Narduzzi on Cignetti, Slovis, and more

Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi met with the media on Wednesday. It is national letter of intent day across the college football, but Pitt did not sign any new players from the December signing period. The Pitt coach did hit on a number of topics including the hiring of his new offensive coordinator, his new transfers, along with the outlook of college football. Here is a complete rundown of everything he had to say.

Narduzzi: Good morning everybody. I appreciate you taking the Wednesday to come into ‘National Signing Day.’ I said a while ago that we should change the names of these signing days, but the NCAA hasn’t figured that out yet. Signing day was in December and this is the late signing. They call it the signing day and the early signing day, really that’s the signing day and this is the late signing day in my opinion. For good reason. Obviously we’re here for that. Probably and hopefully for the future we’ll never sign anybody on this date. We like to be in December and get all of our guys signed up at that point and then really get into January. This year the heat coach gets two weeks to be on the road. It’s kind of tight. As a whole we had three weeks on the road with the head coach. We had one week where we tried to clean stuff up in December after the championship game. We lost a week because of the championship game. Anybody that didn’t play in the championship got four weeks, we got three weeks. That’s ten people, seven schools a day — really 11 people, seven schools a day. That’s a lot of schools that you miss out on. We grinned it out in January and got some good work done, but again signing day today and really nothing new for us from what we talked about I guess in December — The signing day we’ll call it, except we have three transfers that we were able to bring in. Three really, really good ones that I’m excited about and did a lot of homework on. Again you guys know from the past we’ve not taken a ton of guys out of the portal. We’re going to have to know something in detail about this guy and do our homework and obviously have a need at any position we bring in, so I think the details are there.

I’ll go ahead and starts with that, just the three guys we brought in. Obviously Kedon Slovis threw for 7,576 yards at the University of Southern Cal. 58 TDs, completed 67% of his passes. Again it was a guy me and Graham (Wilbert) a lot of credit here. It was just him and me recruiting this guy. Karlo (Zovko) held the camera one day. We did a little Zoom, it was a Zoom recruiting deal. We were back to the old COVID, so we knew how to set it up and get it done. That was kind of my guy as far as just recruiting him and kind of keeping it tight, just knowing the trust we have. We kept it away from the other coaches and let them deal with the bowl game and it was almost a week and a half focus on just him as far as we thought he was a spectacular player in high school. Again, a lot of people think that his girlfriend who is a soccer player here at Pitt, which I think you guys knew all that and heard all that and like that had a lot to do with it. It really didn’t and you’ll get a chance to talk to him today. As a matter of fact, in all of my conversations we really didn’t talk about that, which is kind of amazing. But it wasn’t really like, ‘hey you’ve got to be here with her’ that wasn’t the deal. But it really was just a fit for him. I think you’ll get that feel from him and let him talk more about that and the why’s, but I just think the culture, program, and returnees that we had at Pitt — that’s kind of what we sold on our end. I did have a nice tie-in, which is crazy, small world and relationships wherever you are end up getting you. But really, really good friend. Obviously there’s two brothers: Todd and Shannon. This guy Shannon up in Michigan, I’ve got to give him a little props, heard we were recruiting him and shot me a text and said, ‘hey you recruiting him?’ And I said yea. It so happens Shannon grew up with his dad since they were five years old, so it was kind of a nice little to at least know there’s a trust and he can talk to the dad and can kind of say who we were as people. So those friends are always going to help you. We’re happy to have Kedon here, he’s here throwing and running around and having a good time I hope.

The next one, Konata Mumpfield. Again had 63 receptions for almost 800 yards and eight TDs as a true freshman over at Akron. Freshman All-American, good player. Again one of our old recruiting guys, Alex Kline, was there. Actually coached the receivers last year, so we knew who he was on and off the field, in the classroom — everything about him. Obviously Tom Arthur was the coach at the time and we got a lot of details about who he was at the time as well, so I appreciate those guys and the help they did getting him here. Beat a lot of people on both of those kids there. But just an excellent receiver and I think he can come in here and just add to that receiver room and get us off to a great start there this spring.

Shayne Simon, a linebacker from St. Peter’s Prep High School in New Jersey. Went to Notre Dame, we recruited him out of high school. So there was a relationship there. I’ve got a long relationship with old Coach Hanson, the head coach at St. Peter’s and his son is the head coach there now and I actually saw both of them before this even popped up. Or I think it was after the whole thing was over. Obviously had a need for the linebacker position and I think found a perfect fit. This kid kind of reminds me of Kylan Johnson, who you guys remembered transferred from Florida. Just what he did at Notre Dame and what Kylan did at Florida and how maybe help this program next year. I think he’s a specimen: he’s big, strong. Everything we talked to — I talked to Clark Lea, his old defensive coordinator who is at Vanderbilt now as a head coach just about him as a player and I think got a really, really god player there.

So those are the three mid-year guys. We’ve got a total of ten here now that weren’t here last fall. I think that’s four more than you thought: these three mid-years and there was another one that came in that we didn’t expect to come in. I might’ve mentioned it on signing day. Marquan Pope from Denton, Texas is here now. He came about a week late and we didn't think we were going to get him in here, but we luckily did. So that gives us another outside linebacker for spring ball, which was huge to get him in that room and get him the knowledge, get him practicing, and get him to find out how we do it here. I think it’s a great advantage, not only for him but for out defense and Coach Bates and Manalac.

So that’s a little bit of recruiting and then I’ll just mention…Coach Cignetti, Frank Cignetti Jr. as our new offensive coordinator. It seems like it gets out a week before any other news can officially come out from the university. Coach Cignetti has been awesome while he was here. It’s a guy that he didn’t reach out to us saying hey I want the Pitt job, which is interesting. I think a new way of college coaching now is you’ve got to go find a guy, kind of like how I found Coach Stacciotti a few years ago. You kind of are looking for the right fit. I talked to — shoot, 15 guys. Just kind of digging it up and found a great, great fit. A Pittsburgh guy that is passionate about this city that has a wealth of background in all kinds of offenses, so we’ll develop a new offense here different than what they did at BC, so we’ll have our own little wrinkles here. It all starts with the players, I think as far as the style of offense you’re going to do, what you’re going to do, and how you’re going to do it. It depends on who you have it that room, so it’ll be a little bit different look than what we were, what we saw at BC, and maybe what we were last year — kind of a combination of maybe a little bit of both. We’ll see. It’s a work in progress. The offensive coaches are working on that now, but we’re happy to have him here now. Probably have some later news for you next week, maybe another one of these Wednesday deals. We also have a new GA (grad assistant) on campus: Jonathan DiBiaso, who worked with Coach Cignetti at Boston College, was down at Vanderbilt, so we’re fortunate enough to get him here as well. Kind of a GA, assistant quarterbacks coach. He’s going to work a lot with the quarterbacks and he's really good. Son of a former head football coach, I should say the head coach of Catholic Memorial up in Boston, John DiBiaso. He’s a coach’s kid, which is always good to have those in here, football guy.

With that, I’ll open it up for questions.

How big of a priority was it to bring in another quarterback to push for the starting job this year?

Narduzzi: It was a major factor. Our plan all along was to get one. So it wasn’t like after the season we said OK let’s get one. That was our plan back at this time back last February. We’re not going to take a high school quarterback. There was nobody in the ’22 class that we were like we want that guy. We just didn’t think it was a great year quarterback-wise, so that was our plan all along was to get a guy at that certain time. We were full steam ahead on three guys, unfortunately and fortunately we got the one we wanted. We got our No. 1 guy, but we actually had two other guys that tried to commit prior to and I had to say slow down we’re waiting, which is a hard thing as a coach, because you want to wait on that guy. That guy wants to come, but that guy is your No. 1 guy and that was a rough week just kind of holding off and making sure we got the guy that was the guy we wanted, the number one guy. So that was big.

How have the other quarterbacks taken to Kedon joining the room?

Narduzzi: Great. The one thing about this program, again I don’t know how or why. I was just talking to someone a little bit earlier about…Do we recruit character or do we develop it? I don’t know. I just love our kids. I love this program. I love our players. You don’t know if we’re just recruiting great kids or it’s something that gets developed here or it’s something we’re doing in the program, but I’m not sure what it is. I wish I knew for sure. I’ve got to think we develop it because there’s no way we can be that on as far as the people we bring in this program, but our kids bring everybody into their family. The quarterbacks have been great, I mean it's called competition. Everybody wants competition in that room. Again it’s every position, but our kids are always going to have open arms for new guys in the program whether it be freshmen or not. Our punter is here as well and when you talk about that and he’s from Australia and Sam (Vander Harr) was talking yesterday in my office just about how welcoming everybody is here to him. He’s talked to some other Australian punters that have come to America that have not been welcomed and he was like, ‘Coach it’s been awesome’ because I’ve talked to other guys at other schools in America that aren’t welcomed as much. As a head coach, that’s what you want to hear. So that was just yesterday conversation with Sam, and you guys can have that conversation with him when you get to that point, maybe next week.

With the two signing days, would you be in favor of maybe dropping the December one and adding one in the summer?

Narduzzi: No. There’s been a lot of talk about the signing days, at least in the ACC because we actually have great communication with our commissioner. I can’t tell you how happy I am with Jim Phillips. I guess just yesterday a year in office there, his ratings are really high as far as with the ACC coaches and everybody: ADs, chancellors, presidents whatever it may be. The signing date in December is the date. That is the signing date. Again like I said earlier, they need to change the name of it and say that is the signing date and whatever you do after that is… I don’t see it moving any further. There’s talk through the NCAA at the AFCA convention to backing it up and just going back to this being the date. I don’t think that will ever happen. We’ve voted as ACC coaches of keeping it like it is right now, but I don’t think there’s anyway in heck it’s going to move the other way. We talked about 5-6 years ago when we moved this signing date about how it was going to cause all kinds of problems and it has, but the coaches are used to it now. We like it the way it is. We’re getting used to the calendar. There’s nothing worse for a coach to mess up our calendar. Moving that signing date up made June like the worst month for a college football coach. June is the worst month for a college football coach as far as everything going on. You’ve got your own camps, you’ve got visiting camps, you’ve got official visitors every weekend. We just can’t — we used to have a youth camp. We’d love to have a youth camp and bring in the young kids, but it’s like we can’t even have a youth camp anymore. So moving that thing to the summer whether it be September or August, something like that — I don’t see it happening. It will cause just more confusion for coaches and I don’t think anybody is really for it. And again, I think it’ll kill high school football. I think when you talk to high school coaches about it. We saw at least one quarterback last year forgo his senior year in high school. If you move that thing up, why would a kid go play his senior year? They’re just going to say, ‘I’m not playing’ and right now we have mid-year kids spending three and a half years in high school and then coming in January, which is great. But what you’re going to find out if that happens, you’ll be graduating in three years. I don’t think there’s a high school in the country that really wants to get into that, but it’ll start happening.

Are you comfortable with the size of the recruiting class?

Narduzzi: You have to be, right? We had our first really ‘team’ run yesterday morning and what does a small class mean?

That’s why I asked the question…

Narduzzi: What does a small class mean? When I walked out on that field I was like, ‘Holy cow our football team that just won a championship is out there.’ Like when you look around, everybody is back. Next year’s class is going to be big. I know you guys love to look at those rankings and those rankings are based on the more kids you sign - it doesn’t matter the quality of them. The great thins is we’re going to have a handful of young guys which tells you there is a good football team in that indoor (facility) yesterday morning. When you look around, there’s not much missing. Again, that’s why a Slovis comes, that’s why Syane and Mumpfield come because they want to be a part of that.

So next year will be a bigger class?

Narduzzi: The NCAA doesn’t give us unlimited scholarships. We’re limited to 85 and if you have only so many seniors leave — everybody gets fired up when the hogs sat here and said we’re coming back for another year, right? Well that changes your numbers. When they all come back it’s like OK we don’t have those scholarships anymore. You plan for what you plan. A great example, I could show you a text message, but Shocky Jacques-Louis. We all love Shocky, right? But Shocky all along was going to be a senior and walked on senior day back last year, last February or March, Shocky said he was moving on. So what do we do? We say OK there’s a scholarship we’re going to recruit with. All the sudden us and Akron change players, but the day after the signing date Shocky texts me and says, ‘Coach I’m thinking about coming back’ and we’re like, ‘We don’t have any scholarships left’ So that’s what you get into. So there’s a scholarship crunch, this COVID, the NCAA giving everybody a COVID year has messed a lot of things up. We’re as detailed in planning for scholarship numbers as what we got, but you can’t give out more scholarships than you have. Sometimes you might overusing a couple knowing that you might lose a couple. We certainly do that. We don’t go overboard.

What would be ideal for you in terms of a signing day?

Narduzzi: The ideal situation is right where it is for so many reasons. If you move it back to the old February, today’s signing date, you’re babysitting these guys through so much time that you can’t even contact them. One of the reasons the ACC and again Commissioner Phillips and every coach in the ACC, the commissioner wants to have a 12 team playoff. We would have been in it. It would have been nice to be in the playoffs, right? But some of these things needs to be answered. I think the commissioner says we need a 365 and look at the calendar. He’s been vocal, our coaches have been vocal on our Zoom calls in the ACC. I’m sure we’ll be live and in-person this year at our ACC head coaches meetings. But where are we going with the NIL and all the different things that are going on, the calendar, the 12-team playoff, the amount of games. Kenny was beat up after (13) games. I was talking to other high school players like how did your body feel after, because we were talking about the playoffs, how does your body feel after 12 high school games? ‘Oh coach I’m sore, I’m beat up’ So we’re going out and playing 17 possibly. So there’s all kinds of things that we’re talking about as coaches that we need to get done to get to the 12-team playoff. For example we’d be at more than 12 if they gave us 95 scholarships, wouldn’t that be good? Wouldn’t that be good for high school football? We need it right now. If you want to go 12-team playoff, then don’t we deserve 95 scholarships? Well let’s do it. So there’s things like that we’d like to get done. But if you’re going to play longer seasons you’ve got to be able to have more players, you have to.

What’s the excitement level for it to be that Thursday opening game, but also the return of the Backyard Brawl?

Narduzzi: It’s exciting. Our kids are cranked up right now. I think the energy is good right now. They know we’re not opening up with an easier opponent, this is going to be a big-time game at Heinz Field. It’s exciting. We’re preparing now. It starts now.

What did Cignetti do to stand out in the hiring process?

Narduzzi: A lot of things. When he comes in here, I don’t know how many people know — it starts with his energy and knowledge. In these coaching hires sometimes you make mistakes as a head coach. It’s like picking players. Sometimes they’re really good, sometimes they’re better than you thought, and sometimes they’re not so good. That’s the hardest job as a coach. The first thing you’re looking for is good people. If you don’t have good people, than you’ve got problems. We’ve improved this building. We’ve improved this staff with Coach Cignetti hiring. So it’s great people, family guy, back home — all those things are important. His passion and love for the game, just talking football with him, it’s like Football-505. It’s a higher level and you learn and learn different ways to do things. But just his football knowledge, I guess that's what it comes down to and first of all being a good person.

How similar do you see what he does offensively compare to what you guys did this season?

Narduzzi: Again, if you look at his track record of where he’s been John. To me you just don’t call plays and run formations - it all comes down to people. It comes down to personnel, who you want to put on the field. I think the first job of an offensive or defensive coordinator — if we only have three really good D-Linemen, then we’re going to be a three-down, we’re going to be a 3-4. If you have really good receivers than let’s put them all on the field. It could three or four receivers. He’s coached at a high level whether it was with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, with the Giants - it doesn’t matter. Like he can do anything, I mean except the triple option. We’re not going to run Georgia Tech’s option, I can promise you that. He can do anything, so who are your people and what do we do.

When you started recruiting Slovis, did you have any idea it would be Cignetti?

Narduzzi: No.

So how did that work, was he eager or anxious to see who it was?

Narduzzi: Probably as eager as Kenny Pickett was when we recruited him. Kenny Pickett was another guy we recruited without an offensive coordinator or quarterback coach. To me there was that faith he had and trust that we were going to get the right guy. I kind of kept him and Nick Patti in the loop as far as that hire. They had talked with him as well. If you ask Kedon, probably one of the biggest questions he had as far, ‘(Shoot) I’m going to come to Pitt and I don’t even know what kind of offense we’re going to run’ but I think that’s trust in how we’re going to do it. Kedon was with Kenny in the Manning camp. So I think they had talked and Kenny called me and said Coach I don’t think he believes he has a chance to talk to the coordinator before he walks on campus. So I called Kedon out on that like he almost thought there was no way. But that’s how you’ve got to do things. Those guys have got to work together, those quarterbacks, they’re in that room every single day. So it’s important.

How is Patti doing?

Narduzzi: Great. He’s throwing it around right now.

So he can go in the spring?

Narduzzi: Yea I mean he won’t be getting hit.

What does Mumpfield bring to the room?

Narduzzi: We’ll see. I haven’t seen him do much except on video tape, and I hate to make any decisions on video tape except he’s athletic and he can make plays, got great ball skills and that’s the number one thing you want is a guy that can catch the ball and run. We’ll find out in spring ball. It’s like the offense. We’ve got to get them all on the field. There’s more, I mean Jaden Bradley looks like he’s getting taller. It looks like he’s 6’4”. There are all kinds of guys in that room that this is going to be a fun spring. Spring ball starts on February 28th and so it’s right around the corner as well.

How important is it to recruit the WPIAL and land a guy like Sean FitzSimmons?

Narduzzi: The WPIAL is obviously real important. We want to get the best out of here just like we want to for this ’23 class. It’s important we’re not just going to say hey we’re going to take whoever we have to, we’re going to take the best and we’re going to take the guys that we need to win a championship. That’s the way it’s got to be. It’s huge. The year before, the cover class, we were able to land Nahki and Dorian and all those guys. That was a great class here in Pittsburgh and every year is a little bit different as far as the numbers go. It’s important to keep those guys at home.

How much have you and Frank talked about reinforcing the run game?

Narduzzi: It was a big focus. I mean you look at Izzy, Vince, and Rodney - those guys all deserve to have carries. We didn’t really do a great job of getting them the ball. I like to run the ball, but I’m not going to tell an offensive coordinator what to do, how to do, and when to run it. I say my peace, then you better win, you better score points, and that’s kind of the way the whole game goes. One of the things I know about Coach Cignetti is he likes to run football, so we’re going to try to establish the run game and that’s going to open up some more explosives for those wideouts.

How much did you find this offseason that you have to recruit some of your own guys?

Narduzzi: There’s a thing called tampering that you’re not supposed to tamper. There’s a lot of tampering going on. I don’t know how the NCAA or the FBI whatever it may be checking people’s phones for the tampering that is going on, but it’s not good. It’s not good for the game of college football, and again it’s another reason to put the breaks on expanding to 12-teams in the playoffs. It’s not good and you spend time. I can’t tell you or I really care to tell you how much time, but you’re spending time doing it and that’s now the way it should be. That’s bad.

Do you feel like you’ll have to do more of that?

Narduzzi: I think so. I think when you win and you’ve got good players and you’ve got guys in the Senior Bowl, which I’ll be down there tomorrow with our crew down there, and you're developing guys that people would just like to steal your developed guys and not have to develop them themselves.

How big was it to add Simon for the experience factor?

Narduzzi: It was big. We needed that one. We had one prior to and things didn’t work out for him unfortunately. We needed that one in a bad way, but we didn’t need it just to do it. It wasn’t taking one to fill a spot, because we’re going to be picky so I thought we were really picky. So not only did we get the spot filled, we got it with the right guy too.

Were you surprised Cam Bright wanted to transfer?

Narduzzi: No.

You’ve had guys since you’ve been here that have not been medically cleared and some of those guys have gone on to play at other places. Do you feel like there are higher standards here?

Narduzzi: Well I think the doctors are more diligent. Let’s go back to my second class in 2016 with those two young men. Safety is the most important thing and we’re not going to put kids on the field so I applaud UPMC and our doctors and trainers. We’ve just got to be safe and we’re not going to put somebody on the field that could have a bad day and that’s not good. Again some people care and some people don’t and we care. People ask can you sign a waiver, can you do this or that and some people sign waivers and go ahead and let them do it. If you have a bad day than I don’t know if that signature on a piece of paper is going to mean much of anything.

Do you wan to expand on your answer?

Narduzzi: Which one?

About Bright?

Narduzzi: No.

What are you expecting from the linebackers and some young guys that may need to step up?

Narduzzi: It’s an opportunity. To me, that’s what you want as a young guy. I think sometimes young guys they’re behind and don’t develop like you want them to because they’re looking up at Phil Campbell, who was a great player. ‘I’m never going to play’ but now the opportunity is there. Bangally (Kamara), we’re looking forward to great things there. Consistency, we’ve seen spurts, You watch him in the bowl game come through and did it exactly the way you are supposed to on an outside zone to the boundary. I wish he finished the played and get the TFL, he let someone else get the five-yard TFL but he caused it. So it’s the opportune city for these guys to step up and show who they are. There’s guys there, trust me. We’re going to find out.