Narduzzi: I think our kids are excited about the opportunity we have this week with the number-four team in the country coming in to Pittsburgh. It is a well-coached, it’s experienced, especially when you talk about the quarterback position, mature, athletic team, and they pose a lot of problems, whether it’s on special teams, offense or defense. We’ve got to be locked in, focused and go out and execute. It’s got to be one play at a time. That’s what we’ve prepared for and it’s what we’ve preached all week.

They have so many receiving options. Are they unique in that standpoint, where they’ve got a number of different guys they can use?

Narduzzi: I don’t know if they’re more unique in that than other teams. Everybody’s got - I mean, they’ve got 6’7”, they’ve got 6’4”, they’ve got 6’3”. I’m sure Wilson will play, the 6’7” guy. They’ve got receivers, but they also will go - we call it a 21-pony where they have a tailback and number nine will be a receiver. He’s a tailback but he’s athletic. So they’ve got different personnel groupings that they can attack you with on the offensive side of the ball, and they like to change up personnel. They’re not just going to stand in 11 personnel the whole game. But their personnel is pretty good.

You mentioned size; how do you coach up your corners to deal with that size?

Narduzzi: We’ve worked against some big receivers, big tight ends this week, just to give them that. They’re going to have to deal with a big guy, 240-pound guy, 215-20 pound guys, and it’s something we’ve done in the past, so it won’t be the first time they’ve seen big guys. We’ve seen big guys before. But they’ve got to lock them down. It doesn’t matter. We’ll try to get the best guys on the best guys, if we can, depending on the tempo of the game. That’s something we won’t know until we get into it. But they will tempo. They’re not going to huddle. Notre Dame huddle last week; this team will not huddle. What I don’t want is guys running like this, so we’ll see how that goes.

Looking at their secondary, I don’t think they allowed a touchdown pass all month. What do you see similarity-wise to what Notre Dame’s secondary - is there any similar traits there?

Narduzzi: Yeah, they’re different coverage-wise. Notre Dame is more of a man-high, man-free. And then they got into some cover-two trap and got into some cover-two - cover-two, two-trap and played a lot of man-free. Florida State will base out of quarters. It will be very similar to what we are. So that’s the big difference. But they’re athletic and they can run and they’re really good.

Christian talked about their cover-two, or at least the shell that they would sometimes show where they disguised things. He talked about what they do and how there might be some similarities to how Notre Dame does some things. How do you coach him to work through some of those progressions when those disguises are coming? How do you study those?

Narduzzi: Yeah, you know, Coach Cignetti will do most of that. I try to stay out of that whole deal. But that’s the quarterback coach’s job to help him disguise pre-snap what’s going on. You’d like to know pre-snap. Everybody talks about disguising coverages, whether it’s in the NFL, pee wee football, probably they’re talking about that. But disguising coverages is important, so if they do a good job disguising, we’ve got to figure it out post-snap. Post-snap is harder than pre-snap. If you can have a clue pre-snap what they’re going to do, then you’re ahead of the game. If you don’t know until post-snap, then the clock is going, right? And then, depending on the pressure, if you have to hold onto the ball or take longer, you know what happens then. Bad things happen when you hang onto the ball too long. So we’ve got to do a good job pre-snap of having a good idea of where we’re going with the ball pre-snap and go from there. Because their defensive line is pretty darn good. They have some elite athletes.

Speaking of that defensive line, Ryan Baer talked to us about how you guys have focused on running off the ball this week in practice, just trying to get that leverage on the offensive line and the run. What are the challenges you guys have to face with this tough defensive front from Florida State, as far as establishing the run?

Narduzzi: You know, you’ve got to make some plays. I always say this, a great back, you’ve got to be your own blocker. He’s going to have to make some people miss and we’ve got to block them up front in the run game and the pass game. And it starts up front, guys. We can all talk about something else - we talk about, it’s the ultimate team game and team sport and guys have to make plays up front. It takes 11 guys, whether it’s a receiver cracking a safety or an offensive tackle blocking a three-technique, we’ve got to be on the right guys, we’ve got to get a hat on a hat for the run game and the pass game. That’s how things go. It won’t be one guy’s deal; it will be 11 guys.

Florida State is No. 4 in the country and there are only four spots in the CFP. Are you concerned they may be looking for more than just a win, but for style points in this game?

Narduzzi: You know, Jerry, I’m worried about a win, too. We’re worried about a win. We’re not worried about style points on our end. I want to go out and play one play at a time and not worry about style points.

Do you remember scouting Jared Verse coming out of high school or when he went into the portal from Albany?

Narduzzi: That’s a great question. I think he’s from New York.

Eastern Pa.

Narduzzi: Eastern Pa.? I didn’t remember. I almost want to go back and watch where he was. Obviously, everybody in the country made a mistake on him, but he’s a heck of a football player. That’s right: Central Columbia High School. Won a lot of football games out there. I’ve been to that high school and I don’t know how we missed on him, but we made a major mistake and so did a lot of people on Aaron Donald.

We talked to Frank yesterday and he was talking about his relationship with Christian. How have you seen that grow and are you happy with how those two are working together?

Narduzzi: Yeah, I’m happy with the way Frank works with all of his quarterbacks. They love that room, they love the culture in that room. He’s done a great job, and all of those guys, they feel really good with what they’re getting coached to do and how they’re being coached. There’s a love in that room, too. They get along really well, all of them. They communicate with each other all the time and it’s a good room.

Christian said yesterday that Notre Dame brought a lot of blitz and a lot of extra pressure. As a defensive coordinator and a defensive coach, do you look at it like, ‘Yep, that’s what I would do and I would keep doing it until a young quarterback shows he can handle it?’

Narduzzi: No question about it, and I’m sure Florida State will bring some more. They bring pressure as it is and Notre Dame did as well. So we’re going to have to protect it and give him a little bit of extra time just to throw the ball and find an open receiver.

You haven’t lost a game in November going back a couple years. Does something special happen after Halloween or something?

Narduzzi: No, I don’t know. I sure hope. We have to do a great job coaching Saturday. We have to put our guys in position to make plays and then they have to go make plays, so I don’t know if it’s the magic of Halloween is over or not, but November is here.

You said the other day you had Florida State No. 2 in your USA Today poll. Who’s your top four?

Narduzzi: Jerry, I’m not going to give you that. I gave you Florida State. Am I allowed to?

I think I’ve got Georgia, obviously, and I think I’ve got Ohio State and Michigan. Is that who the four are right now? So I think I’ve got the top four right, and I’ve had them there all year, though. That’s the thing. I’ve had them there all year. When I do my poll - and I do it myself; E.J. doesn’t do it - when I do it and I take time either Saturday night or Sunday morning and make sure that thing is right, because my name is on it. So I take my time and I’m pretty good.

What do you look at when you’re making your poll? Are you reading stuff? Or you looking at stats?

Narduzzi: No, no, no. Just a feel, just of who they are. You see enough tape and you get a chance to watch a game, which I haven’t watched many games because of all our 3:30 and night games, I’ve watched less football. But you got a feel for who they are and I know the coaches - it’s not that I like the coaches; I just know who they are and what they bring to the table as far as, I know how they’re going to coach and I know they’re not going to slack anyway. Good coaches, good teams.

Anything change in the last couple weeks with your poll with everything coming out about Michigan and what they’ve been up to?

Narduzzi: No, I mean, you can’t base the football team based on what they’ve done as far as, just on the other stuff and the spies and all of that stuff. So I’ll stay out of that so I don’t get in trouble. I’ve got a lot of respect for Harbaugh and Michigan and what they do. But it’s not a good look.

When was the last time you watched a football game on TV just for entertainment?

Narduzzi: Last year? I don’t know.

Not this year yet, right?

Narduzzi: No. No. I wish I could watch tonight, but I probably won’t have time to do that either. Maybe I’ll catch the second half.

Who have been some of the younger guys who you’ve seen step up in practice with increasing focus or maintaining focus as you guys have dealt with adversity?

Narduzzi: That’s a great question. You look at Biles and Bass; those are the first guys that come to me. B.J.’s been playing, so I expect him to still be locked in. But it’s a great question because there’s one guy that I’ve got to mention, and we’ve got four games left and he has not played. We’ve got a green light on him right now. His name is in green right now. It’s Cruce Brookins. He’s going to be a phenomenal football player. We like how he plays fast, he just keeps getting smarter every week. He’s gotten more reps this week than he has. But I’m excited about his potential, not only for the future, but I told Coach Powell - we just got done with the meeting - like, ‘Don’t be afraid to put him in the game on kickoff.’ I’d rather his first play be on kickoff or kickoff return or punt or something like that, instead of on defense. But just to get his feet wet. There’s a lot of pressure out there. It’s not easy. So he’s really done a nice job.

And Izzy Polk was another guy that’s just staying locked in. He’s played two games, he’s got two to go, and I don’t want to waste him for three plays. I’m saving it. We’ve been fortunate at the receiver spot to stay healthy, but he’s ready to go if needed when that time comes.

Do you feel like you have a group of young guys like that, that kind of have shown promise and stayed focused, that have proven that there’s a lot on this roster for the future?

Narduzzi: I think so. It’s hard to tell. You guess, you know? You’re talking about youth, and you’ve got to develop it. I think on Monday I talked about experience, and that’s why it’d be good - like, Polk, if he gets a chance to play two more games, I want him to get experience. I don’t want to get him for two plays on special teams. I want to use him. And the same thing for Cruce: I don’t want to do that. I want to get him experience, because that’s only going to help him in the future. If we have to wait until next year, we’ll find out. I don’t want to wait until 2024 to figure out, is this guy going to make a play when the time comes or does he need more reps and more time? These are the best opportunities to get him in is now. But you’re trying to win football games, too, at the same time, so it’s risk and reward.

On the note of inexperience and building experience, is it almost a blessing in disguise that all of these younger players are kind of going through their growing pains together? They have someone to relate to and eventually all of them are going to be more experienced at the same time and you’ll have a pretty deep and experienced roster.

Narduzzi: Yeah, it’s good for the future but it’s not good for right now. I don’t care about the future right now. I care about one day at a time. I care about what I’m doing today, what we did yesterday. I worried about yesterday yesterday, I worry about today today, I worry about tomorrow and then I worry about Saturday. That’s why we try to be calculated with who we’re playing, when we’re playing, ‘Hold him, don’t play him.’ There was talk last week about Cruce and I said, ‘Do not do that - waste him at the end of the game.’ So those conversations are going on all the time, just to protect guys and get the most that we can out of them if you have the chance to. But ultimately, I’m not taking Donovan McMillon out to put someone in to get experience. I’m trying to win a football game.

Do you think that rule has worked out well for the coaches and the kids? The four-game rule?

Narduzzi: I think it’s a fantastic rule. I’m not so sure - with the portal we have right now, why not let the guys play, you know? Then I won’t worry about - I mean, we would have probably played Polk, we would have probably played Cruce last week, just to get him in the game and see how he reacted instead of waiting until the No. 4 team in the country comes in, you know? It should be unlimited. What are we talking about? Let’s just give them five years and open it up. We’ve made changes to all kinds of other rules. We have name, image and likeness, we’ve got the transfer portal; why do I have to hold onto them? Let me play them if I want to. I won’t feel guilty playing them for two plays. There’s times earlier in the season when Jordan Bass was looking at me like, ‘Come on, Coach, put me in.’ I’m feeling bad like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if I want to play you yet, early in the year.’ You feel bad. I don’t want to hurt the kids. You want to help them. If they just open it up, then I wouldn’t feel bad throwing them in on kickoff and let them run down the field as fast as you can and hit somebody.

So many other rules have changed, but four is better than what it used to be. And they’ve also this year, finally, you’ve got the bowl game that you could eventually get into and play and it doesn’t count as one of the four, so that’s a huge rule, which we’ve struggled the last couple of years with that rule because we’ve had guys in that fourth game that they wouldn’t give it to them. Two years ago, they said, ‘We’ll give it to you.’ No, you could petition to get it. Well, we petitioned and didn’t get the petition. Don’t waste my time asking me to petition and not give it to us.

Do you feel you’ve burned more redshirts this year than previous years? Do you feel like you’ve played more true freshmen?

Narduzzi: I think we’ve got six true freshmen that are playing right now, so we’ve played more. Whether we wanted to or not. Now, I wouldn’t call it burning; we’re not burning anybody. Burn means you wasted someone; that’s what we’re talking about we’re not doing. We’re not burning anybody’s, but we want to protect them and get them as many plays as we can in those four games. If they’re going to play - like, B.J. is not redshirting, and we certainly didn’t burn his redshirt year. We played him. And I always say this, with redshirts and all of that, you never know what’s going to happen. If a kid plays in five games this year and he didn’t get a chance to redshirt, you never know what’s going to happen next year. He may break an arm and not be able to play an entire year. Well, that’s his redshirt. Thank God he got the five games in the year before. So you never know what’s going to happen in year two, three, four or five. I’ve had guys play their first three years, start, get into the fourth year, I had a guy break his leg in the opener, that was his redshirt year, his fourth year which he thought was his last year. Then he played the following year. So you never know. There’s only one guy that knows what’s going to happen in your future.