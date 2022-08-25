Narduzzi: We’ve been here 25 days; I think our guys are ready to end this camp. We’ve got a rehearsal scrimmage tomorrow and the kickoff luncheon.

Do you see your guys getting antsy to hit someone else?

Narduzzi: I think so. They’ve been having a lot of contact. I haven’t felt it like in other years, because they’re still hitting each other, so they must enjoy it.

Do you think these guys understand the history of Pitt-West Virginia and the rivalry?

Narduzzi: I don’t know if they do, but we’ll certainly - we’ve been focused on us, but we’ll certainly educate them in the coming days as we get into game week mode. We’re still in camp mode right now, but I think they understand. The Backyard Brawl, they understand; there’s a name to it. They’ve heard about the dates and how many times we’ve played and all of that stuff. But I don’t think, until you play in some of these rivalries, you really know. We can tell you what it’s all about, but we’ll get them into that mood.

You made a passing reference yesterday to the third-string quarterback. How is that going?

Narduzzi: Not as good as you’d like it to go, but it’s a work in progress. We’ve been worried about the one and the two, we’ve got two really good ones there, so that’s more important. I’m glad we’re not sitting there going, ‘One and two aren’t going good.’

Who are those two guys?

Narduzzi: Right now, it’s Nate Yarnell and Derek Kyler that are fighting for that third spot.

How has Kyler looked?

Narduzzi: He looked good. He runs the huddle well, he’s got the experience. Again, new offense, just coming in here in camp, so it’s a little bit different.

How has Nate grown this summer after not playing in the spring at all?

Narduzzi: He’s grown. Not as fast as you’d like. Again, he’s been out of it for a long time. No spring ball, halfway through the season he was out or earlier than that, so he’s had a lot of off time. It takes time to get back into it.

Throughout this camp, you’ve been trying to figure out the quarterback, figuring out the wide receivers, but one constant’s been Jared Wayne. What have you seen from him this summer in terms of leadership, in terms of guiding that room?

Narduzzi: I think I’ve answered that question a couple times, but he’s obviously a leader in that room. Konata Mumpfield has also stepped up to be a leader in that room as well. He was announced as one of our - on our new leadership council, our Eagles. But Jared does a great job. He’s ready to go and I think he’s excited about getting the season underway.

Does it feel different around here now that word’s out on who the starter is at quarterback?

Narduzzi: No, I don’t think it feels any different. It feels the same. Our kids are kids, and they watch every day, they see practice. I walk into that locker room and I didn’t see them jumping up and down and sprinting for the field. It’s the same. It’s a team and it takes everybody. We’re going to need everybody that’s in that locker room. I think they all understand that, and you have to go out there and you have a responsibility to make plays for us.

How unusual is it for a first-year transfer to become an Eagle?

Narduzzi: I was thinking about that. It’s happened before. I think 26 days and you get a new roommate and you’re in the hotel with somebody different and people start to see who you are in camp. We’re here from 6 a.m. to - some of these kids get here at 5:30 a.m., but most of them are here by 6 a.m. and most of them are here until 9 o’clock at night every day, so they spend a lot of time and they get to figure out who’s who. I think that’s important.

Do you have a representative from each class, a couple guys from each class on that council?

Narduzzi: Yeah, we vote. Super seniors, we take two of those. We pick three seniors out of a big senior crew, as far as people that have that title, whether they’re on the senior list for the luncheon or not, they’ve said, ‘Hey I’m not necessarily sure if I’m a senior yet.’ Then obviously two from the juniors, freshmen and so forth. Then we just kind of vote. Everybody gets focused on a class, we put the names up there and then they vote for who they think has led through camp.

How much different is tomorrow’s scrimmage going to look from last week?

Narduzzi: A lot different. There will be no tackling. The defense will be thudded up. The offense, we’re letting the running backs run. I’m not worried about anybody getting banged up tomorrow, I can promise you that. It’s a rehearsal scrimmage. It’s really going through the pregame, making sure everybody knows where to go. We haven’t done any of that yet. So it’s really just pregame and then we’ll probably go through a 30-play, 35-play offense, 35 plays for the defense, and then get our kicking game in order. So if everybody’s on the sideline, they don’t know - ‘Okay, the offense just scored; oh yeah, field goal has to go.’ That whole - all of a sudden, we just scored, who’s up next? Oh, kickoff. It’s all those different situations that we want to make sure we cover and guys understand they have to be locked in on the sideline.

Is that before the luncheon or after?

Narduzzi: Before the luncheon. Get up early and go.

Kedon has eligibility through ’23, is that right?

Narduzzi: He has two seasons left.

You’ve talked about it at different points, but the depth at tight end over the course of camp, how has that come together? How do you feel about those guys behind Gavin?

Narduzzi: It’s gone well, really. Kyi Wright has done a nice job behind Gavin, and so has Karter Johnson. Both of those guys have proven - Renda’s a guy that can run really well, still learning, still young, but a guy that can play some football for us this year as well.