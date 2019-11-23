BLACKSBURG, Va. - Pat Narduzzi talked about penalties, mistakes and missed opportunities after Pitt’s loss to Virginia Tech. Here’s the full rundown of what he said.

Narduzzi: Disappointing performance obviously today. I’m not happy with a lot of things I saw out there. Obviously, too many penalties, we’re 0-for-3 on fourth down, three critical fourth downs that we have to convert and we don’t make any plays. It’s just a disappointing performance. I give Virginia Tech a lot of props for what they did out there today. Bud Foster’s defense came to play today, I can guarantee that. Congratulations to them and Bud on his retirement. But it’s hard to win when you don’t get in the end zone. We had some field position at times and we just didn’t do anything with it.

Have you ever been a part of a game with this man self-inflicted mistakes? Narduzzi: Yeah, I’ve been in them before. It’s kind of what it is. But it’s a game of inches and we’ll look at the tape and see what it looked like. Again.

What was a bigger problem - the weather or the blocking up front or the drops? Narduzzi: You know, probably you can put a tally next to each one of those. It’s not just one thing: it’s a bunch of things. Illegal procedures, holding call when we do make a play, dropped balls; we just didn’t move the football.

You talked this week about there being a buzz around the program with the players and possibly getting an eighth, ninth, tenth win. Now the tenth win and the ACC Coastal is off the table; how do you get these guys to rebound for next week? Narduzzi: We’ll rebound. It’s Senior Day, we have one game to go and it’s what we do. It ain’t going to be real hard to get them going. I can guarantee you that. It’s what we do. It’s the game of football. It’s one game. I’m not worried about - you were worried about maybe nine, ten; I’m worried about the next game. I wasn’t worried about the number of games and wins; I was worried about beating Virginia Tech and we didn’t get that done today. I certainly wasn’t counting any.

Anything in particular they were doing on defense to get you out of your offense? Narduzzi: We’ll watch the tape. It’s hard to tell. But I think they are who they are. They played harder, faster than we did up front and credit goes to their defense. They played hard. We rushed for 524 yards a year ago, whatever it was, 500 and some yards, and they played like it. So credit goes to them.

You guys haven’t run the ball consistently this season. Given the weather and conditions, was there thought given to trying to establish it more today? It seemed like you just came out throwing. Narduzzi: A little bit of both. We thought we could still throw the ball. I don’t know if it would have mattered. You have to make plays and you have to block up front, and even when we did block, there wasn’t much there. It’s like I tell the offense all the time, give them a reason to call more runs. We have to block them up front, and we didn’t do that consistently.

When was it decided that Maurice wouldn’t play today? Narduzzi: Right before game time, really. It’s just how he’s feeling and I just didn’t want to risk it. He may be another week away. I don’t know.

Does the second ejection draw a bigger penalty than what Paris had the first time? Narduzzi: No. I think three does, but not two.

He’ll miss the first half against B.C.? Narduzzi: It was a great tackle.

Are you frustrated with the ten penalties? Narduzzi: I’m frustrated. Yeah. And again, we’ll look at them. Yeah, I’m frustrated with ten penalties. And I’ve had it with all the penalties. But we focus on them every day and we either fix it or let it keep happening. Nothing else you can do.