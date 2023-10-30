Things happened fast on Saturday after Pitt’s 58-7 loss at Notre Dame.

Shortly after 7 pm, a portion of this quote from Pat Narduzzi’s post-game press conference hit social media.

“Well, I mean when you lose like you lost today and had a tough one last week, why is it? I’ll go back, as a football coach you lose a lot of good players from a year ago and you think as a coach you’re going to replace them and obviously we haven’t. Again, it starts with me. I didn’t do a good enough job coaching today. Put it on me and we’ve got to make plays. It just comes down to making plays and doing a better job coaching.”

In less than an hour, Pitt’s players took notice, and before the team plane left South Bend, it appeared that quite a few of them took issue with the suggestion that they weren’t good enough to replace the players the Panthers lost this past offseason.

Narduzzi was made aware of the growing unrest and posted a mea culpa to social media. But he also took more immediate and personal action.

“I went to them first,” Narduzzi said Monday during his weekly press conference. “I talked to some guys on the airplane, to be honest with you. But I think you only get pieces of things sometimes in the world we’re in, and I think they feel good. Nine years - you know, nobody is graded on one night, whether it’s a player or it’s a coach, whether it’s your play or whether what you say. There’s always another Saturday and there’s always another presser, there’s always a next, so to me, you’re not defined in one game or one afternoon; you’re defined over time, and I think over time, my guys are my guys. I love my guys.

“My message to them - I know how bad they’re hurting after that loss, but my major message was, ‘Hey guys, I don’t care. I love you guys. I wouldn’t trade you for anything. Period.’ Those are my guys, and that’s the way it always will be.”

Narduzzi said he had individual meetings with several players Sunday night and Monday morning, but he made his primary address to the group as a whole during Sunday’s regularly-scheduled team meeting.

“First thing I said as I sat here at the podium was apologizing to our football team and to our guys about my post-game comments, which didn’t obviously come out the way I intended them to come out. And sometimes that happens.

“I look at it over the last, really, 48 hours, 24 hours, there’s nothing worse than a loss. Losses hurt. The first thing I did was jump on a plane, and I’m watching the video on my iPad. The loss hurts and everybody in that locker room is hurt. But when you feel like your players are hurt by something the head coach said, that hurts you even worse. It makes you sick to your stomach. So I didn’t get a whole lot of sleep on Saturday night; I can promise you that.

“I talk to our guys all the time about our program goals, and I won’t get into four of them, which have been here since I’ve been here in eight-and-a-half season - relationships, it’s the number one thing we talk about all the time. And the relationships I have with our players is critical. That never ever can change. When you don’t have relationships with your team, you have an issue. I had a great team meeting with them last night. I think they know where I’m coming from and where I was coming from. I think they get it.

“Relationships are everything. It’s why I coach, it’s what I do. It’s what I’ve done for years. To me, it’s always been, players love the coaches and the coaches love the players. If you don’t have that, you’ve got issues. So I feel really good with where we are going into this week.”

The 51-point loss to Notre Dame was the biggest blowout loss of the Narduzzi era that started at Pitt in 2015. All three phases of the game contributed to the defeat, from the defense giving up 500+ yards to the offense committing five turnovers while gaining less than 300 yards and special teams allowing two touchdowns.

As such, Narduzzi said Monday that accountability for the state of the 2-6 Panthers spreads throughout the team’s South Side facility.

“When you look at it, it all starts with me. I wasn’t happy with the way we got prepared or the way we played, and if we don’t play good, it comes back to me. So I obviously didn’t have the guys ready to play like I’d like to, and our coordinators obviously didn’t have the guys ready to play like we’d like to on either side of the ball. Because it always comes back to us. I always say this: it’s about the details, it’s about the inches, and if we’re not getting that done, to me, what you see is what you coach, and somehow we’ve got to get it executed better.”

Narduzzi said Monday that the reception from the players has been positive as the team looks to move on toward a meeting with No. 4 Florida State at Acrisure Stadium this Saturday afternoon. Chances are, the comments from Saturday night will be forgotten in due time.

To Narduzzi, the entirety of his tenure at Pitt outweighs a comment he made in the immediate aftermath of a blowout loss.

“I think you’re graded over what you’ve done for nine years, and you can go back to Phil Jurkovec for five weeks or whatever weeks it was, where it’s loyalty. I always have loyalty to our football team. Period. You can look at that and you can look at one six-second snippet, and which one are you going to go with? That’s up to you.”