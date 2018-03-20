Pat Narduzzi talked energy, the linebackers and more in Tuesday’s post-practice press briefing. Here’s a full rundown of everything he said.

Narduzzi: Practice number five and really a third of the way through. To come out in [stretching], I didn’t know if they were cranked up or not, to be honest with you. But it was energetic, it was enthusiastic, it was competitive; our guys kept throwing punches - not physically throwing punches, but it was just an intense practice that you want to see. You sometimes worry about the enthusiasm you have getting into the first week and your two days of shorts and your pads on Saturday and you come out that second week and it kind of wears off, maybe not having as much fun anymore. They came out and had fun today and that’s when you get better: when they’re enjoying being out there. So I like how things are being done. I like the way we’re coaching them, I like the kids’ attitude. I feel good.

What did you like and what didn’t you like from the scrimmage Saturday?

Narduzzi: You know what? It was just a back-and-forth. There was a lot of good things on both sides of the ball. There was nothing ugly about it, so I like that. But there was not maybe as many explosive plays on offense that I’d like to see from the offense that would make me happy. Now that’s a good thing for the defense. And then defensively, I would say there wasn’t as much - they weren’t as stingy as I would like them to be, as far as just being - there were five-yard gains and it’s kind of like, ‘God, I’d like that to be two yards.’

Again, as a head coach, you’re walking away - that’s about as happy as you can walk away at a scrimmage when things are just good on both sides but nothing great. If the defense is doing a great job, you’re upset because you’re going, ‘What is wrong with the offense?’ and vice-versa. All in all, it was a good day.

Do you have your outside linebackers, especially the guys with experience, learning both spots?

Narduzzi: I think they can. Saleem’s playing both. Elijah Zeise is playing field and boundary. I was impressed with the linebacking corps Saturday. If you had to say, ‘Give me a position that you go, whoa’ - our linebacking corps right now is, I think, pretty, pretty good. There’s some young guys that are starting to play - I mean, the Bright kid, you know, Cam has shown an ability to pick things up. Kyle Nunn, a guy you’ve never heard of, just is doing some really nice things and being coached and doing the little things right. Sometimes you see young guys not doing it right. Anthony McKee is finally arrived. We’ve been waiting for a couple years.

So there’s a lot of good things happening in our linebackers right now. We’ve just got to, you know, sustain that and keep it going.

We talked on Thursday about the energy that George is bringing, coming off the injury. Has Tre Tipton sort of been the same way?

Narduzzi: Yeah, you know, receivers are different. They get all excited and clap and run way out there and get in a little catfight with a [cornerback]. George is, you know, he’s in there with the linemen; he’s in the dirt, in the mud, and it’s a different energy, I guess. George’s energy - Tipton’s Mr. Positive and, again, is a leader.

What’s one of the biggest differences you’ve noticed in Kenny Pickett coming in last year as opposed to this year?

Narduzzi: With Kenny, it’s obviously night and day. Last year he was looking around like this, wondering what facility he was in as a young freshman. He’s grown up, matured and he’s confident. I think probably the biggest thing is he’s confident with what he’s doing. He’s the leader out there on the field. Period. He gets the guys going and he’s playing really well so far. So I would say his confidence.

How are the high school kids doing, Shocky and Jake?

Narduzzi: Shocky’s been a little bit limited with what we’re doing with him. Jake is doing well for a true freshman. He’s doing good. And who was the other one?

Just Shocky and Jake.

Narduzzi: I thought there was one more. Well, you look at Chase Brown, a new guy, and Ricky Town, guys that came in the mid-year. But I’d say they’re about where you thought they’d be as freshmen. It’s hard as an offensive lineman. And Shocky’s talented; he’s got a lot of juice to him. We’re just making sure we don’t bring him out there too early.

Is Chase settling in at guard? Do you think there’s still a possibility of him playing tackle?

Narduzzi: There’s a possibility. Nothing’s set in stone at this point, after day five and a long time until September 2nd.

On Twitter hashtag topics, ‘#TurnOnTheL19hts’ is the new ‘#L1TS8URGH.’

Narduzzi: Yep. Turn on the lights. So it’s time to turn them on. That’s the new one.