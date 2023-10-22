Narduzzi: That’s about as hard a loss I’ve been a part of, maybe ever, where details at the end, not very good. That’s what I told our team afterwards. We win as a team and we lose as a team, but just the details at the end weren’t good. We’re plus-two in the turnover ratio - it’s hard to lose a game when you’re plus-two, but we found a way. M.J.’s got a great pick, we’ve got to get a first down, we get unsportsmanlike twice. Donovan was just trying to get our guy off the pile and they called him which, you never see it called. He tried to just pull him off the field; you can’t pull a guy off the field. Then I don’t know what happened after that. Someone got in his face or something. I don’t know. But it’s just disappointing.

Then we got an opportunity, we get backed up, we’ve got to get a first down, we don’t get a first down. We have an opportunity - we’ve got to dive, we’ve got to scratch, we’ve got to do whatever we’ve got to do to get a first down.

They out-rushed us. We did a pretty good job on third down but we didn’t stop the run on defense. So there’s pieces all over the place that we lost the game.

Have you had a chance to see the spot on that slide by Christian? Did you get a chance to see if that was the correct call or not?

Narduzzi: No. From the booth they thought it was a first down. But I think anytime you - did he slide butt-first? I thought he had it. It was a great call by Frank and the quarterback keeper was there; you’ve just got to dive and get it. You’ve got to go head-first and not make any doubt about it. Rookie mistake, something we’ll learn from and the game’s over if we get that first down. Period. The defense was one out of two in two-minute, and at the end, we didn’t make enough plays. We’ll go back and look at the tape. I thought there was offensive holding at the end and they don’t call one holding call on them all day. Disappointed on some of the - it’s just a one-way deal, one-way deal. That’s all I’ve got to say.

Did you get an explanation from the official as to why it was marked short?

Narduzzi: No. Not really. I mean, they said they looked at it and said it was short. So, I don’t know. What did you guys think? I didn’t see it.

Was there any consideration to go for it after that or were you just too far back to even consider it?

Narduzzi: I mean, you could. We were 0-for-2 on fourth down. We didn’t get a fourth-and-1. We were 4-for-4 last week; we were 0-for-2 this week. You do that, you give up a field goal, you guys would be yelling at me afterwards. We had to punt it and we did a good job stopping them in the first two-minute. I don’t know how long that punt was, but you think about it, if you don’t have the penalty yards, you might go for it on fourth-and-1. But you’re backed up and you’re just giving them the game in a different way, I guess, if you did go for it.

So you don’t agree with those 30 yards - however many yards were assessed on the McMillon penalties?

Narduzzi: You know, I can’t tell you I don’t agree until I get to look at it. I know if we did pull a guy off the pile, then it’s a penalty. I don’t see it called very often, but they called it on Pitt.

You mentioned all the penalties; how do you try to clean up discipline in moments when all of this stuff is starting to snowball in the course of the game?

Narduzzi: I’ll have to look and see what they were, but I’m just upset with the - the defensive holding call. I have to go look at the tape and see exactly. It’s nitpicky out there. I can’t tell you. We’ll turn calls in like we do weekly and see what happens. But it’s way too many pass interferences or defensive holdings to give them first downs. I don’t know how many penalties they had, or how many first downs by penalty they had. I don’t know if I can even tell on this sheet. But it’s way too many.

What did you think was the problem with the punt team today?

Narduzzi: You know what, it comes down to - they had one rushed punt earlier in the game. But the punters gotta punt it. Again, it’s not the protection. It’s just, we’ve got to have better punts. We had a 10-yard punt. I don’t know how long the last one is, but take the penalty yards and you’ll probably handle a 35-yard punt with the time left on the clock at the end.

How would you assess the defense this evening?

Narduzzi: You know, Solomon DeShields went out, we were a little shorthanded at linebacker. Lovelace didn’t go today. Jordan Bass got a lot of reps out there today. I think last week I told you he had four; shoot, I think he had 50 today. On the big run, he ran up the field too far on it and it popped out on us. Again, playing with a true freshman linebacker out there, it really hurts not having DeShields out there. As you guys know, he’s had a good season so far. I think it was the opening kickoff, I believe, where we tagged them inside the 20-yard line. Just a tough - but I don’t care if you have a freshman linebacker; we’ve got to make plays.

The offense went down the field pretty efficiently to start the game. What do you think was the cause for the stalling that pretty much lasted throughout two and a half quarters there?

Narduzzi: I don’t know. It’s frustrating. I can tell you that. Christian started off, I don’t know if he had an incomplete pass on that drive. He looked sharp. I don’t know what adjustments they made on defense. We were doing a little bit of ‘look to the sideline’ to see what we liked from the box based on coverage. We did a good job. They mixed it up a little bit with the quarters, showing press and all of that. I don’t know if they confused Christian or not. But we didn’t throw it effectively. And again, we’ve got to get our run game going. I’m just disappointed on a fourth-and-1 that we can’t get a first down. It’s one yard.

C’Bo had 100 yards tonight. Was it more of a situational running thing that you’re talking about with the run game? Or what weren’t you pleased about with the running game?

Narduzzi: He had 100 yards. It’s just, I’d like to out-rush the opponent. We didn’t stop the run and they out-rushed us. We had over 100 yards rushing, but you’d like to get the run game going better. Period.

How would you assess Christian on that final drive to take the lead?

Narduzzi: Oh, it was a great catch by Bub. Two-minute drive offensively, we did a great job. And then we got a chance to end it with four-minute at the end of the game after a two-minute stop defensively and we didn’t finish it. You’ve got to finish the four-minute situation. If we get the first down, we’re in victory. Offense is kneeling down and the game is over. It’s a tough one to swallow.

What do you say to your team after this loss? Obviously, they have to be pretty distraught.

Narduzzi: Yeah, they’re disappointed. There were some tears in that locker room and we had opportunities to get it done and we didn’t get it done. It’s never easy on the road in the ACC to win football games. They’ve got a good program and they’ve got a good team, Homecoming, the whole deal, and they found a way at the end to get it done and we found a way not to get it done.