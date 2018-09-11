Although Monday’s afternoon press conference was supposed to be about the upcoming game with Georgia Tech, naturally the Penn State storylines still took much of the attention with Pat Narduzzi and media alike.

Pitt played Penn State pretty evenly in the first half, and even out-played the Nittany Lions at times. The Panthers were controlling the line of scrimmage and had more than 200 rushing yards against Penn State, but numerous miscues cost Pitt any momentum it had.

“The first half was a game and the second half was a whole different ballgame,” Narduzzi said Monday.

Pitt was trailing Penn State 7-6 just moments before halftime when Panthers’ punter Kirk Christodoulou dropped the snap and gave Penn State the ball in prime field position, and Penn State veteran quarterback Trace McSorely rifled in a 14-yard scoring strike to KJ Hamler and the rout was on from there.

“So Kirk, we've got a lot of confidence in him, and he'll rebound,” Narduzzi said of the first-year starting punter’s performance. “He's a tough kid, he's an older kid, and the important thing is he went back out there and caught them and punted them after that.”

While Pitt had a chance for a stop on Penn State’s second drive in the second half, Patrick Jones II had a roughing the passer called against him that kept the drive alive. McSorely took it in from four yards out to add to the lead rather than Pitt getting the ball with a chance to cut into the Penn State lead in the opening moments of the second half.

"It's not like we're not there; we're making plays, but we don't finish it the right way, and you've got to finish the game, you've got to finish the play, and you've got to do it within the confines -- those were two good calls, and we didn't do it right,” the Pitt coach said. “You can't have critical penalties, critical errors on third down.”

On top of the critical penalties, Pitt could not get out of its own way in the third quarter when it came to field position. Some lapses in the punting and return games added to it.

“Field position became so critical in the second half. As you saw, that's us by ourselves.”

Narduzi went on to explain that Penn State was getting the ball near midfield on average throughout the second half, while Pitt’s average starting field position was at the 18-yard line. He said that took a toll on his team’s confidence over time.

“It's hard to recover from that, and it's a mental thing, and we've got to - just like I told the offense, I don't care where we are; if we can be at the one every snap, we have to ignore where we are and we've got to move. We've got to get the ball - it doesn't matter,” Narduzzi said.

Penalties and special teams blunders led to the bad field position, and mostly those were self-inflicted wounds by the Panthers. Those things hurt the most, but the lack of a passing game also played a role in Pitt’s demise on Saturday.

It was just the third start in sophomore quarterback Kenny Pickett’s career.

"It starts with the protection and making sure Kenny feels confident in the pocket,” Narduzzi said. “And again, you can point to every direction. The first thing is I think - I've told you guys at the beginning, Kenny pressed a little bit.”

Narduzzi added, “It's just the first time going through something like that, and I think, again, he internalized it and tried to put more pressure on him. He can't do that, and we can't do that as coaches, either.”

Narduzzi said that receivers were open on pass plays, but Pickett showed more interest and tucking the ball and taking off. He finished just 9-18 for 55 yards and had 30 rushing yards as well.

On top of the blunders by the team, there was another penalty that stuck out on Saturday: one called on Narduzzi himself for being on the field. While he still maintains his initial argument, he knows that something like that can’t happen going forward for this football team.

“I told them, 'I will not get one again.' You get me once, but I'm disciplined enough; I've been on the field before and never got a penalty. My fault. Dumb,” the Panthers’ fourth-year head coach noted.

“I apologized to our kids last night. It's not smart on my part."