Pat Narduzzi talked about his defense, UCF's offense and more in his final press briefing of the week on Thursday. Here's the full rundown of what he said.

Narduzzi: We get an opportunity to go down and play a national champion. They’ve got it up on their stadium. A 16-game win streak, great football team, talented, confident, fast in all spots, so it’s going to be a great challenge for our kids and we’ll find out where we are when it comes to playing top-25 teams.

Looking at the game last week, UNC’s quarterback Elliott had a lot of success on early downs - first down, second down - you talk all the time about stopping the run, that’s the priority; how do you balance emphasizing that with the fact that a team like Central Florida sees every down as a passing down?

Narduzzi: I mean, they’re rushing the ball for over 250; I don’t even know what it is. It’s the same thing. The first thing is, you have to try to make a team one-dimensional so you know what you have to stop. When you’re trying to stop the run and you don’t like you need to - even though we rushed for more yards than they did - when you don’t just dominate the run game defensively, it opens up where they can do anything they want to and it’s hard to defend anybody. If you want to stop the pass and let them run it - but you have to be good at something, and through the years it’s been stopping the run and we have to do a better job of stopping it.

But they have enough speed on the field that you have to do it in the right way. So we’ve got to find the right way to do it.

You talked about how tough it is to replicate with your scout team what they do offensively; how did your scout team do this week?

Narduzzi: I think they did a pretty darn good job. At times I think our coaches were more focused on coaching the scout teams, unfortunately, because you’re trying to get the look for your kids and then you coach the look off of the tape. That’s the only part I didn’t really like is, you’re so - you know, one guy’s coaching receivers on this side, one guy’s coaching receivers on this side, we’ve got one coach that’s coaching the right guard and right tackle so he can quickly say, ‘Hey, you two do this’ instead of trying to tell eight guys what to do. Usually we have two, maybe three guys telling the offense what to do; our full-time coaches were coaching their offense, trying to get the look, and then we’ll worry about what our defense looks like afterwards. Besides today; today we slowed the tempo down and just coached football like we’d like to.

But it really takes you out of what you want to do. You want to coach your kids on every play on the field, so that’s kind of how we got practice done quickly so we could - we were snapping the ball between probably eight and 15 seconds most of the time this week.

How much does it limit how creative, for lack of a better word, you can be with your defense? This doesn’t seem like the week that you’re going to call 72 different coverages or something like that.

Narduzzi: If you do, you’re in big trouble. You really are. And that’s why they do it. The advantage for their offense is, they’re going to try to keep people vanilla so they know where you are, they’re blocking statues and everybody would like to block statues if they have an opportunity to do that. So they keep you vanilla because you can’t get too fancy. It’s hard to get personnel out on the field, it’s hard to do a lot of things because of the speed of the game.

We just hope they get the call. It’s like the beginning of practice today, I had Coach Harley change, just to make sure - Coach Harley, Coach Partridge and Archie Collins, we’ve got three different signalers during the game. We’ll rotate them, but they have to be dressed the same out there on the field, just to make everything game-like for our kids.

Are you comfortable not doing as much substituting in this game because of that speed?

Narduzzi: You’re never comfortable, but if they sub, we sub. That’s why a couple weeks ago I got mad when they didn’t give us a chance to sub. But when they sub, we have to take our opportunity to sub. I mean, they’re going to get tired, too. But they’re dictating and you’ll see some routes where this side will run real fast and these guys will stand around, very similar to Baylor; they don’t run very far, because they can rest up. Then the next time, these guys rest and these guys run, if that makes sense. But they’ll go right side/left side, which is just - it’s Baylor-like, it’s what it is. So we’ll sub when we can sub. We’ve got a plan and we just have to execute the plan.

Will you have a need then to have a conversation with the officials before the game?

Narduzzi: Always do.

Especially this week, though.

Narduzzi: It’s every week. No different than last week or the week before. Maybe Georgia Tech, we didn’t have to have that conversation. But anytime it’s a tempo team we talk about it and you hope they - I mean, last week, I told you that on Monday, they were terrific. They did a great job. That speed wasn’t this speed. This is a total different ballgame. It’s totally different. Don’t blink or you’ll miss a play.

Mychale Salahuddin is keeping us on our toes with different numbers, no name on the jersey; Qadree and Darrin are playing great, but is he someone that you want to keep as part of the puzzle on offense?

Narduzzi: You know, it’s those four games. I told him, ‘After four games, you’re going to have to make us play you, so we’ll see what you do with the ball in your hand.’ We’ll see what number he is this week. He’ll have his name on the back of his jersey. We’re not really trying to hide his name. I didn’t know his name wasn’t on the back of his jersey, to be honest with you. I want his name on his jersey like everybody else. He’s a good kid and again, that’s the advantage of those four games, is we’re able to find a little niche for him to - if it’s three plays a game, four plays a game, it’s going to be better. WE lose two tailbacks this year and we’re preparing for the future, it gives the guy - you’re just happy, hey, he’s held onto the ball. Those are all things that are critical. You don’t know how a guy’s going to react in a game situation, but that will be an advantage going into next spring.

Speaking of that rule, is that a new concern for coaches now that as four games go by, if a guy feels like he’s played but not playing enough or he doesn’t like how the season is going - is it something to worry about or take into account?

Narduzzi: We’re not going to take it into account. We’re going to try to keep treating our players like we do. I think Pitt’s a great place to play, I think we treat our kids well and again, I’m not going to worry the problems of other people; I just hope we don’t have that problem. But it’s bound to happen at some point, because they’ve got so many people in their ears about, ‘You should be doing this, you should be getting this,’ and it’s like, only 11 guys are getting on the field. That’s the sad thing. When you’re a healthy football team, which we are to this point, it’s hard to get everybody the reps you want to and usually it happens naturally. This year, it hasn’t happened naturally, so we’re focusing on what our guys have to do this weekend and making sure we have a good atmosphere here at the University of Pittsburgh.

You always say the past doesn’t matter - will you be playing the Miami/Clemson card to your players this week, saying ‘You did it before, you can do it again?’

Narduzzi: Not really. I mean, I didn’t play it against Miami about Clemson. We really didn’t talk about it much, to be honest with you, or even at all. I mean, every week is a big game. They don’t have an easy game left on the schedule. They’re just not there. Every week is that same game, whether they’re ranked or not ranked, so no, I haven’t played that card.

In North Carolina’s first two games, they got 36 points before getting 38 against you; given those struggles against that team, as a coach, what gives you hope or belief that your defense can perform better against a much better offense?

Narduzzi: You know - are they much better? I don’t know. I think North Carolina’s pretty good. It’s hard to say this offense is better than that offense; I mean, they’ve got some good players. You walk onto the field and look at what North Carolina looks like on the field - I just heard some of the guys say, ‘that number 97 from North Carolina, that’s the biggest guy I ever played against.’ They’re a good football team and they’re recruiting at a high level as well.

So who’s better? I don’t know. We’ll find out after the game. But every week is a different week, and like I said, sometimes you can get fat and happy and think that you’ve arrived. That’s why I referred to Jerry’s question about, ‘Is this the best defense?’ It’s like, ‘Really?’ You get evaluated week by week. Nobody cares what you did against Georgia Tech. Nobody. And I’ve said that for years as a defensive coordinator. You get evaluated week by week, and last week was last week. Is that the best football we’ve played? I doubt it. Our best football is ahead of us and just because maybe we didn’t play as good as we’d like to - give North Carolina some credit, but this is a new week and sometimes guys - you know, we talk about handling adversity, right? And we also talk about handling success; how well do we handle success? I mean, you walk around and you shut out Georgia Tech in the first half, everybody’s patting you on the butt, saying, ‘Yeah, you guys are great, great comeback, great bounce-back, great bounce-back’ and your head starts to bounce like that.

So what is it? I mean, who are those kids? Who are they? To me, it goes - it’s weekly. It’s weekly you get evaluated. And that’s where the hope is, right there. It’s a weekly deal and whether they’re better or not - even if they’re better, skill-wise, athletically, are they better up front? What is the whole - it’s a whole package. So every week’s different. It really is.

You’ve got four or five guys from the Orlando area; what’s it mean for those guys to be able to play a game down there and is that one of the advantages to playing a non-conference game in an area that you do recruit heavily, that you can kind of hold that up for those guys?

Narduzzi: Yeah, it’s certainly not something that we’re saying, ‘Hey, come to Pitt because we’re playing down there.’ But it means a lot to those guys that get to go back home. Lopes will be the honorary captain this week, game captain, I should call it this week. I think he’s excited about it, our guys are excited; they picked him because he plays with a lot of emotion and he’s had a great year for us so far. So he’s a guy that will play with a little bit more emotion down there, going to his backyard, I’m sure he’ll have more family there. So I think it means something when you go back and there’s maybe more of your friends and family can play. But it’s another game. Gotta be prepared.

How’s Jaylen Twyman looked? He hasn’t gotten a ton of snaps but is he showing you some flashes?

Narduzzi: Jaylen did some good things last week and it’s like Coach Partridge said and really every one of our coaches say every week: ‘If you get an opportunity to go out there and play - it’s hard to get 11 guys out there so if you get an opportunity to play, you have to make some things happen.’ And Jaylen made some things happen last week and he deserves more playing time. It’s one of those things: you get an opportunity, take advantage of your opportunity. You get an opportunity and all of a sudden you don’t play so well, you know, it’s hard to put you back out there again. So Jaylen’s - he’s deserving more reps.

Over the years and before you got here, Pitt had trouble with mobile quarterbacks like this guy is. Do you feel the way you’ve recruited in the last few years that you’re more comfortable or more able to take care of a quarterback like that?

Narduzzi: You know, you’re never comfortable; it just brings another dimension to the football game. He can hand it off, he can throw it and then all of a sudden he can scramble and make plays with his feet. And he’ll have some quarterback runs. He likes to run the football. They like to put the ball in his hands, so you never feel comfortable. It’s just one arm tackle away from missing that guy because he can make you miss.

But is your roster now more suited to handling a guy like that?

Narduzzi: You know, I’d take ‘Juan Price back right now. I mean, is it suited? I don’t know. I mean, that would be disrespecting ‘Juan Price and some of the other good players we’ve had on this team, Shakir Soto, those guys are good players, too. So I can’t say that.

Do you tell the guys that, in terms of where UCF is in the national picture, that a game like this, they’re chomping at the bit to play a Power Five team to try to prove themselves and things like that?

Narduzzi: Not in so many words that I’ve mentioned that. But we know who they’ve played, we know who we’ve played, and I’m sure they’re going to get fired up for the game, too. It’s not a rivalry game, but they get a chance to bring an ACC team into their own house and I’m sure they’re going to want to go out and play against a Power Five conference.

You mentioned the four games; this would be five for Shocky - are you expecting him to play?

Narduzzi: Yes. He’s playing. He’s playing the whole year.

Are you happy with the way your secondary is going to be able to match up with Central Florida’s guys? It seems like North Carolina, there were guys in the right position, just not making tackles or plays.

Narduzzi: Again, not necessarily in the right positon. I mean, you say that and I’d go back to saying they’re not. I mean, it looks like they are, but they aren’t. Again, it goes down to that perfect alignment vs. the tempo. We’ve focused a lot on getting lined up, and this week’s going to be even faster. So it’s attention to those details. But I feel good going into every game. We’re going to find out how we match up against their guys. You’ve never played against them before, so you don’t really know who they are yet, so we’ll find out in good time. That’s for sure.