difference in Todd Sibley and AJ Davis from last year? What’s the biggest thing that you see?

Narduzzi: It’s hard right now. We’re going to find something today. We’re going to see something today, I hope. I think they’ve gotten better. They’re bigger, faster and stronger, for sure, so we’ve seen that difference. But what we need to do is see them run with their pads down low and make some plays with the football in their hand, which you can’t really see in shorts, for sure. They just don’t have that chance. You can’t really see in thud because we’re telling those guys to kind of stay high, don’t put your head down; if you put your head down, then I’m taking your knees out, and we’re not taking knees out. So we’re trying to practice as a good football team.

Phil Campbell came on strong last year; how’s he been progressing this camp?

Narduzzi: Phil has had a great camp so far. He’s playing well. So is Dennis Briggs - you know, Captain Briggs from last year. He’s had a great camp. So that’s a good battle there. We love battles and I love two guys - we can win a lot of games with Phil Campbell and we can win a lot of games with Dennis Briggs.